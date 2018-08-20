Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 02:39:10 -0500') }} football Edit

The Arizona Varsity Show, Ganado/Benjamin Franklin Recap Podcast

Ganado's AJ Wilson attempts to keep Benjamin Franklin's Chandler Miles from dragging him down at the Round Valley Dome on 8/18/18
Ralph Amsden
Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron and Chilly joined Andy Luberda from CountyLinePreps.com on a four hour one-way car ride to the Round Valley Dome to see Benjamin Franklin take down the Ganado Hornets, 63-6. Ralph interviews Ganado head coach Brandon Newcomb (1:52), and Benjamin Franklin RB Chancin Loving (6:00). Cody Cameron and Chilly jump on the podcast to talk about the Round Valley Dome environment, and Benjamin Franklin's title chances (9:00).

Check out Andy Luberda's recap of the game.

-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE

-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE


