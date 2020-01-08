The ArizonaVarsity All-Decade Team Fantasy Draft
Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity All-Decade Team Fantasy Draft! The staff of Arizona Varsity spent four days just before the new year drafting their ideal All-Decade teams. While not everyone who deserved recognition was drafted, 150 players that played between the 2010-2019 seasons make up the five teams selected by Cody Cameron, Alec Simpson, Chris Eaton, Chilly and Ralph Amsden. The order of the draft is posted below (1-5, then 5-1 the next round), as well as breakdowns of each team, and comments from each staff member about the team they drafted.
|Cody
|Alec
|Chris
|Chilly
|Ralph
|
N'Keal Harry
|
Brett Hundley
|
Christian Kirk
|
Spencer Rattler
|
Bijan Robinson
|
Jake Smith
|
Dae Dae Hunter
|
Brock Purdy
|
Kelee Ringo
|
DJ Foster
|
Ka'Deem Carey
|
Mark Andrews
|
Andrus Peat
|
Byron Murphy
|
Cole Luke
|
Bryce Perkins
|
Hamilcar Rashed Jr
|
Dedrick Young
|
Casey Tucker
|
Isaiah Oliver
|
Cade Bennett
|
Brett Johnson
|
Isaiah Pola-Mao
|
Tyler Johnson
|
Austin Jackson
|
Davont'e Neal
|
Blake Martinez
|
Jason Harris
|
Garrett Rand
|
Christian Westerman
|
Priest Willis
|
Lathan Ransom
|
TJ Green
|
Kendyl Taylor
|
Jalen Brown
|
Malik Reed
|
Tosh Baker
|
Steven Miller
|
DJ Davidson
|
Jalen Jelks
|
Andre Yruretagoyena
|
Noa Pola-Gates
|
Jaydin Young
|
Dustin Woodard
|
Ty Robinson
|
Connor Soelle
|
Johnny Johnson III
|
Qualen Cunningham
|
Kenny Lacy
|
Wesley Payne
|
Emmanuel Butler
|
Kyle Allen
|
Nathan Eldridge
|
Drake Anderson
|
Devon Allen
|
Tate Romney
|
Taylor Powell
|
Case Hatch
|
Bozton Sanders
|
Tyler Johnstone
|
Kenny Churchwell
|
Connor Murphy
|
Solomon Enis
|
Chris Jules
|
Reggie Gilbert
|
Cooper Darling
|
Nick Colson
|
Caleb Peart
|
Gunner Maldonado
|
Avery Moss
|
Marshal Nathe
|
Jake Griffin
|
Joe Logan
|
Dionte Sykes
|
Brayden Liebrock
|
Jalen Harris
|
Paul Perkins
|
R.J. Rickert
|
Hendrix Johnson
|
Levi Wallace
|
Natrell Curtis
|
Wes Schweitzer
|
Zach Hoffpauir
|
Quinn Bailey
|
Chuks Amaechi
|
Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson
|
Kani Benoit
|
Jake Roh
|
Andrew Blitzke
|
Chans Cox
|
Damian Sellers
|
Marquis Bundy
|
A.T. Hall
|
K.J. Jarrell
|
Chase Lucas
|
Finton Connolly
|
Elijah Marks
|
Jaxon Hood
|
A.J. Jackson
|
J.J. Dielman
|
Josh Pena
|
Cyrus Hobbi
|
Max Wilhite
|
Brenden Rice
|
Andrew Mike
|
Parker Lewis
|
Marcus Farria
|
Isiah Swann
|
Hayden Hatten
|
Jacobe Covington
|
Jawhar Jordan
|
Jordan Brown
|
Brandon Ruiz
|
Zach Hemmila
|
Noah Nelson
|
Jack Miller
|
Jaylen Jeffers
|
Jacob Conover
|
Vi Teofilo
|
Odua Isibor
|
Dom Hampton
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Stone Matthews
|
Deavon Crawford
|
Cam Denson
|
Chance Brewington
|
Kelvin Fisher
|
Matteo Mele
|
Brandon Buckner
|
Jalen Ortiz
|
Will Shaffer
|
Shaq Jenkins
|
Brandon Jamison
|
Trenton Bourguet
|
Austin McNamara
|
Zidane Thomas
|
Ty Sifferman
|
Kyle Soelle
|
Dylan Brown
|
Matt Haggerty
|
My-King Johnson
|
Grant Martinez
|
Tre Bugg
|
Aziya Jamison
|
Chubba Purdy
|
Luke Rubenzer
|
Ismael Murphy-Richardson
|
Adam Bay
|
Cole Martin
|
Daniel Bridge-Gadd
Team Cody Cameron
Top 6 Picks:
Coach: Ed Cook (Greenway)
Ed Cook took over a team that hadn't had a winning record in three years, or been to the playoffs in six years, and took them to 6-4, 10-2, and 9-2 records to round out the decade.
Quarterbacks: Bryce Perkins (Chandler), Jack Miller (Chaparral)
Running Backs: Ka'Deem Carey (Canyon del Oro), Davonte Neal (Chaparral), Zidane Thomas (Centennial)
Receivers/Tight Ends: N'Keal Harry (Chandler), Jake Smith (Notre Dame), Emmanuel Butler (Mountain Pointe), Chance Brewington (Hamilton)
Offensive Line: Cade Bennett (Notre Dame), Andre Yruretagoyena (Chaparral), Cooper Darling (Williams Field), Marshal Nathe (Centennial), Josh Pena (Chandler), Natrell Curtis (Mountain Pointe)
Defensive Line: Jalen Harris (Desert Ridge), Damian Sellers (Saguaro), Finton Connolly (Campo Verde), My-King Johnson (Tempe)
Linebackers: Malik Reed (Chandler), Connor Soelle (Saguaro), Tate Romney (Chandler), Will Shaffer (Saguaro)
Defensive Backs: Priest Willis (Marcos de Niza), Kenny Churchwell (Mountain Pointe), Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson (Mountain Pointe), Dom Hampton (Centennial), Luke Rubenzer (Saguaro)
Kicker/Punter: Parker Lewis (Saguaro)
Returner: Jawhar Jordan (Hamilton)
Cody Cameron's comments on the All-Decade Team Fantasy Draft:
"My team is absolutely loaded from top to bottom. Offensively, all my skill players have the ability to go the distance anytime they have the ball. My starting QB is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks that this state has ever seen, and my offensive line is big and powerful. Defensively, not only do we have bunch of DUDES who do a great job of playing fundamentally sounds defense, but we also have players who force a massive amount of turnovers."
"I think Ralph's offense might give my team a little bit of a challenge, and what I mean by "challenge" is that we might only win by 40 points, because I'm sure the combination of Bijan Robinson, DJ Foster, and Chase Lucas, would find the end zone a few times. The order of teams from best to worst is Me, Ralph, Chris, Alec, then Chilly. My squad would hang 100 on Chilly's defense."
"I really wanted to draft Kelee Ringo and Avery Moss. Ringo is a generational talent and Moss is in the NFL, and aside from those guys, we have a ton of amazing QBs who went undrafted, like Kedon Slovis, Spencer Brasch, Gunner Cruz, the list could go on and on."
Team Alec Simpson
Top Six Picks:
Coach: Rick Garretson (Chandler)
One of the lead assistants on Chandler's many championship squads during the decade, Garretson took over in 2019 and lead the Wolves to the state's first open division championship.
Quarterbacks: Brett Hundley (Chandler), Kyle Allen (Desert Mountain)
Running Backs: Daveon Hunter (Chandler), Paul Perkins (Chandler)
Receivers/Tight Ends: Mark Andrews (Desert Mountain), Johnny Johnson III (Chandler), Marquis Bundy (Boulder Creek), Elijah Marks (Desert Edge), Nick Colson (Higley), Grant Martinez (Notre Dame)
Offensive Line: Tosh Baker (Pinnacle), Jake Griffin (Red Mountain), Wes Schweitzer (Chaparral), Cyrus Hobbi (Saguaro), Jaylen Jeffers (Saguaro), Brayden Rohme (Perry)
Defensive Line: Brett Johnson (Desert Vista), Connor Murphy (Brophy), Marcus Farria (Centennial), Shaq Jenkins (Hamilton), My-King Johnson (Tempe)
Linebackers: Hamilcar Rashed Jr (Chandler), Taylor Powell (Salpointe), Blake Martinez (Canyon del Oro),
Defensive Backs: Lathan Ransom (Salpointe), Noa Pola-Gates (Williams Field), Jordan Brown (Paradise Valley), Kelvin Fisher Jr (Higley)
Kicker/Punter: Ty Sifferman (Basha)
Returner: Kani Benoit (Thunderbird)
Alec Simpson's comments on the All-Decade Team Fantasy Draft:
"I feel I drafted the best bunch due the this team's incredible production in high school. The thing that stands out about my squad is how great they were during their time in the state of Arizona, as well as how they continued to play in their collegiate careers."
"I would say the team that gives me the most challenge would be Chris’s team. His squad is incredible in all phases of the game, going from QB to OL and from DB to DL. His roster is stacked with elite players and would definitely put my team in jeopardy of losing a game We may see them after an incredible first year with their college programs. I feel like the top teams are mine and Chris', followed by Cody Cameron, Ralph Amsden and Chilly."
"Some players that I definitely wish I had drafted earlier would be OL Cade Bennett and LB Malik Reed. Watching these two studs this season at their respective positions was truly something special. I would say two guys I’m surprised about that went undrafted are Tommy Christakos and Broc Lane. These are two incredible football players in the state that went unnoticed in this years fantasy draft."
Team Chris Eaton
Top Six Picks:
Coach: Charlie Ragle (Chaparral)
Charlie Ragle has been coaching in the college ranks for a while now, but before leaving Chaparral for Arizona (now at Cal), Coach Ragle won two championships in this decade, going 28-1 from 2010-2011.
Quarterbacks: Brock Purdy (Perry), Jacob Conover (Chandler)
Running Backs: TJ Green (Chandler), Joe Logan (Estrella Foothills), Stone Matthews (Saguaro)
Receivers/Tight Ends: Christian Kirk (Saguaro), Solomon Enis (North Canyon), RJ Rickert (Mesquite)
Offensive Line: Andrus Peat (Corona del Sol), Steven Miller (Gilbert), Nathan Eldridge (Boulder Creek), A.T. Hall (Brophy), Max Wilhite (Desert Edge), Matteo Mele (Salpointe)
Defensive Line: Qualen Cunningham (Hamilton), Caleb Peart (Hamilton), Jaxon Hood (Hamilton), Brandon Jamison (Chaparral)
Linebackers: Dedrick Young (Centennial), Case Hatch (Perry), Jake Roh (Chaparral), Kyle Soelle (Saguaro)
Defensive Backs: Isaiah Pola-Mao (Mountian Pointe), Jaydin Young (Centennial), Zach Hoffpauir (Centennial), Isiah Swann (Chandler), Tre Bugg (Williams Field)
Kicker/Punter: Brandon Ruiz (Williams Field)
Longsnapper: Adam Bay (Desert Ridge)
Chris Eaton's comments on the All-Decade Team Fantasy Draft:
"I have six guys on the offensive line that each weigh 300 pounds, and playmakers at QB with Brock Purdy and WR with Christian Kirk (also my return man). I know that the three Hamilton guys on the defensive line will stop the run, and I have some Centennial flair with both Youngs and Hoffpauir."
"The biggest challenge to my team is probably Ralph’s. He went heavy on NFL talent on defense. Statistically they may not have been best players in high school, but they clearly have the talent. After me and Ralph, I have Cody, Alec, and Chilly. Chilly always finishes last."
"I was planning to take Cam Denson as a late choice, but Ralph got him. Hayden Hatten and Dustin Woodard were solid choices by Chilly. I also gave looks to Shaq Jenkins & Kelvin Fisher (Alec) as well as Zidane & Devonte (Cody). Some picks everyone missed on are DeCarlos Brooks, Kade Warner, Gunner Romney, Connor Brewer, and Taren Morrison. I almost took Morrison, but gave Stone Matthews the edge with his two big seasons."
Team Chilly
Top Six Picks:
Coach: Jason Mohns (Saguaro)
This one is pretty self-explanatory. Jason Mohns won five 4A titles, a 5A title, and had a runner up finish in the open division playoff at the helm of Saguaro this decade.
Quarterbacks: Spencer Rattler (Pinnacle), Trenton Bourguet (Marana)
Running Backs: Drake Anderson (Chandler), Kendyl Taylor (Hamilton), Aziya Jamison (American Leadership- Queen Creek)
Receivers/Tight Ends: Dionte Sykes (Chandler), Hendrix Johnson (Boulder Creek), Brenden Rice (Hamilton), Deavon Crawford (Cesar Chavez), Hayden Hatten (Saguaro)
Offensive Line: Casey Tucker (Hamilton), Kenny Lacy (Mountain Pointe), Zach Hemmila (Chandler), Dustin Woodard (Chandler), Quinn Bailey (Higley), Vi Teofilo (Moon Valley)
Defensive Line: Garrett Rand (Hamilton), DJ Davidson (Desert Ridge), Chris Jules (Centennial), Brandon Buckner (Chandler)
Linebackers: Bozton Sanders (Centennial), Andrew Blitzke (Cesar Chavez), Tyler Johnson (Highland)
Defensive Backs: Kelee Ringo (Saguaro), Byron Murphy (Saguaro), Gunner Maldonado (Chandler), KJ Jarrell (Saguaro), Cole Martin (Hamilton)
Kicker/Punter: Dylan Brown (Hamilton)
Returner: A.J. Jackson (Centennial)
Chilly's comments on the All-Decade Team Fantasy Draft:
"Based on body of work in high school (Stats, accomplishments, etc), there’s no question my team is the best. Every team is loaded, and they all present different challenges. I like Chris' defensive front, I like Alec’s WRs, while Cody’s LBs are ridiculous and Ralph is solid on the offensive line.. for now I think Ralph's team might give me some fits. I'd win this if it were a league. Alec would take second, Ralph third, followed by Chris and Cody."
"I wish I'd have taken Devon Allen (Ralph), Andrus Peat (Chris), Davonte Neal (Cody), and Alec had a few, like Brett Johnson, Johnny Johnson III, and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. A few players I'm surprised no one took are Quintin Somerville (Saguaro), Colby Dickie (Perry), Cole Fisher (Notre Dame Prep), Antonio Campanella (Seton) and Jordan Porter (Cholla)."
Team Ralph Amsden
Top Six Picks:
Coach: Rishard Davis (Santa Cruz)
I had the last pick of available coaches and I got a little overwhelmed with the remaining choices... Shaun Aguano, Steve Belles, Norris Vaughan and Richard Taylor all pretty much owned the decade. So to avoid having to choose one over the other, I went with the coach that I feel like orchestrated one of the biggest turnarounds of the decade, and found a way to sustain that success. Rishard Davis took a Santa Cruz team that had six wins from 2010-2013 to four playoff appearances, three semifinal appearances, and a one-point championship loss in 2017.
Quarterbacks: Chubba Purdy (Perry), Daniel Bridge-Gadd (Paradise Valley)
Running Backs: Bijan Robinson (Salpointe), D.J. Foster (Saguaro), Chase Lucas (Chandler)
Receivers/Tight Ends: Jalen Brown (Mountain Pointe), Devon Allen (Brophy), Brayden Liebrock (Chandler)
Offensive Line: Christian Westerman (Hamilton), Austin Jackson (North Canyon), Tyler Johnstone (Hamilton), Andrew Mike (Sabino), JJ Dielman (Desert Vista), Noah Nelson (Williams Field)
Defensive Line: Jalen Jelks (Desert Vista), Ty Robinson (Higley), Avery Moss (Corona del Sol), Reggie Gilbert (Fairfax)
Linebackers: Chuks Amaechi (Westview), Chans Cox (Blue Ridge), Wesley Payne (Mountain Pointe)
Defensive Backs: Isaiah Oliver (Brophy), Cole Luke (Hamilton), Levi Wallace (Tucson), Jacobe Covington (Saguaro), Jalen Ortiz (Centennial), Cam Denson (Salpointe)
Kicker/Punter: Austin McNamara (Highland)
Returner: Matt Haggerty (Seton)
Ralph Amsden's comments on the All-Decade Team Fantasy Draft:
"I'm not sure my team would beat all four of the other teams, but I do know that this roster is packed with offensive playmakers. Chubba Purdy and Daniel Bridge Gadd are both QBs that can get things done when they're in trouble, but I don't think they'll spend much time in trouble with this offensive line. And don't get me started on my running backs. They're the best group, and it's not debatable. On defense, we're built to stuff the run, and make plays against the pass. Any defense that has Wesley Payne on it is going to bring the noise."
"Cody's team scares me a little, because there's not much you can do about N'Keal Harry one on one, and catching Jake Smith is he gets a step on you is not an enviable task. I think I could handle Alec's team, but the entire defense is made up of super aggressive attacking athletes, which means they could make some big plays in the backfield, or even force errors. Chris' team is frustrating to imagine playing against because Christian Kirk is the decade's MVP, and he drafted an entire defensive line of run-game killers. The team I fell like is the biggest threat, however, is Chilly's. Chilly might have stuck with the schools he knows best, and used a couple of late round picks on young guys, but his starters are more than formiddable- including the best QB talent AZ has probably ever seen in Spencer Rattler, and two defensive tackles in Garrett Rand and DJ Davidson that were unelievably dominant in high school."
"I'm frustrated that Chris took my guys Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jacob Conover before I could. Chilly stole Dustin Woodard out from under me, and Cody Cameron's late round pick of Dom Hampton was a rough pill to swallow- I would have loved to have him. As far as players that should have been drafted that weren't, there's a dozen quarterbacks that deserve that recognition. Shoot, I almost made Desert Edge alum Tehran Thomas my starting QB, but ended up not picking him at all. There were also a bunch of small school guys who should have been considered, like Northwest Christian's Casey Jahn. Draycen Hall and Lance Lawson were game changing slot-backs who deserved consideration. Kody Kohl and Mark Walton proabably deserved some love at TE. JR Henderson from Yuma Catholic is a guy I debated picking before going with Matt Haggerty. On defense, there's some DBs that needed to be looked at, like Demetrious Flanigan-Fowles. The biggest ommisions though had to be Chandler's Gunner Romney and DeCarlos Brooks."