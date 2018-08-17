Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-17 04:23:30 -0500') }} football Edit

The Arizona Varsity Show, Ironwood Ridge/Marana Mountain View Recap

Tvat2ytcbko9utcwfgqw
Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

(25 total minutes)

Ralph Amsden went out to Marana Mountain View to take in the Nighthawks 42-14 season-opening road win. In this episode of the Arizona Varsity Show, Ralph recaps the in-game action, and interviews Ironwood Ridge DL Max Vernon (11:45), WR Andrew Cook (15:25) about their big win. Ralph also checks in with Marana Mountain View star two-way player Calib McRae (18:05), as well as Ironwood Ridge Head Coach Matt Johnson (20:05).

-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE

-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE


