The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 2 Top 10
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Red Mountain
|
Chaparral
|
Red Mountain
|
Chaparral
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Highland
|
Highland
|
Chaparral
|
Liberty
|
Chaparral
|
5
|
Chaparral
|
Red Mountain
|
Queen Creek
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Queen Creek
|
6
|
Liberty
|
Desert Vista
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Queen Creek
|
Liberty
|
7
|
Queen Creek
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Liberty
|
Perry
|
Mountain Pointe
|
8
|
Perry
|
Liberty
|
Desert Vista
|
Highland
|
Perry
|
9
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Queen Creek
|
Perry
|
Desert Vista
|
Highland
|
10
|
Desert Vista
|
Basha
|
Highland
|
Boulder Creek
|
Desert Vista
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Chandler
2) Pinnacle
3) Chaparral
4) Red Mountain
5) Liberty
6) Queen Creek
7) Mountain Pointe
8) Highland
9) Perry
10) Desert Vista
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
2
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Higleey
|
Higley
|
3
|
Marana
|
Williams Field
|
Marana
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
4
|
Williams Field
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
Williams Field
|
Casteel
|
Marana
|
5
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
Marana
|
Cienega
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
Cienega
|
6
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
Casteel
|
7
|
Verrado
|
Verrado
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Marana
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
8
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Gilbert
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
Gilbert
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
9
|
Cienega
|
Casteel
|
Verrado
|
Verrado
|
Verrado
|
10
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Willow Canyon
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Campo Verde
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Centennial
2) Higley
3) Williams Field
4) Marana
5) Casteel
6) Cienega
7) Notre Dame
8) Verrado
9) Sunrise Mountain
10) Gilbert
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
3
|
Cactus
|
Desert Edge
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
4
|
Desert Edge
|
Peoria
|
Cactus
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
5
|
Peoria
|
Arcadia
|
Desert Edge
|
Cactus
|
Cactus
|
6
|
Catalina Foothills
|
Greenway
|
Greenway
|
Arcadia
|
Greenway
|
7
|
Arcadia
|
Cactus
|
Seton Catholic
|
Greenway
|
Seton Catholic
|
8
|
Buckeye
|
Mingus
|
Arcadia
|
Mingus
|
Arcadia
|
9
|
Greenway
|
Casa Grande
|
Casa Grande
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Douglas
|
10
|
Casa Grande
|
Buckeye
|
Tempe
|
Lake Havasu
|
Marcos de Niza
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Saguaro
2) Salpointe Catholic
3) Peoria
4) Desert Edge
5) Cactus
6) Arcadia
7) Greenway
8) Seton Catholic
9) Mingus
10) Casa Grande/Catalina Foothills
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
2
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Northwest Christian
|
Yuma Catholic
|
3
|
Northwest Christian
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Northwest Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Northwest Christian
|
4
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Wickenburg
|
Pusch Ridge
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Pusch Ridge
|
5
|
Page
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Snowflake
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Snowflake
|
6
|
Snowflake
|
Northwest Christian
|
Sabino
|
Snowflake
|
Sabino
|
7
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Florence
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Page
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
8
|
Wickenburg
|
Sabino
|
Page
|
Sahuarita
|
Sahuarita
|
9
|
Kingman
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Wickenburg
|
Kingman
|
Coolidge
|
10
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Snowflake
|
Coolidge
|
Coolidge
|
ALA- Queen Creek
ArizonaVarsity.com 3A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Benjamin Franklin
2) Yuma Catholic
3) Northwest Christian
4) Pusch Ridge
5) Snowflake
6) ALA- Queen Creek
7) ALA- Gilbert
8) Page
9) Sabino
10) Wickenburg
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
2
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Round Valley
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Thatcher
|
Round Valley
|
Santa Cruz
|
Phoenix Christian
|
4
|
Round Valley
|
St. Johns
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Round Valley
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
5
|
Santa Cruz
|
Santa Cruz
|
St. Johns
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Santa Cruz
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
St. Johns
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Chandler Prep
|
Santa Cruz
|
Benson
|
St. Johns
|
8
|
Morenci
|
Benson
|
Benson
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Morenci
|
9
|
Trivium Prep
|
Round Valley
|
Morenci
|
Tempe Prep
|
Tempe Prep
|
10
|
Chandler Prep
|
Tempe Prep
|
Tempe Prep
|
Antelope
|
Benson
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Thatcher
2) Scottsdale Christian
3) Phoenix Christian
4) Round Valley
5) Santa Cruz
6) Arizona Lutheran
7) St. Johns
8) Benson
9) Tempe Prep
10) Chandler Prep