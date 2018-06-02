Ticker
The Arizona Varsity Show with Ralph Amsden (Episode 7)

Hbang4ntlu7y5pddid8q
Desert Mountain QB Kedon Slovis with offensive coordinator Kurt Warner
Ralph Amsden
Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
Welcome to the 7th episode of the Arizona Varsity Show with Ralph Amsden

To listen, click play below, or:

-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE

-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE


Breakdown (66 minutes)

Intro:

(14:40) Interview with former Saguaro QB Karé Lyles, who is at Scottsdale Community College after playing for Wisconsin.

(22:30) Interview with Chandler TE Brayden Liebrock, who recently committed to Texas

(27:30) Interview with Desert Mountain QB Kedon Slovis, who recently committed to USC

(32:10) Interview with Mesa Mountain View QB Brandon Nuñez

(38:25) Interview with Mesa DB Ed McClendon

(44:10) Interview with Pinnacle QB and Oklahoma commit Spencer Rattler

(49:15) Interview with 2020 Chaparral QB Jack Miller

(1:00:35) Interview with Higley four-star ATH Ty Robinson

