The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 4 Top 10
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.
Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.
And if you have any complaints, praise, questions, or you just want to talk some high school football, you can reach our participants on Twitter by clicking on their name below:
Ralph Amsden (The Boss)
Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)
Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)
Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)
Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Highland
|
Chaparral
|
Chaparral
|
Chaparral
|
Chaparral
|
4
|
Chaparral
|
Highland
|
Queen Creek
|
Liberty
|
Queen Creek
|
5
|
Liberty
|
Desert Vista
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Highland
|
Liberty
|
6
|
Perry
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Liberty
|
Queen Creek
|
Mountain Pointe
|
7
|
Queen Creek
|
Liberty
|
Perry
|
Desert Vista
|
Perry
|
8
|
Red Mountain
|
Queen Creek
|
Desert Vista
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Red Mountain
|
9
|
Desert Vista
|
Basha
|
Red Mountain
|
Perry
|
Highland
|
10
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Red Mountain
|
Highland
|
Basha
|
Desert Vista
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Chandler
2) Pinnacle
3) Chaparral
4) Liberty
5) Queen Creek
6) Highland
7) Mountain Pointe
8) Perry
9) Desert Vista
10) Red Mountain
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
2
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Marana
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
3
|
Marana
|
Williams Field
|
Higley
|
Notre Dame
|
Higley
|
4
|
Williams Field
|
Notre Dame
|
Williams Field
|
Higley
|
Marana
|
5
|
Casteel
|
Marana
|
Casteel
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
6
|
Notre Dame
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
Cienega
|
Casteel
|
7
|
Cienega
|
Campo Verde
|
Notre Dame
|
Marana
|
Notre Dame
|
8
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Millennium
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Campo Verde
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
9
|
Millennium
|
Paradise Valley
|
Millennium
|
Millennium
|
Campo Verde
|
10
|
Campo Verde
|
Cienega
|
Campo Verde
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Millennium
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Centennial
2) Higley
3) Williams Field
4) Marana
5) Notre Dame
6) Casteel
7) Cienega
8) Campo Verde
9) Sunrise Mountain
10) Millennium
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
3
|
Cactus
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
4
|
Peoria
|
Arcadia
|
Cactus
|
Cactus
|
Cactus
|
5
|
Desert Edge
|
Cactus
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
6
|
Arcadia
|
Desert Edge
|
Seton Catholic
|
Arcadia
|
Seton Catholic
|
7
|
Seton Catholic
|
Seton Catholic
|
Arcadia
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Arcadia
|
8
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Greenway
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Seton Catholic
|
Douglas
|
9
|
Sahuaro
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Walden Grove
|
Mingus
|
Mingus
|
10
|
Glendale
|
Glendale
|
Casa Grande
|
Greenway
|
Greenway
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Saguaro
2) Salpointe
3) Peoria
4) Cactus
5) Desert Edge
6) Arcadia
7) Seton Catholic
8) Bradshaw Mountain
9) Greenway
10) Mingus
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
2
|
Northwest Christian
|
Wickenburg
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
3
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Snowflake
|
4
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Northwest Christian
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
5
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
6
|
Page
|
Snowflake
|
Wickenburg
|
Snowflake
|
Coolidge
|
7
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Coolidge
|
Page
|
Page
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
8
|
Coolidge
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Coolidge
|
Page
|
9
|
Kingman
|
Page
|
Coolidge
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Odyssey Institute
|
10
|
Wickenburg
|
Odyssey Institute
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Wickenburg
|
Wickenburg
ArizonaVarsity.com 3A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Yuma Catholic
2) Northwest Christian
3) ALA- Gilbert
4) Snowflake
5) Benjamin Franklin
6) ALA- Queen Creek
7) Page
8) Wickenburg
9) Coolidge
10) Odyssey Institute
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
St. Johns
|
Round Valley
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Round Valley
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Round Valley
|
Phoenix Christian
|
4
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Santa Cruz
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
5
|
Santa Cruz
|
Phoenix Christian
|
St. Johns
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
St. Johns
|
6
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Morenci
|
St. Johns
|
Santa Cruz
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Benson
|
Santa Cruz
|
Morenci
|
Morenci
|
8
|
Morenci
|
North Pointe
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Trivium Prep
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
9
|
Trivium Prep
|
Trivium Prep
|
Trivium Prep
|
Chandler Prep
|
North Pointe
|
10
|
Tombstone
|
Chandler Prep
|
Benson
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Chandler Prep
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Composite Week Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Thatcher
2) Arizona Lutheran
3) Round Valley
4) St. Johns
5) Phoenix Christian
6) Scottsdale Christian
7) Santa Cruz
8) Morenci
9)Trivium Prep
10) Scottsdale Prep