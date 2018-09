Breakdown (16 minutes)

Ralph Amsden breaks down Millennium's 24-20 win over Desert Edge, and talks about how Millennium was able to steal the win on their final offensive play. Interviews with Millennium 2019 Q Zareq Brown (6:55), 2019 RB Isaac Oliver (9:30), and 2019 WR Jaelon Taylor (12:15).

