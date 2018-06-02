The Arizona Varsity Show with Ralph Amsden (Episode 7)
Welcome to the 7th episode of the Arizona Varsity Show with Ralph Amsden
-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE
-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE
Breakdown (66 minutes)
Intro:
(14:40) Interview with former Saguaro QB Karé Lyles, who is at Scottsdale Community College after playing for Wisconsin.
(22:30) Interview with Chandler TE Brayden Liebrock, who recently committed to Texas
(27:30) Interview with Desert Mountain QB Kedon Slovis, who recently committed to USC
(32:10) Interview with Mesa Mountain View QB Brandon Nuñez
(38:25) Interview with Mesa DB Ed McClendon
(44:10) Interview with Pinnacle QB and Oklahoma commit Spencer Rattler
(49:15) Interview with 2020 Chaparral QB Jack Miller
(1:00:35) Interview with Higley four-star ATH Ty Robinson