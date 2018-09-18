Ticker
The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 5 Top 10

Ralph Amsden
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.

And if you have any complaints, praise, questions, or you just want to talk some high school football, you can reach our participants on Twitter by clicking on their name below:

Ralph Amsden (The Boss)

Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)

Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)

Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)

Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)

6A Week 5 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

2

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

3

Highland

Highland

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

4

Liberty

Desert Vista

Chaparral

Chaparral

Liberty

5

Perry

Mountain Pointe

Mountain Pointe

Liberty

Chaparral

6

Queen Creek

Liberty

Liberty

Highland

Mountain Pointe

7

Chaparral

Queen Creek

Perry

Desert Vista

Perry

8

Red Mountain

Red Mountain

Desert Vista

Mountain Pointe

Red Mountain

9

Desert Vista

Chaparral

Red Mountain

Perry

Highland

10

Mountain Pointe

Basha

Highland

Basha

Desert Vista

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Composite Week 5 Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Chandler

2) Pinnacle

3) Queen Creek

4) Liberty

5) Chaparral

6) Highland

7) Mountain Pointe

8) Desert Vista

9) Perry

10) Red Mountain

5A Week 5 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

2

Higley

Higley

Higley

Williams Field

Williams Field

3

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams Field

Notre Dame

Higley

4

Casteel

Notre Dame

Casteel

Higley

Cienega

5

Notre Dame

Casteel

Marana

Casteel

Casteel

6

Marana

Campo Verde

Cienega

Cienega

Notre Dame

7

Cienega

Cienega

Notre Dame

Campo Verde

Marana

8

Sunrise Mountain

Marana

Campo Verde

Marana

Sunrise Mountain

9

Campo Verde

Horizon

Sunrise Mountain

Sunrise Mountain

Campo Verde

10

Flowing Wells

Millennium

Millennium

Flowing Wells

Maricopa

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Composite Week 5 Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Centennial

2) Williams Field

3) Higley

4) Casteel

5) Notre Dame

6) Cienega

7) Marana

8) Campo Verde

9) Sunrise Mountain

10) Horizon

4A Week 5 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

2

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

3

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

4

Cactus

Arcadia

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

5

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

Cactus

Cactus

Cactus

6

Arcadia

Seton Catholic

Seton Catholic

Arcadia

Seton Catholic

7

Seton Catholic

Greenway

Arcadia

Bradshaw Mountain

Arcadia

8

Glendale

Bradshaw Mountain

Walden Grove

Seton Catholic

Douglas

9

Bradshaw Mountain

Glendale

Bradshaw Mountain

Coconino

Bradshaw Mountain

10

Walden Grove

Cactus

Casa Grande

Greenway

Greenway

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Composite Week 5 Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Saguaro

2) Salpointe

3) Peoria

4) Desert Edge

5) Cactus

6) Arcadia

7) Seton Catholic

8) Bradshaw Mountain

9) Greenway

10) Glendale

3A Week 5 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

2

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

3

Snowflake

Snowflake

Snowflake

ALA- Gilbert

Snowflake

4

Odyssey Institute

ALA- Queen Creek

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

5

ALA- Queen Creek

Odyssey Institute

Page

ALA- Queen Creek

Page

6

ALA- Gilbert

Benjamin Franklin

ALA- Gilbert

Snowflake

ALA- Gilbert

7

Benjamin Franklin

Page

Odyssey Institute

Page

Odyssey Institute

8

Page

Coolidge

Fountain Hills

Coolidge

ALA- Queen Creek

9

Coolidge

Wickenburg

Wickenburg

Odyssey Institute

Coolidge

10

Fountain Hills

Valley Christian

Coolidge

Fountain Hills

Wickenburg

ArizonaVarsity.com 3A Composite Week 5 Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Yuma Catholic

2) Northwest Christian

3) Snowflake

4) Benjamin Franklin

5) ALA- Gilbert

6) Odyssey Institute

7) Page

8) ALA- Queen Creek

9) Coolidge

10) Fountain Hills

2A Week 5 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

2

Round Valley

St. Johns

Round Valley

Scottsdale Christian

Round Valley

3

Morenci

Arizona Lutheran

Phoenix Christian

Round Valley

Phoenix Christian

4

Phoenix Christian

Scottsdale Christian

Arizona Lutheran

Morenci

Arizona Lutheran

5

St Johns

Phoenix Christian

St. Johns

Arizona Lutheran

St. Johns

6

Arizona Lutheran

Scottsdale Prep

Morenci

St. Johns

Morenci

7

Scottsdale Christian

North Pointe

Scottsdale Christian

Trivium Prep

Scottsdale Christian

8

Trivium Prep

Trivium Prep

Trivium Prep

Scottsdale Prep

North Pointe

9

Tonopah Valley

Willcox

Scottsdale Prep

North Pointe

Trivium Prep

10

North Pointe

Benson

Tonopah Valley

Chandler Prep

Scottsdale Prep

ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Composite Week 5 Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Thatcher

2) Round Valley

3) Arizona Lutheran

4) St Johns

5) Phoenix Christian

6) Scottsdale Christian

7) Morenci

8) Trivium Prep

9) North Pointe

10) Scottsdale Prep

