(25 total minutes)

Ralph Amsden went out to Marana Mountain View to take in the Nighthawks 42-14 season-opening road win. In this episode of the Arizona Varsity Show, Ralph recaps the in-game action, and interviews Ironwood Ridge DL Max Vernon (11:45), WR Andrew Cook (15:25) about their big win. Ralph also checks in with Marana Mountain View star two-way player Calib McRae (18:05), as well as Ironwood Ridge Head Coach Matt Johnson (20:05).