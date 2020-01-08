Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity All-Decade Team Fantasy Draft! The staff of Arizona Varsity spent four days just before the new year drafting their ideal All-Decade teams. While not everyone who deserved recognition was drafted, 150 players that played between the 2010-2019 seasons make up the five teams selected by Cody Cameron, Alec Simpson, Chris Eaton, Chilly and Ralph Amsden. The order of the draft is posted below (1-5, then 5-1 the next round), as well as breakdowns of each team, and comments from each staff member about the team they drafted.

ArizonaVarsity.com All-Decade Fantasy Draft Cody Alec Chris Chilly Ralph N'Keal Harry Brett Hundley Christian Kirk Spencer Rattler Bijan Robinson Jake Smith Dae Dae Hunter Brock Purdy Kelee Ringo DJ Foster Ka'Deem Carey Mark Andrews Andrus Peat Byron Murphy Cole Luke Bryce Perkins Hamilcar Rashed Jr Dedrick Young Casey Tucker Isaiah Oliver Cade Bennett Brett Johnson Isaiah Pola-Mao Tyler Johnson Austin Jackson Davont'e Neal Blake Martinez Jason Harris Garrett Rand Christian Westerman Priest Willis Lathan Ransom TJ Green Kendyl Taylor Jalen Brown Malik Reed Tosh Baker Steven Miller DJ Davidson Jalen Jelks Andre Yruretagoyena Noa Pola-Gates Jaydin Young Dustin Woodard Ty Robinson Connor Soelle Johnny Johnson III Qualen Cunningham Kenny Lacy Wesley Payne Emmanuel Butler Kyle Allen Nathan Eldridge Drake Anderson Devon Allen Tate Romney Taylor Powell Case Hatch Bozton Sanders Tyler Johnstone Kenny Churchwell Connor Murphy Solomon Enis Chris Jules Reggie Gilbert Cooper Darling Nick Colson Caleb Peart Gunner Maldonado Avery Moss Marshal Nathe Jake Griffin Joe Logan Dionte Sykes Brayden Liebrock Jalen Harris Paul Perkins R.J. Rickert Hendrix Johnson Levi Wallace Natrell Curtis Wes Schweitzer Zach Hoffpauir Quinn Bailey Chuks Amaechi Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson Kani Benoit Jake Roh Andrew Blitzke Chans Cox Damian Sellers Marquis Bundy A.T. Hall K.J. Jarrell Chase Lucas Finton Connolly Elijah Marks Jaxon Hood A.J. Jackson J.J. Dielman Josh Pena Cyrus Hobbi Max Wilhite Brenden Rice Andrew Mike Parker Lewis Marcus Farria Isiah Swann Hayden Hatten Jacobe Covington Jawhar Jordan Jordan Brown Brandon Ruiz Zach Hemmila Noah Nelson Jack Miller Jaylen Jeffers Jacob Conover Vi Teofilo Odua Isibor Dom Hampton Brayden Rohme Stone Matthews Deavon Crawford Cam Denson Chance Brewington Kelvin Fisher Matteo Mele Brandon Buckner Jalen Ortiz Will Shaffer Shaq Jenkins Brandon Jamison Trenton Bourguet Austin McNamara Zidane Thomas Ty Sifferman Kyle Soelle Dylan Brown Matt Haggerty My-King Johnson Grant Martinez Tre Bugg Aziya Jamison Chubba Purdy Luke Rubenzer Ismael Murphy-Richardson Adam Bay Cole Martin Daniel Bridge-Gadd

Team Cody Cameron

Top 6 Picks:

Jawhar Jordan (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cody Cameron's comments on the All-Decade Team Fantasy Draft: "My team is absolutely loaded from top to bottom. Offensively, all my skill players have the ability to go the distance anytime they have the ball. My starting QB is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks that this state has ever seen, and my offensive line is big and powerful. Defensively, not only do we have bunch of DUDES who do a great job of playing fundamentally sounds defense, but we also have players who force a massive amount of turnovers." "I think Ralph's offense might give my team a little bit of a challenge, and what I mean by "challenge" is that we might only win by 40 points, because I'm sure the combination of Bijan Robinson, DJ Foster, and Chase Lucas, would find the end zone a few times. The order of teams from best to worst is Me, Ralph, Chris, Alec, then Chilly. My squad would hang 100 on Chilly's defense." "I really wanted to draft Kelee Ringo and Avery Moss. Ringo is a generational talent and Moss is in the NFL, and aside from those guys, we have a ton of amazing QBs who went undrafted, like Kedon Slovis, Spencer Brasch, Gunner Cruz, the list could go on and on."

Team Alec Simpson

Brett Johnson (Brett Johnson)

Top Six Picks:

Mark Andrews (Scott Bordow)

Alec Simpson's comments on the All-Decade Team Fantasy Draft: "I feel I drafted the best bunch due the this team's incredible production in high school. The thing that stands out about my squad is how great they were during their time in the state of Arizona, as well as how they continued to play in their collegiate careers." "I would say the team that gives me the most challenge would be Chris’s team. His squad is incredible in all phases of the game, going from QB to OL and from DB to DL. His roster is stacked with elite players and would definitely put my team in jeopardy of losing a game We may see them after an incredible first year with their college programs. I feel like the top teams are mine and Chris', followed by Cody Cameron, Ralph Amsden and Chilly." "Some players that I definitely wish I had drafted earlier would be OL Cade Bennett and LB Malik Reed. Watching these two studs this season at their respective positions was truly something special. I would say two guys I’m surprised about that went undrafted are Tommy Christakos and Broc Lane. These are two incredible football players in the state that went unnoticed in this years fantasy draft."

Team Chris Eaton

Brock Purdy (USA Today)

Top Six Picks:

Isaiah Pola-Mao (Rivals.com)

Chris Eaton's comments on the All-Decade Team Fantasy Draft: "I have six guys on the offensive line that each weigh 300 pounds, and playmakers at QB with Brock Purdy and WR with Christian Kirk (also my return man). I know that the three Hamilton guys on the defensive line will stop the run, and I have some Centennial flair with both Youngs and Hoffpauir." "The biggest challenge to my team is probably Ralph’s. He went heavy on NFL talent on defense. Statistically they may not have been best players in high school, but they clearly have the talent. After me and Ralph, I have Cody, Alec, and Chilly. Chilly always finishes last." "I was planning to take Cam Denson as a late choice, but Ralph got him. Hayden Hatten and Dustin Woodard were solid choices by Chilly. I also gave looks to Shaq Jenkins & Kelvin Fisher (Alec) as well as Zidane & Devonte (Cody). Some picks everyone missed on are DeCarlos Brooks, Kade Warner, Gunner Romney, Connor Brewer, and Taren Morrison. I almost took Morrison, but gave Stone Matthews the edge with his two big seasons."

Team Chilly

Spencer Rattler (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top Six Picks:

Byron Murphy (Nick Lucero)

Chilly's comments on the All-Decade Team Fantasy Draft: "Based on body of work in high school (Stats, accomplishments, etc), there’s no question my team is the best. Every team is loaded, and they all present different challenges. I like Chris' defensive front, I like Alec’s WRs, while Cody’s LBs are ridiculous and Ralph is solid on the offensive line.. for now I think Ralph's team might give me some fits. I'd win this if it were a league. Alec would take second, Ralph third, followed by Chris and Cody." "I wish I'd have taken Devon Allen (Ralph), Andrus Peat (Chris), Davonte Neal (Cody), and Alec had a few, like Brett Johnson, Johnny Johnson III, and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. A few players I'm surprised no one took are Quintin Somerville (Saguaro), Colby Dickie (Perry), Cole Fisher (Notre Dame Prep), Antonio Campanella (Seton) and Jordan Porter (Cholla)."

Team Ralph Amsden

D.J. Foster (via Examiner.com)

Top Six Picks:

Ty Robinson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)