The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 1 Top 10

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.

Ralph Amsden (The Boss)

Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)

Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)

Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)

Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)

6A Week 1 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

2

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

3

Mountain Pointe

Skyline

Mountain Pointe

Mountain Pointe

Queen Creek

4

Skyline

Chaparral

Queen Creek

Chaparral

Red Mountain

5

Queen Creek

Mountain Pointe

Red Mountain

Hamilton

Mountain Pointe

6

Red Mountain

Highland

Skyline

Liberty

Chaparral

7

Chaparral

Hamilton

Chaparral

Queen Creek

Hamilton

8

Hamilton

Desert Vista

Hamilton

Perry

Liberty

9

Perry

Queen Creek

Liberty

Skyline

Skyline

10

Liberty

Red Mountain

Desert Vista

Desert Vista

Perry

6A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 1 Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Chandler

2) Pinnacle

3) Mountain Pointe

4) Queen Creek

5) Chaparral

6) Skyline

7) Red Mountain

8) Hamilton

9) Liberty

10) Perry

5A Week 1 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

2

Higley

Higley

Higley

Higley

Higley

3

Marana

Williams Field

Marana

Williams Field

Williams Field

4

Williams Field

Notre Dame

Sunrise Mountain

Casteel

Marana

5

Notre Dame

Marana

Williams Field

Notre Dame

Cienega

6

Verrado

Cienega

Cienega

Cienega

Casteel

7

Sunrise Mountain

Verrado

Casteel

Sunrise Mountain

Sunrise Mountain

8

Casteel

Apollo

Notre Dame

Verrado

Apollo

9

Cienega

Desert Mountain

Apollo

Marana

Notre Dame

10

Ironwood Ridge

Casteel

Verrado

Apollo

Desert Mountain

5A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 1 Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Centennial

2) Higley

3) Williams Field

4) Marana

5) Notre Dame

6) Cienega

7) Sunrise Mountain

8) Casteel

9) Verrado

10) Apollo

4A Week 1 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

2

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

3

Cactus

Desert Edge

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

4

Desert Edge

Peoria

Cactus

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

5

Marcos

Marcos

Desert Edge

Cactus

Cactus

6

Peoria

Arcadia

Greenway

Arcadia

Greenway

7

Catalina Foothills

Greenway

Marcos

Deer Valley

Marcos

8

Buckeye

Deer Valley

Pueblo

Apache Junction

Seton

9

Moon Valley

Shadow Mountain

Seton

Greenway

Shadow Mountain

10

Greenway

Cactus

Shadow Mountain

Shadow Mountain

Pueblo

4AArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 1 Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Saguaro

2) Salpointe Catholic

3) Peoria

4) Desert Edge

5) Cactus

6) Marcos de Niza

7) Greenway

8) Arcadia

9) Seton Catholic

10) Shadow Mountain

3A Week 1 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Yuma Catholic

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

Northwest Christian

Benjamin Franklin

2

Benjamin Franklin

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Northwest Christian

3

Northwest Christian

Florence

Sabino

ALA- QC

Yuma Catholic

4

Sabino

Sabino

Yuma Catholic

Florence

Snowflake

5

Florence

ALA- QC

Snowflake

Sabino

Sabino

6

Snowflake

Yuma Catholic

Pusch Ridge

Pusch Ridge

Pusch Ridge

7

Pusch Ridge

Pusch Ridge

ALA- QC

Yuma Catholic

Show Low

8

Show Low

Snowflake

Show Low

ALA- Gilbert

ALA- QC

9

ALA- QC

ALA- Gilbert

Florence

Wickenburg

Florence

10

Catalina

Wickenburg

Catalina

Sahuarita

ALA- Gilbert

3A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 1 Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Benjamin Franklin

2) Northwest Christian

3) Yuma Catholic

4) Sabino

5) Florence

6) American Leadership Academy- Queen Creek*

7) Pusch Ridge

8) Snowflake

9) Show Low

10) ALA- Gilbert*

* = ineligible for playoffs

2A Week 1 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Thatcher

Scottsdale Christian

Thatcher

Scottsdale Christian

Thatcher

2

Round Valley

Round Valley

Round Valley

Round Valley

Round Valley

3

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix Christian

Thatcher

Phoenix Christian

4

Scottsdale Christian

Thatcher

Arizona Lutheran

Santa Cruz

Arizona Lutheran

5

Arizona Lutheran

Santa Cruz

St. Johns

Phoenix Christian

Santa Cruz

6

Santa Cruz

Arizona Lutheran

Scottsdale Christian

St. Johns

Scottsdale Christian

7

St. Johns

Chandler Prep

Santa Cruz

Gilbert Christian

St. Johns

8

Morenci

Benson

Parker

Arizona Lutheran

Morenci

9

Tempe Prep

Parker

Benson

Tempe Prep

Tempe Prep

10

Chander Prep

Tempe Prep

Morenci

Benson

Parker

2A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 1 Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Thatcher

2) Round Valley

3) Phoenix Christian

4) Scottsdale Christian

5) Arizona Lutheran

6) Santa Cruz

7) St. Johns

8) Morenci

9) Tempe Prep

10) Parker

