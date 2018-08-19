Ticker
The Arizona Varsity Show, Centennial/Casteel Recap Podcast

Tawee Walker scored four times in Centennial's season opening win at Casteel on 8/17/18
Ralph Amsden
Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
Breakdown (18 minutes)

Centennial knocked off Casteel 42-19 on Friday, August 19th. The Coyotes stormed out to a 35-0 lead late in the fourth, but Coyotes players cramping up helped an in-shape Colts team storm back behind a monster quarter from WR Zach Nelson. Ralph Amsden breaks down the action, and interviewed Centennial standouts Tawee Walker (5:40), who had four touchdowns, and AJ Jackson (10:10), who had an interception in the win.

{{ article.author_name }}