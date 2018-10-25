Ticker
The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Final Regular Season Top 10

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.

6A Week 10 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

2

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

3

Liberty

Highland

Liberty

Liberty

Liberty

4

Highland

Desert Vista

Perry

Perry

Desert Vista

5

Perry

Perry

Highland

Highland

Perry

6

Queen Creek

Liberty

Desert Vista

Queen Creek

Highland

7

Desert Vista

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

Desert Vista

Queen Creek

8

Red Mountain

Mountain Pointe

Red Mountain

Mountain Pointe

Red Mountain

9

Mountain Pointe

Westview

Mountain Pointe

Red Mountain

Mountain Pointe

10

Brophy

Brophy

Brophy

Basha

Basha

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 10 Top 10 6A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) For the AIA 6A Playoff Rankings click HERE

1) Chandler

2) Pinnacle

3) Liberty

4) Perry

5) Highland

6) Desert Vista

7) Queen Creek

8) Mountain Pointe

9) Red Mountain

10) Brophy

5A Week 10 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

2

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams Field

3

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Casteel

Cienega

Cienega

4

Casteel

Cienega

Cienega

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

5

Higley

Casteel

Notre Dame

Casteel

Sunrise Mountain

6

Cienega

Higley

Sunrise Mountain

Higley

Casteel

7

Sunrise Mountain

Sunrise Mountain

Higley

Sunrise Mountain

Higley

8

Flowing Wells

Horizon

Flowing Wells

Millennium

Flowing Wells

9

Millennium

Marana

Marana

Marana

Millennium

10

Marana

Millennium

Millennium

Flowing Wells

Marana

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 10 Top 10 5A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) For the AIA 5A Playoff Rankings click HERE

1) Centennial

2) Williams FIeld

3) Notre Dame

4) Cienega

5) Casteel

6) Higley

7) Sunrise Mountain

8) Flowing Wells

9) Millennium

10) Marana

4A Week 10 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

2

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

3

Desert Edge

Greenway

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

4

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

Cactus

5

Cactus

Desert Edge

Cactus

Cactus

Peoria

6

Greenway

Sahuaro

Greenway

Seton

Greenway

7

Glendale

Cactus

Glendale

Sahuaro

Prescott

8

Sahuaro

Glendale

Walden Grove

Greenway

Sahuaro

9

Prescott

Bradshaw Mountain

Sahuaro

Mesquite

Seton

10

Walden Grove

Seton

Canyon del Oro

Walden Grove

Glendale

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 10 Top 10 4A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See the 4A AIA Playoff Ranking HERE

1) Saguaro

2) Salpointe

3) Desert Edge

4) Peoria

5) Cactus

6) Greenway

7) Sahuaro

8) Glendale

9) Seton

10) Prescott

3A Week 10 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

2

Snowflake

Snowflake

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Snowflake

3

Valley Christian

ALA- Queen Creek

Snowflake

ALA- Queen Creek

Yuma Catholic

4

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Page

Sabino

Page

5

Page

Page

Valley Christian

Valley Christian

Wickenburg

6

Sabino

Sabino

ALA- Queen Creek

ALA- Gilbert

Coolidge

7

ALA- Queen Creek

Coolidge

Sabino

Benjamin Franklin

Sabino

8

Benjamin Franklin

Valley Christian

Wickenburg

Page

ALA- Queen Creek

9

Odyssey Institute

Odyssey Institute

Odyssey Institute

Snowflake

Valley Christian

10

Wickenburg

Benjamin Franklin

Coolidge

Safford

Odyssey Institute

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 10 Top 10 3A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See AIA 3A Playoff Rankings HERE

1) Northwest Christian

2) Yuma Catholic

3) Snowflake

4) Page

5) ALA- Queen Creek

6) Valley Christian

7) Sabino

8) Wickenburg

9) Coolidge

10) Odyssey Institute

2A Week 10 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

2

Round Valley

North Pointe

Round Valley

Trivium Prep

Round Valley

3

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix Christian

Round Valley

Phoenix Christian

4

Morenci

Trivium Prep

Trivium Prep

Morenci

Morenci

5

Trivium Prep

Round Valley

Morenci

Phoenix Christian

St. Johns

6

Arizona Lutheran

Scottsdale Christian

North Pointe

Scottsdale Christian

Trivium Prep

7

North Pointe

St. Johns

Arizona Lutheran

North Pointe

North Pointe

8

Scottsdale Christian

Morenci

Scottsdale Christian

Arizona Lutheran

Arizona Lutheran

9

St. Johns

Parker

St. Johns

St. Johns

Scottsdale Christian

10

Parker

Arizona Lutheran

Parker

Red Mesa

Red Mesa

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 10 Top 10 2A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See AIA 2A Playoff Rankings HERE

1) Thatcher

2) Round Valley 40

3) Phoenix Christian 38

4) Trivium Prep 34

5) Morenci

6) North Pointe

7) Scottsdale Christian

8) Arizona Lutheran

9) St. Johns

10) Parker

