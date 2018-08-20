The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 1 Top 10
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Skyline
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Queen Creek
|
4
|
Skyline
|
Chaparral
|
Queen Creek
|
Chaparral
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Queen Creek
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Red Mountain
|
Hamilton
|
Mountain Pointe
|
6
|
Red Mountain
|
Highland
|
Skyline
|
Liberty
|
Chaparral
|
7
|
Chaparral
|
Hamilton
|
Chaparral
|
Queen Creek
|
Hamilton
|
8
|
Hamilton
|
Desert Vista
|
Hamilton
|
Perry
|
Liberty
|
9
|
Perry
|
Queen Creek
|
Liberty
|
Skyline
|
Skyline
|
10
|
Liberty
|
Red Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
Desert Vista
|
Perry
6A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 1 Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Chandler
2) Pinnacle
3) Mountain Pointe
4) Queen Creek
5) Chaparral
6) Skyline
7) Red Mountain
8) Hamilton
9) Liberty
10) Perry
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
2
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
3
|
Marana
|
Williams Field
|
Marana
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
4
|
Williams Field
|
Notre Dame
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Casteel
|
Marana
|
5
|
Notre Dame
|
Marana
|
Williams Field
|
Notre Dame
|
Cienega
|
6
|
Verrado
|
Cienega
|
Cienega
|
Cienega
|
Casteel
|
7
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Verrado
|
Casteel
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
8
|
Casteel
|
Apollo
|
Notre Dame
|
Verrado
|
Apollo
|
9
|
Cienega
|
Desert Mountain
|
Apollo
|
Marana
|
Notre Dame
|
10
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Casteel
|
Verrado
|
Apollo
|
Desert Mountain
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 1 Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Centennial
2) Higley
3) Williams Field
4) Marana
5) Notre Dame
6) Cienega
7) Sunrise Mountain
8) Casteel
9) Verrado
10) Apollo
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
3
|
Cactus
|
Desert Edge
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
4
|
Desert Edge
|
Peoria
|
Cactus
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
5
|
Marcos
|
Marcos
|
Desert Edge
|
Cactus
|
Cactus
|
6
|
Peoria
|
Arcadia
|
Greenway
|
Arcadia
|
Greenway
|
7
|
Catalina Foothills
|
Greenway
|
Marcos
|
Deer Valley
|
Marcos
|
8
|
Buckeye
|
Deer Valley
|
Pueblo
|
Apache Junction
|
Seton
|
9
|
Moon Valley
|
Shadow Mountain
|
Seton
|
Greenway
|
Shadow Mountain
|
10
|
Greenway
|
Cactus
|
Shadow Mountain
|
Shadow Mountain
|
Pueblo
4AArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 1 Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Saguaro
2) Salpointe Catholic
3) Peoria
4) Desert Edge
5) Cactus
6) Marcos de Niza
7) Greenway
8) Arcadia
9) Seton Catholic
10) Shadow Mountain
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Northwest Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
2
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Northwest Christian
|
3
|
Northwest Christian
|
Florence
|
Sabino
|
ALA- QC
|
Yuma Catholic
|
4
|
Sabino
|
Sabino
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Florence
|
Snowflake
|
5
|
Florence
|
ALA- QC
|
Snowflake
|
Sabino
|
Sabino
|
6
|
Snowflake
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Pusch Ridge
|
7
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Pusch Ridge
|
ALA- QC
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Show Low
|
8
|
Show Low
|
Snowflake
|
Show Low
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
ALA- QC
|
9
|
ALA- QC
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Florence
|
Wickenburg
|
Florence
|
10
|
Catalina
|
Wickenburg
|
Catalina
|
Sahuarita
|
ALA- Gilbert
3A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 1 Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Benjamin Franklin
2) Northwest Christian
3) Yuma Catholic
4) Sabino
5) Florence
6) American Leadership Academy- Queen Creek*
7) Pusch Ridge
8) Snowflake
9) Show Low
10) ALA- Gilbert*
* = ineligible for playoffs
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Thatcher
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Thatcher
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Thatcher
|
Phoenix Christian
|
4
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Thatcher
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Santa Cruz
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
5
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Santa Cruz
|
St. Johns
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Santa Cruz
|
6
|
Santa Cruz
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
St. Johns
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Chandler Prep
|
Santa Cruz
|
Gilbert Christian
|
St. Johns
|
8
|
Morenci
|
Benson
|
Parker
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Morenci
|
9
|
Tempe Prep
|
Parker
|
Benson
|
Tempe Prep
|
Tempe Prep
|
10
|
Chander Prep
|
Tempe Prep
|
Morenci
|
Benson
|
Parker
2A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 1 Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Thatcher
2) Round Valley
3) Phoenix Christian
4) Scottsdale Christian
5) Arizona Lutheran
6) Santa Cruz
7) St. Johns
8) Morenci
9) Tempe Prep
10) Parker