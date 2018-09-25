The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 6 Top 10
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.
Ralph Amsden (The Boss)
Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)
Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)
Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)
Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Highland
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Pinnacle
|
Highland
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
4
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
Chaparral
|
Chaparral
|
Liberty
|
5
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
Chaparral
|
6
|
Perry
|
Desert Vista
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Highland
|
Perry
|
7
|
Chaparral
|
Chaparral
|
Perry
|
Perry
|
Highland
|
8
|
Basha
|
Basha
|
Basha
|
Basha
|
Desert Vista
|
9
|
Red Mountain
|
Perry
|
Highland
|
Desert Vista
|
Mountain Pointe
|
10
|
Desert Vista
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Red Mountain
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Red Mountain
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Composite Week 6 Top 10 Rankings:
Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis
1) Chandler (4)
2) Pinnacle (3)
3) Queen Creek (8)
4) Liberty (2)
5) Highland (1)
6) Chaparral (10)
7) Perry (5)
8) Basha (6)
9) Desert Vista (7)
10) Mountain Pointe (12)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
2
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Williams Field
|
Higley
|
3
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Notre Dame
|
Williams Field
|
4
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
Marana
|
Higley
|
Cienega
|
5
|
Marana
|
Cienega
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
Notre Dame
|
6
|
Casteel
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
Casteel
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
7
|
Cienega
|
Paradise Valley
|
Notre Dame
|
Marana
|
Casteel
|
8
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Marana
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Marana
|
9
|
Flowing Wells
|
Horizon
|
Horizon
|
Flowing Wells
|
Gilbert
|
10
|
Gilbert
|
Gilbert
|
Gilbert
|
Gilbert
|
Campo Verde
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Composite Week 6 Top 10 Rankings:
Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis
1) Centennial (1)
2) Higley (5)
3) Williams Field (3)
4) Notre Dame (2)
5) Cienega (12)
6) Casteel (13)
7) Marana (7)
8) Sunrise Mountain (10)
9) Gilbert (8)
10) Paradise Valley (11)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
3
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
4
|
Peoria
|
Greenway
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Cactus
|
5
|
Cactus
|
Peoria
|
Cactus
|
Cactus
|
Seton Catholic
|
6
|
Sahuaro
|
Arcadia
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Arcadia
|
Peoria
|
7
|
Glendale
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Glendale
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Arcadia
|
8
|
Arcadia
|
Glendale
|
Greenway
|
Greenway
|
Douglas
|
9
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Cactus
|
Casa Grande
|
Coconino
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
10
|
Greenway
|
Seton Catholic
|
Arcadia
|
Mesquite
|
Greenway
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Composite Week 6 Top 10 Rankings:
Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis
1) Saguaro (5)
2) Salpointe Catholic (1)
3) Desert Edge (8)
4) Peoria (14)
5) Cactus (6)
6) Arcadia (10)
7) Bradshaw Mountain (2)
8) Greenway (11)
9) Glendale (3)
10) Seton Catholic (12)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
2
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
3
|
Snowflake
|
Snowflake
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Snowflake
|
4
|
Odyssey Institute
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Page
|
Sabino
|
Page
|
5
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Odyssey Institute
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
6
|
Page
|
Coolidge
|
Wickenburg
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Odyssey Institute
|
7
|
Coolidge
|
Page
|
Coolidge
|
Snowflake
|
Coolidge
|
8
|
Wickenburg
|
Wickenburg
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Page
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
9
|
Sabino
|
Bourgade Cathlolic
|
Sabino
|
Coolidge
|
Wickenburg
|
10
|
Sahuarita
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Sabino
ArizonaVarsity.com 3A Composite Week 6 Top 10 Rankings:
Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis
1) Yuma Catholic (2)
2) Northwest Christian (3)
3) Snowflake (5)
4) ALA- Queen Creek (Ineligible)
5) Page (6)
6) Odyssey Institute (1)
7) Coolidge (4)
8) Sabino (8)
9) Wickenburg (7)
10) ALA- Gilbert (Ineligible)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
St. Johns
|
Round Valley
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Round Valley
|
3
|
Morenci
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Round Valley
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
4
|
St. Johns
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Morenci
|
Phoenix Christian
|
5
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Trivium Prep
|
St. Johns
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
St. Johns
|
6
|
Phoenix Christian
|
North Pointe
|
Morenci
|
St. Johns
|
Morenci
|
7
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Trivium Prep
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
8
|
Trivium Prep
|
Round Valley
|
Trivium Prep
|
Phoenix Christian
|
North Pointe
|
9
|
Tonopah Valley
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Tonopah Valley
|
North Pointe
|
Trivium Prep
|
10
|
North Pointe
|
Morenci
|
North Pointe
|
Red Mesa
|
Red Mesa
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Composite Week 6 Top 10 Rankings:
Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis
1) Thatcher (1)
2) Round Valley (8)
3) Arizona Lutheran (2)
4) St. Johns (5)
5) Scottsdale Christian (13)
6) Morenci (4)
7) Phoenix Christian (16)
8) Trivium Prep (3)
9) North Pointe (12)
10) Scottsdale Prep (14)