The Arizona Varsity Show: An Interview with Chandler HC Rick Garretson

Ralph Amsden interviews Chandler High Head Coach Rick Garreston on a variety of topics (25 Minutes)

Coach Garretson talks about Chandler's opener against Centennial, the Wolves reputation for getting penalized, taking on a visiting Cherry Creek from Colorado, what it's like to only return one starter on offense, how special of a student athlete Kyion Grayes II is, and the personnel on what might be the best defense in the state. I also talked to Coach Garretson about his attitude toward multi-sport athletes, as well as the open division playoff, and finally, what it's like to see so many Chandler alumni playing on Saturdays and Sundays.