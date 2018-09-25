Ticker
The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 6 Top 10

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.

And if you have any complaints, praise, questions, or you just want to talk some high school football, you can reach our participants on Twitter by clicking on their name below:

Ralph Amsden (The Boss)

Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)

Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)

Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)

Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)

6A Week 6 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

2

Highland

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

3

Pinnacle

Highland

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

4

Liberty

Liberty

Chaparral

Chaparral

Liberty

5

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

Liberty

Liberty

Chaparral

6

Perry

Desert Vista

Mountain Pointe

Highland

Perry

7

Chaparral

Chaparral

Perry

Perry

Highland

8

Basha

Basha

Basha

Basha

Desert Vista

9

Red Mountain

Perry

Highland

Desert Vista

Mountain Pointe

10

Desert Vista

Mountain Pointe

Red Mountain

Mountain Pointe

Red Mountain

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Composite Week 6 Top 10 Rankings:

Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis

1) Chandler (4)

2) Pinnacle (3)

3) Queen Creek (8)

4) Liberty (2)

5) Highland (1)

6) Chaparral (10)

7) Perry (5)

8) Basha (6)

9) Desert Vista (7)

10) Mountain Pointe (12)

5A Week 6 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

2

Higley

Higley

Higley

Williams Field

Higley

3

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams Field

Notre Dame

Williams Field

4

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Marana

Higley

Cienega

5

Marana

Cienega

Casteel

Cienega

Notre Dame

6

Casteel

Casteel

Cienega

Casteel

Sunrise Mountain

7

Cienega

Paradise Valley

Notre Dame

Marana

Casteel

8

Sunrise Mountain

Marana

Sunrise Mountain

Sunrise Mountain

Marana

9

Flowing Wells

Horizon

Horizon

Flowing Wells

Gilbert

10

Gilbert

Gilbert

Gilbert

Gilbert

Campo Verde

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Composite Week 6 Top 10 Rankings:

Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis

1) Centennial (1)

2) Higley (5)

3) Williams Field (3)

4) Notre Dame (2)

5) Cienega (12)

6) Casteel (13)

7) Marana (7)

8) Sunrise Mountain (10)

9) Gilbert (8)

10) Paradise Valley (11)

4A Week 6 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

2

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

3

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

4

Peoria

Greenway

Peoria

Peoria

Cactus

5

Cactus

Peoria

Cactus

Cactus

Seton Catholic

6

Sahuaro

Arcadia

Bradshaw Mountain

Arcadia

Peoria

7

Glendale

Bradshaw Mountain

Glendale

Bradshaw Mountain

Arcadia

8

Arcadia

Glendale

Greenway

Greenway

Douglas

9

Bradshaw Mountain

Cactus

Casa Grande

Coconino

Bradshaw Mountain

10

Greenway

Seton Catholic

Arcadia

Mesquite

Greenway

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Composite Week 6 Top 10 Rankings:

Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis

1) Saguaro (5)

2) Salpointe Catholic (1)

3) Desert Edge (8)

4) Peoria (14)

5) Cactus (6)

6) Arcadia (10)

7) Bradshaw Mountain (2)

8) Greenway (11)

9) Glendale (3)

10) Seton Catholic (12)

3A Week 6 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

2

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

3

Snowflake

Snowflake

Snowflake

ALA- Queen Creek

Snowflake

4

Odyssey Institute

ALA- Queen Creek

Page

Sabino

Page

5

ALA- Queen Creek

Odyssey Institute

Odyssey Institute

ALA- Gilbert

ALA- Queen Creek

6

Page

Coolidge

Wickenburg

Benjamin Franklin

Odyssey Institute

7

Coolidge

Page

Coolidge

Snowflake

Coolidge

8

Wickenburg

Wickenburg

ALA- Queen Creek

Page

ALA- Gilbert

9

Sabino

Bourgade Cathlolic

Sabino

Coolidge

Wickenburg

10

Sahuarita

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

Odyssey Institute

Sabino

ArizonaVarsity.com 3A Composite Week 6 Top 10 Rankings:

Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis

1) Yuma Catholic (2)

2) Northwest Christian (3)

3) Snowflake (5)

4) ALA- Queen Creek (Ineligible)

5) Page (6)

6) Odyssey Institute (1)

7) Coolidge (4)

8) Sabino (8)

9) Wickenburg (7)

10) ALA- Gilbert (Ineligible)

2A Week 6 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

2

Round Valley

St. Johns

Round Valley

Scottsdale Christian

Round Valley

3

Morenci

Arizona Lutheran

Arizona Lutheran

Round Valley

Arizona Lutheran

4

St. Johns

Scottsdale Christian

Phoenix Christian

Morenci

Phoenix Christian

5

Arizona Lutheran

Trivium Prep

St. Johns

Arizona Lutheran

St. Johns

6

Phoenix Christian

North Pointe

Morenci

St. Johns

Morenci

7

Scottsdale Christian

Scottsdale Prep

Scottsdale Christian

Trivium Prep

Scottsdale Christian

8

Trivium Prep

Round Valley

Trivium Prep

Phoenix Christian

North Pointe

9

Tonopah Valley

Phoenix Christian

Tonopah Valley

North Pointe

Trivium Prep

10

North Pointe

Morenci

North Pointe

Red Mesa

Red Mesa

ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Composite Week 6 Top 10 Rankings:

Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis

1) Thatcher (1)

2) Round Valley (8)

3) Arizona Lutheran (2)

4) St. Johns (5)

5) Scottsdale Christian (13)

6) Morenci (4)

7) Phoenix Christian (16)

8) Trivium Prep (3)

9) North Pointe (12)

10) Scottsdale Prep (14)

