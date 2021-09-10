The Arizona Varsity Show: An Interview with Saguaro Head Coach Jason Mohns
Saguaro Head Coach Jason Mohns talks with Ralph Amsden about their season opening win over McClintock, what the offense is bringing to the table this season, the outside noise and opinions about transfers, the kinds of players that fuel Saguaro's success, and why he prefers his players to be multi-sport athletes. (17 Minutes)
