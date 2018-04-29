-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE

Welcome to the fifth episode of the Arizona Varsity Show with Ralph Amsden

Breakdown (93 minutes)

Intro

(0:00-11:40)

(11:40) I talk about the advantages of being a multi-sport athlete

(20:36) An interview with Saguaro's Kelee Ringo and Chandler's Jaheim Brown-Taylor from the 2018 Chandler Rotary track meet

(28:16) An Interview with Chandler/Oregon State/NFL WR Markus Wheaton from the 2018 Chandler Rotary Track Meet

(34:40) Transfers! Are they good? Bad? Inevitable? What's Arizona Varsity's official attitude toward transferring and the penalties that AIA imposes?

(58:10) The Marana coaching situation- Andy Litten leaves, and the students protest the supposed Cam Wierson hire. What happened, and are they in good hands with Louie Ramirez?

(1:10:00) 7 on 7 football brings a plethora of opinions. Is it worth it? Is it helpful with recruiting? I discuss the criticisms and myths surrounding padless football.

(1:21:00) An Interview with Tory Weeks and Tyler Rittenhouse of Next Level Films