Breakdown (18 minutes)

Centennial knocked off Casteel 42-19 on Friday, August 19th. The Coyotes stormed out to a 35-0 lead late in the fourth, but Coyotes players cramping up helped an in-shape Colts team storm back behind a monster quarter from WR Zach Nelson. Ralph Amsden breaks down the action, and interviewed Centennial standouts Tawee Walker (5:40), who had four touchdowns, and AJ Jackson (10:10), who had an interception in the win.