The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 3 Top 10
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.
Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.
And if you have any complaints, praise, questions, or you just want to talk some high school football, you can reach our participants on Twitter by clicking on their name below:
Ralph Amsden (The Boss)
Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)
Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)
Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)
Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Highland
|
Chaparral
|
Chaparral
|
Chaparral
|
Chaparral
|
4
|
Chaparral
|
Highland
|
Queen Creek
|
Liberty
|
Queen Creek
|
5
|
Liberty
|
Desert Vista
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Liberty
|
6
|
Perry
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Liberty
|
Highland
|
Mountain Pointe
|
7
|
Queen Creek
|
Liberty
|
Perry
|
Perry
|
Perry
|
8
|
Red Mountain
|
Queen Creek
|
Desert Vista
|
Queen Creek
|
Red Mountain
|
9
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Basha
|
Red Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
Highland
|
10
|
Desert Vista
|
Red Mountain
|
Highland
|
Basha
|
Desert Vista
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Chandler
2) Pinnacle
3) Chaparral
4) Liberty
5) Queen Creek
6) Highland
7) Mountain Pointe
8) Perry
9) Desert Vista
10) Red Mountain
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
2
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
3
|
Marana
|
Williams Field
|
Marana
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
4
|
Williams Field
|
Notre Dame
|
Williams Field
|
Casteel
|
Marana
|
5
|
Notre Dame
|
Marana
|
Cienega
|
Notre Dame
|
Cienega
|
6
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
Casteel
|
7
|
Cienega
|
Casteel
|
Notre Dame
|
Marana
|
Notre Dame
|
8
|
Goldwater
|
Verrado
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
9
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Goldwater
|
Millenium
|
Campo Verde
|
Campo Verde
|
10
|
Verrado
|
Willow Canyon
|
Campo Verde
|
Millennium
|
Millennium
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Centennial
2) Higley
3) Williams Field
4) Marana
5) Notre Dame
6) Casteel
7) Cienega
8) Sunrise Mountain
9) Goldwater
10) Millennium
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
3
|
Cactus
|
Desert Edge
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
4
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Cactus
|
Desert Edge
|
Cactus
|
5
|
Desert Edge
|
Arcadia
|
Desert Edge
|
Cactus
|
Desert Edge
|
6
|
Paradise Valley
|
Greenway
|
Greenway
|
Arcadia
|
Greenway
|
7
|
Arcadia
|
Cactus
|
Seton Catholic
|
Greenway
|
Seton Catholic
|
8
|
Greenway
|
Mingus
|
Arcadia
|
Mingus
|
Arcadia
|
9
|
Casa Grande
|
Casa Grande
|
Casa Grande
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Douglas
|
10
|
Seton Catholic
|
Seton Catholic
|
Mingus
|
Seton Catholic
|
Mingus
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Saguaro
2) Salpointe
3) Peoria
4) Desert Edge
5) Cactus
6) Greenway
7) Arcadia
8) Seton Catholic
9) Mingus
10) Casa Grande
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
2
|
Northwest Christian
|
Wickenburg
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
3
|
Page
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
ALA- GIlbert
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
4
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Northwest Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Snowflake
|
5
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Page
|
6
|
Snowflake
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Page
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Pusch Ridge
|
7
|
Odyssey Institute
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Snowflake
|
Sahuarita
|
8
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Snowflake
|
Wickenburg
|
Page
|
Coolidge
|
9
|
Kingman
|
Sahuarita
|
Coolidge
|
Valley Christian
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
10
|
Valley Christian
|
Valley Christian
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Odyssey Institute
ArizonaVarsity.com 3A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Yuma Catholic
2) Northwest Christian
3) ALA- Gilbert
4) Benjamin Franklin
5) Snowflake
6) Page
7) Pusch Ridge
8) ALA- Queen Creek
9) Wickenburg
10) Odyssey Institute
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Round Valley
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Thatcher
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
Phoenix Christian
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
St. Johns
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Santa Cruz
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
5
|
Santa Cruz
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
St. Johns
|
Phoenix Christian
|
St. Johns
|
6
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Chandler Prep
|
Morenci
|
St. Johns
|
Santa Cruz
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
North Pointe
|
Santa Cruz
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Morenci
|
8
|
Morenci
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Morenci
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
9
|
Chandler Prep
|
Santa Cruz
|
North Pointe Prep
|
Alchesay
|
Chandler Prep
|
10
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benson
|
Chandler Prep
|
Chandler Prep
|
North Pointe Prep
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Thatcher
2) Phoenix Christian
3) Round Valley
4) Arizona Lutheran
5) Scottsdale Christian
6) St. Johns
7) Santa Cruz
8) Morenci
9) Chandler Prep
10) North Pointe