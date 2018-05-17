-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE

Breakdown (132 minutes)



Intro: The Edge Twins ordeal- What can we change as a high school sports community to keep our kids safe?

(27:00) DeAndre Ayton or Marvin Bagley III- is it really a no-brainer?

(36:00) A Breakdown of the showcases at Red Mountain, Desert Vista and Saguaro

(52:00) An Interview with Saguaro QB Tyler Beverett, TE Hayden Hatten and DE Hogan Hatten

(55:00) An Interview with Centennial RB Jeiel Stark

(59:15) An Interview with Higley QB Spencer Brasch

(1:06:00) Showcase Roundtable with Chilly, Cody Cameron, and Charles Wilson of King of the Game

(1:17:20) An Interview with Dennis Gile of Dennis Gile's QB Academy, talking Jacob Conover's commitment to BYU, and the Memorial Day Dime-Droppers Camp

(1:41:00) An Interview with Mountain Ridge LB Braiden Manusina on his recruitment and the benefits of playing rugby

(1:49:00) An Interview with Douglas High Head Coach James Fitzgerald, a Valley Christian Graduate who played with recently deceased VCHS alum Justin Lett. Fitzgerald talks about his path into coaching, his thoughts on MCCCD abandoning JuCo football, and Justin Lett's legacy on his life.