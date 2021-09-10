 ArizonaVarsity - The Arizona Varsity Show: An Interview with Saguaro Head Coach Jason Mohns
The Arizona Varsity Show: An Interview with Saguaro Head Coach Jason Mohns

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

An Interview with Saguaro Head Coach Jason Mohns

Saguaro Head Coach Jason Mohns talks with Ralph Amsden about their season opening win over McClintock, what the offense is bringing to the table this season, the outside noise and opinions about transfers, the kinds of players that fuel Saguaro's success, and why he prefers his players to be multi-sport athletes. (17 Minutes)

You can listen to today's show by clicking play on the Soundcloud link below, or using this link to subscribe to The Arizona Varsity Show on the platform of your choice (iTunes coming soon)

{{ article.author_name }}