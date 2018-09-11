Ticker
The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 4 Top 10

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.

6A Week 4 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

2

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

3

Highland

Chaparral

Chaparral

Chaparral

Chaparral

4

Chaparral

Highland

Queen Creek

Liberty

Queen Creek

5

Liberty

Desert Vista

Mountain Pointe

Highland

Liberty

6

Perry

Mountain Pointe

Liberty

Queen Creek

Mountain Pointe

7

Queen Creek

Liberty

Perry

Desert Vista

Perry

8

Red Mountain

Queen Creek

Desert Vista

Mountain Pointe

Red Mountain

9

Desert Vista

Basha

Red Mountain

Perry

Highland

10

Mountain Pointe

Red Mountain

Highland

Basha

Desert Vista

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Chandler

2) Pinnacle

3) Chaparral

4) Liberty

5) Queen Creek

6) Highland

7) Mountain Pointe

8) Perry

9) Desert Vista

10) Red Mountain

5A Week 4 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

2

Higley

Higley

Marana

Williams Field

Williams Field

3

Marana

Williams Field

Higley

Notre Dame

Higley

4

Williams Field

Notre Dame

Williams Field

Higley

Marana

5

Casteel

Marana

Casteel

Casteel

Cienega

6

Notre Dame

Casteel

Cienega

Cienega

Casteel

7

Cienega

Campo Verde

Notre Dame

Marana

Notre Dame

8

Sunrise Mountain

Millennium

Sunrise Mountain

Campo Verde

Sunrise Mountain

9

Millennium

Paradise Valley

Millennium

Millennium

Campo Verde

10

Campo Verde

Cienega

Campo Verde

Sunrise Mountain

Millennium

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Centennial

2) Higley

3) Williams Field

4) Marana

5) Notre Dame

6) Casteel

7) Cienega

8) Campo Verde

9) Sunrise Mountain

10) Millennium

4A Week 4 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

2

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

3

Cactus

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

4

Peoria

Arcadia

Cactus

Cactus

Cactus

5

Desert Edge

Cactus

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

6

Arcadia

Desert Edge

Seton Catholic

Arcadia

Seton Catholic

7

Seton Catholic

Seton Catholic

Arcadia

Bradshaw Mountain

Arcadia

8

Bradshaw Mountain

Greenway

Bradshaw Mountain

Seton Catholic

Douglas

9

Sahuaro

Bradshaw Mountain

Walden Grove

Mingus

Mingus

10

Glendale

Glendale

Casa Grande

Greenway

Greenway

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Saguaro

2) Salpointe

3) Peoria

4) Cactus

5) Desert Edge

6) Arcadia

7) Seton Catholic

8) Bradshaw Mountain

9) Greenway

10) Mingus

3A Week 4 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

2

Northwest Christian

Wickenburg

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

3

Snowflake

ALA- Gilbert

ALA- Gilbert

ALA- Gilbert

Snowflake

4

ALA- Gilbert

Northwest Christian

Snowflake

ALA- Queen Creek

Benjamin Franklin

5

Benjamin Franklin

ALA- Queen Creek

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

ALA- Gilbert

6

Page

Snowflake

Wickenburg

Snowflake

Coolidge

7

Odyssey Institute

Coolidge

Page

Page

ALA- Queen Creek

8

Coolidge

Benjamin Franklin

Pusch Ridge

Coolidge

Page

9

Kingman

Page

Coolidge

Odyssey Institute

Odyssey Institute

10

Wickenburg

Odyssey Institute

ALA- Queen Creek

Wickenburg

Wickenburg

ArizonaVarsity.com 3A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Yuma Catholic

2) Northwest Christian

3) ALA- Gilbert

4) Snowflake

5) Benjamin Franklin

6) ALA- Queen Creek

7) Page

8) Wickenburg

9) Coolidge

10) Odyssey Institute

2A Week 4 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

2

Round Valley

St. Johns

Round Valley

Scottsdale Christian

Round Valley

3

Arizona Lutheran

Arizona Lutheran

Arizona Lutheran

Round Valley

Phoenix Christian

4

Phoenix Christian

Scottsdale Christian

Phoenix Christian

Santa Cruz

Arizona Lutheran

5

Santa Cruz

Phoenix Christian

St. Johns

Arizona Lutheran

St. Johns

6

Scottsdale Christian

Scottsdale Prep

Morenci

St. Johns

Santa Cruz

7

St. Johns

Benson

Santa Cruz

Morenci

Morenci

8

Morenci

North Pointe

Scottsdale Christian

Trivium Prep

Scottsdale Christian

9

Trivium Prep

Trivium Prep

Trivium Prep

Chandler Prep

North Pointe

10

Tombstone

Chandler Prep

Benson

Scottsdale Prep

Chandler Prep

ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Thatcher

2) Arizona Lutheran

3) Round Valley

4) St. Johns

5) Phoenix Christian

6) Scottsdale Christian

7) Santa Cruz

8) Morenci

9)Trivium Prep

10) Scottsdale Prep

