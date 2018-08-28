Ticker
The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 2 Top 10

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.

Ralph Amsden (The Boss)

Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)

Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)

Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)

Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)

6A Week 2 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

2

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

3

Red Mountain

Chaparral

Red Mountain

Chaparral

Red Mountain

4

Highland

Highland

Chaparral

Liberty

Chaparral

5

Chaparral

Red Mountain

Queen Creek

Mountain Pointe

Queen Creek

6

Liberty

Desert Vista

Mountain Pointe

Queen Creek

Liberty

7

Queen Creek

Mountain Pointe

Liberty

Perry

Mountain Pointe

8

Perry

Liberty

Desert Vista

Highland

Perry

9

Mountain Pointe

Queen Creek

Perry

Desert Vista

Highland

10

Desert Vista

Basha

Highland

Boulder Creek

Desert Vista

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Chandler

2) Pinnacle

3) Chaparral

4) Red Mountain

5) Liberty

6) Queen Creek

7) Mountain Pointe

8) Highland

9) Perry

10) Desert Vista

5A Week 2 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

2

Higley

Higley

Higley

Higleey

Higley

3

Marana

Williams Field

Marana

Williams Field

Williams Field

4

Williams Field

Notre Dame Prep

Williams Field

Casteel

Marana

5

Notre Dame Prep

Marana

Cienega

Notre Dame Prep

Cienega

6

Casteel

Cienega

Casteel

Cienega

Casteel

7

Verrado

Verrado

Sunrise Mountain

Marana

Notre Dame Prep

8

Sunrise Mountain

Gilbert

Notre Dame Prep

Gilbert

Sunrise Mountain

9

Cienega

Casteel

Verrado

Verrado

Verrado

10

Ironwood Ridge

Willow Canyon

Ironwood Ridge

Sunrise Mountain

Campo Verde

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Centennial

2) Higley

3) Williams Field

4) Marana

5) Casteel

6) Cienega

7) Notre Dame

8) Verrado

9) Sunrise Mountain

10) Gilbert

4A Week 2 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

2

Salpointe Catholic

Salpointe Catholic

Salpointe Catholic

Salpointe Catholic

Salpointe Catholic

3

Cactus

Desert Edge

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

4

Desert Edge

Peoria

Cactus

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

5

Peoria

Arcadia

Desert Edge

Cactus

Cactus

6

Catalina Foothills

Greenway

Greenway

Arcadia

Greenway

7

Arcadia

Cactus

Seton Catholic

Greenway

Seton Catholic

8

Buckeye

Mingus

Arcadia

Mingus

Arcadia

9

Greenway

Casa Grande

Casa Grande

Bradshaw Mountain

Douglas

10

Casa Grande

Buckeye

Tempe

Lake Havasu

Marcos de Niza

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Saguaro

2) Salpointe Catholic

3) Peoria

4) Desert Edge

5) Cactus

6) Arcadia

7) Greenway

8) Seton Catholic

9) Mingus

10) Casa Grande/Catalina Foothills

3A Week 2 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Yuma Catholic

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

Yuma Catholic

Benjamin Franklin

2

Benjamin Franklin

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Northwest Christian

Yuma Catholic

3

Northwest Christian

Pusch Ridge

Northwest Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Northwest Christian

4

Pusch Ridge

Wickenburg

Pusch Ridge

ALA- Queen Creek

Pusch Ridge

5

Page

ALA- Gilbert

Snowflake

Pusch Ridge

Snowflake

6

Snowflake

Northwest Christian

Sabino

Snowflake

Sabino

7

ALA- Queen Creek

Florence

ALA- Gilbert

Page

ALA- Gilbert

8

Wickenburg

Sabino

Page

Sahuarita

Sahuarita

9

Kingman

ALA- Queen Creek

Wickenburg

Kingman

Coolidge

10

Odyssey Institute

Snowflake

Coolidge

Coolidge

ALA- Queen Creek

ArizonaVarsity.com 3A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Benjamin Franklin

2) Yuma Catholic

3) Northwest Christian

4) Pusch Ridge

5) Snowflake

6) ALA- Queen Creek

7) ALA- Gilbert

8) Page

9) Sabino

10) Wickenburg

2A Week 2 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Thatcher

Scottsdale Christian

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

2

Scottsdale Christian

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix Christian

Scottsdale Christian

Round Valley

3

Phoenix Christian

Thatcher

Round Valley

Santa Cruz

Phoenix Christian

4

Round Valley

St. Johns

Arizona Lutheran

Round Valley

Arizona Lutheran

5

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz

St. Johns

Phoenix Christian

Santa Cruz

6

Arizona Lutheran

Arizona Lutheran

Scottsdale Christian

St. Johns

Scottsdale Christian

7

St. Johns

Chandler Prep

Santa Cruz

Benson

St. Johns

8

Morenci

Benson

Benson

Arizona Lutheran

Morenci

9

Trivium Prep

Round Valley

Morenci

Tempe Prep

Tempe Prep

10

Chandler Prep

Tempe Prep

Tempe Prep

Antelope

Benson

ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Thatcher

2) Scottsdale Christian

3) Phoenix Christian

4) Round Valley

5) Santa Cruz

6) Arizona Lutheran

7) St. Johns

8) Benson

9) Tempe Prep

10) Chandler Prep

