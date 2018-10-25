The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Final Regular Season Top 10
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.
Ralph Amsden (The Boss)
Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)
Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)
Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)
Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Liberty
|
Highland
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
4
|
Highland
|
Desert Vista
|
Perry
|
Perry
|
Desert Vista
|
5
|
Perry
|
Perry
|
Highland
|
Highland
|
Perry
|
6
|
Queen Creek
|
Liberty
|
Desert Vista
|
Queen Creek
|
Highland
|
7
|
Desert Vista
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
Desert Vista
|
Queen Creek
|
8
|
Red Mountain
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Red Mountain
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Red Mountain
|
9
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Westview
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Red Mountain
|
Mountain Pointe
|
10
|
Brophy
|
Brophy
|
Brophy
|
Basha
|
Basha
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 10 Top 10 6A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) For the AIA 6A Playoff Rankings click HERE
1) Chandler
2) Pinnacle
3) Liberty
4) Perry
5) Highland
6) Desert Vista
7) Queen Creek
8) Mountain Pointe
9) Red Mountain
10) Brophy
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
2
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
3
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
Cienega
|
4
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
Cienega
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
5
|
Higley
|
Casteel
|
Notre Dame
|
Casteel
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
6
|
Cienega
|
Higley
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Higley
|
Casteel
|
7
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Higley
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Higley
|
8
|
Flowing Wells
|
Horizon
|
Flowing Wells
|
Millennium
|
Flowing Wells
|
9
|
Millennium
|
Marana
|
Marana
|
Marana
|
Millennium
|
10
|
Marana
|
Millennium
|
Millennium
|
Flowing Wells
|
Marana
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 10 Top 10 5A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) For the AIA 5A Playoff Rankings click HERE
1) Centennial
2) Williams FIeld
3) Notre Dame
4) Cienega
5) Casteel
6) Higley
7) Sunrise Mountain
8) Flowing Wells
9) Millennium
10) Marana
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
3
|
Desert Edge
|
Greenway
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
4
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Cactus
|
5
|
Cactus
|
Desert Edge
|
Cactus
|
Cactus
|
Peoria
|
6
|
Greenway
|
Sahuaro
|
Greenway
|
Seton
|
Greenway
|
7
|
Glendale
|
Cactus
|
Glendale
|
Sahuaro
|
Prescott
|
8
|
Sahuaro
|
Glendale
|
Walden Grove
|
Greenway
|
Sahuaro
|
9
|
Prescott
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Sahuaro
|
Mesquite
|
Seton
|
10
|
Walden Grove
|
Seton
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Walden Grove
|
Glendale
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 10 Top 10 4A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See the 4A AIA Playoff Ranking HERE
1) Saguaro
2) Salpointe
3) Desert Edge
4) Peoria
5) Cactus
6) Greenway
7) Sahuaro
8) Glendale
9) Seton
10) Prescott
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
2
|
Snowflake
|
Snowflake
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Snowflake
|
3
|
Valley Christian
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Yuma Catholic
|
4
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Page
|
Sabino
|
Page
|
5
|
Page
|
Page
|
Valley Christian
|
Valley Christian
|
Wickenburg
|
6
|
Sabino
|
Sabino
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Coolidge
|
7
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Coolidge
|
Sabino
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Sabino
|
8
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Valley Christian
|
Wickenburg
|
Page
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
9
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Snowflake
|
Valley Christian
|
10
|
Wickenburg
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Coolidge
|
Safford
|
Odyssey Institute
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 10 Top 10 3A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See AIA 3A Playoff Rankings HERE
1) Northwest Christian
2) Yuma Catholic
3) Snowflake
4) Page
5) ALA- Queen Creek
6) Valley Christian
7) Sabino
8) Wickenburg
9) Coolidge
10) Odyssey Institute
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
North Pointe
|
Round Valley
|
Trivium Prep
|
Round Valley
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Round Valley
|
Phoenix Christian
|
4
|
Morenci
|
Trivium Prep
|
Trivium Prep
|
Morenci
|
Morenci
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Round Valley
|
Morenci
|
Phoenix Christian
|
St. Johns
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
North Pointe
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Trivium Prep
|
7
|
North Pointe
|
St. Johns
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
North Pointe
|
North Pointe
|
8
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Morenci
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
9
|
St. Johns
|
Parker
|
St. Johns
|
St. Johns
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
10
|
Parker
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Parker
|
Red Mesa
|
Red Mesa
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 10 Top 10 2A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See AIA 2A Playoff Rankings HERE
1) Thatcher
2) Round Valley 40
3) Phoenix Christian 38
4) Trivium Prep 34
5) Morenci
6) North Pointe
7) Scottsdale Christian
8) Arizona Lutheran
9) St. Johns
10) Parker