-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE

-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE

To listen, click play below, or:

Breakdown (66 minutes)

Intro:

(14:40) Interview with former Saguaro QB Karé Lyles, who is at Scottsdale Community College after playing for Wisconsin.

(22:30) Interview with Chandler TE Brayden Liebrock, who recently committed to Texas

(27:30) Interview with Desert Mountain QB Kedon Slovis, who recently committed to USC

(32:10) Interview with Mesa Mountain View QB Brandon Nuñez

(38:25) Interview with Mesa DB Ed McClendon

(44:10) Interview with Pinnacle QB and Oklahoma commit Spencer Rattler

(49:15) Interview with 2020 Chaparral QB Jack Miller

(1:00:35) Interview with Higley four-star ATH Ty Robinson