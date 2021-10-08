The Arizona Varsity Show: An Interview with Cactus Head Coach Joseph Ortiz

Ralph Amsden interviews ArizonaVarsity Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron about which players in the 2A-6A of Arizona High School football are in contention for offensive and defensive player of the year. Next, Cactus High Head Coach Joseph Ortiz comes onto the show to talk about what it's like to lead a school that had the same coach for over 30 years before he took the job, and what makes the 2021 version of the Cobras so special. (36 Minutes).