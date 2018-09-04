Ticker
The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 3 Top 10

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.

Ralph Amsden (The Boss)

Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)

Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)

Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)

Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)

6A Week 3 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

2

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

3

Highland

Chaparral

Chaparral

Chaparral

Chaparral

4

Chaparral

Highland

Queen Creek

Liberty

Queen Creek

5

Liberty

Desert Vista

Mountain Pointe

Mountain Pointe

Liberty

6

Perry

Mountain Pointe

Liberty

Highland

Mountain Pointe

7

Queen Creek

Liberty

Perry

Perry

Perry

8

Red Mountain

Queen Creek

Desert Vista

Queen Creek

Red Mountain

9

Mountain Pointe

Basha

Red Mountain

Desert Vista

Highland

10

Desert Vista

Red Mountain

Highland

Basha

Desert Vista

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Chandler

2) Pinnacle

3) Chaparral

4) Liberty

5) Queen Creek

6) Highland

7) Mountain Pointe

8) Perry

9) Desert Vista

10) Red Mountain

5A Week 3 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

2

Higley

Higley

Higley

Higley

Higley

3

Marana

Williams Field

Marana

Williams Field

Williams Field

4

Williams Field

Notre Dame

Williams Field

Casteel

Marana

5

Notre Dame

Marana

Cienega

Notre Dame

Cienega

6

Casteel

Cienega

Casteel

Cienega

Casteel

7

Cienega

Casteel

Notre Dame

Marana

Notre Dame

8

Goldwater

Verrado

Sunrise Mountain

Sunrise Mountain

Sunrise Mountain

9

Sunrise Mountain

Goldwater

Millenium

Campo Verde

Campo Verde

10

Verrado

Willow Canyon

Campo Verde

Millennium

Millennium

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Centennial

2) Higley

3) Williams Field

4) Marana

5) Notre Dame

6) Casteel

7) Cienega

8) Sunrise Mountain

9) Goldwater

10) Millennium

4A Week 3 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

2

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

3

Cactus

Desert Edge

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

4

Peoria

Peoria

Cactus

Desert Edge

Cactus

5

Desert Edge

Arcadia

Desert Edge

Cactus

Desert Edge

6

Paradise Valley

Greenway

Greenway

Arcadia

Greenway

7

Arcadia

Cactus

Seton Catholic

Greenway

Seton Catholic

8

Greenway

Mingus

Arcadia

Mingus

Arcadia

9

Casa Grande

Casa Grande

Casa Grande

Bradshaw Mountain

Douglas

10

Seton Catholic

Seton Catholic

Mingus

Seton Catholic

Mingus

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Saguaro

2) Salpointe

3) Peoria

4) Desert Edge

5) Cactus

6) Greenway

7) Arcadia

8) Seton Catholic

9) Mingus

10) Casa Grande

3A Week 3 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

2

Northwest Christian

Wickenburg

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

3

Page

ALA- Gilbert

ALA- GIlbert

ALA- Gilbert

ALA- Gilbert

4

ALA- Gilbert

Northwest Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

Snowflake

5

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

Snowflake

ALA- Queen Creek

Page

6

Snowflake

Pusch Ridge

Page

Pusch Ridge

Pusch Ridge

7

Odyssey Institute

ALA- Queen Creek

Pusch Ridge

Snowflake

Sahuarita

8

Pusch Ridge

Snowflake

Wickenburg

Page

Coolidge

9

Kingman

Sahuarita

Coolidge

Valley Christian

ALA- Queen Creek

10

Valley Christian

Valley Christian

ALA- Queen Creek

Odyssey Institute

Odyssey Institute

ArizonaVarsity.com 3A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Yuma Catholic

2) Northwest Christian

3) ALA- Gilbert

4) Benjamin Franklin

5) Snowflake

6) Page

7) Pusch Ridge

8) ALA- Queen Creek

9) Wickenburg

10) Odyssey Institute

2A Week 3 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Thatcher

Scottsdale Christian

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

2

Round Valley

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix Christian

Scottsdale Christian

Round Valley

3

Phoenix Christian

Thatcher

Round Valley

Round Valley

Phoenix Christian

4

Arizona Lutheran

St. Johns

Arizona Lutheran

Santa Cruz

Arizona Lutheran

5

Santa Cruz

Arizona Lutheran

St. Johns

Phoenix Christian

St. Johns

6

Scottsdale Christian

Chandler Prep

Morenci

St. Johns

Santa Cruz

7

St. Johns

North Pointe

Santa Cruz

Arizona Lutheran

Morenci

8

Morenci

Scottsdale Prep

Scottsdale Christian

Morenci

Scottsdale Christian

9

Chandler Prep

Santa Cruz

North Pointe Prep

Alchesay

Chandler Prep

10

Trivium Prep

Benson

Chandler Prep

Chandler Prep

North Pointe Prep

ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Thatcher

2) Phoenix Christian

3) Round Valley

4) Arizona Lutheran

5) Scottsdale Christian

6) St. Johns

7) Santa Cruz

8) Morenci

9) Chandler Prep

10) North Pointe

