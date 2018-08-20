Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron and Chilly joined Andy Luberda from CountyLinePreps.com on a four hour one-way car ride to the Round Valley Dome to see Benjamin Franklin take down the Ganado Hornets, 63-6. Ralph interviews Ganado head coach Brandon Newcomb (1:52), and Benjamin Franklin RB Chancin Loving (6:00). Cody Cameron and Chilly jump on the podcast to talk about the Round Valley Dome environment, and Benjamin Franklin's title chances (9:00).

Check out Andy Luberda's recap of the game.

-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE

-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE