Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-02 21:26:14 -0500') }} football Edit

The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 7 Top 10

Lj76zey7mij941belb3n
Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.

Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.

And if you have any complaints, praise, questions, or you just want to talk some high school football, you can reach our participants on Twitter by clicking on their name below:

Ralph Amsden (The Boss)

Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)

Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)

Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)

Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)

6A Week 7 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

2

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

3

Liberty

Liberty

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

4

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

Liberty

Liberty

Liberty

5

Perry

Desert Vista

Mountain Pointe

Perry

Desert Vista

6

Mountain Pointe

Highland

Perry

Mountain Pointe

Perry

7

Highland

Mountain Pointe

Highland

Chaparral

Mountain Pointe

8

Basha

Basha

Basha

Highland

Highland

9

Desert Vista

Brophy

Red Mountain

Basha

Basha

10

Red Mountain

Perry

Desert Vista

Desert Vista

Red Mountain

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Composite Week 7 Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis

1) Chandler (1)

2) Pinnacle (3)

3) Queen Creek (4)

4) Liberty (2)

5) Mountain Pointe (10)

6) Perry (6)

7) Highland (5)

8) Desert Vista (9)

9) Basha (8)

10) Chaparral (13)

5A Week 7 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

2

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams Field

3

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Casteel

Notre Dame

Cienega

4

Casteel

Cienega

Cienega

Casteel

Notre Dame

5

Higley

Casteel

Notre Dame

Cienega

Sunrise Mountain

6

Cienega

Higley

Sunrise Mountain

Higley

Casteel

7

Sunrise Mountain

Paradise Valley

Gilbert

Marana

Higley

8

Flowing Wells

Horizon

Higley

Sunrise Mountain

Flowing Wells

9

Millennium

Marana

Marana

Flowing Wells

Marana

10

Marana

Campo Verde

Buena

Gilbert

Campo Verde

ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Composite Week 7 Top 10 Rankings:

Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis

1) Centennial (1)

2) Williams Field (3)

3) Notre Dame (2)

4) Casteel (5)

5) Cienega (10)

6) Higley (6)

7) Sunrise Mountain

8) Marana (13)

9) Flowing Wells (4)

10) Gilbert (10)

4A Week 7 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

2

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

3

Cactus

Greenway

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

Cactus

4

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

Desert Edge

5

Desert Edge

Bradshaw Mountain

Cactus

Cactus

Seton Catholic

6

Glendale

Glendale

Bradshaw Mountain

Bradshaw Mountain

Peoria

7

Bradshaw Mountain

Cactus

Glendale

Mesquite

Arcadia

8

Sahuaro

Seton Catholic

Greenway

Greenway

Bradshaw Mountain

9

Greenway

Desert Edge

Casa Grande

Arcadia

Greenway

10

Mesquite

Arcadia

Walden Grove

Seton Catholic

Glendale

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Composite Week 7 Top 10 Rankings:

Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis

1) Saguaro (4)

2) Salpointe (1)

3) Cactus (5)

4) Peoria (11)

5) Desert Edge (9)

6) Bradshaw Mountain (2)

7) Greenway (7)

8) Glendale (3)

9) Seton Catholic (8)

10) Arcadia (20)

3A Week 7 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

2

Yuma Catholic

Snowflake

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Snowflake

3

Snowflake

ALA- Queen Creek

Snowflake

ALA- Queen Creek

Yuma Catholic

4

Odyssey Institute

Odyssey Institute

Page

Sabino

Page

5

Page

Yuma Catholic

Odyssey Institute

Valley Christian

Odyssey Institute

6

Sabino

Page

Valley Christian

ALA- Gilbert

Wickenburg

7

ALA- Queen Creek

Bourgade Catholic

ALA- Queen Creek

Snowflake

Coolidge

8

Valley Christian

Sabino

Sabino

Page

Sabino

9

ALA- Gilbert

Coolidge

Wickenburg

Odyssey Institute

Bourgade Catholic

10

Coolidge

Valley Christian

ALA- Gilbert

Benjamin Franklin

ALA- Queen Creek

ArizonaVarsity.com 3A Composite Week 7 Top 10 Rankings:

Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis

1) Northwest Christian (2)

2) Yuma Catholic (5)

3) Snowflake (3)

4) Page (4)

5) Odyssey Institute (1)

6) ALA- Queen Creek (Ineligible)

7) Sabino (7)

8) Valley Christian (6)

9) ALA- Gilbert (Ineligible)

10) Wickenburg (8)

2A Week 7 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

2

Arizona Lutheran

Arizona Lutheran

Round Valley

Round Valley

Round Valley

3

Round Valley

Scottsdale Prep

Arizona Lutheran

Arizona Lutheran

Arizona Lutheran

4

Morenci

North Pointe

Phoenix Christian

Morenci

Phoenix Christian

5

Phoenix Christian

Trivium Prep

Morenci

Trivium Prep

Morenci

6

St .Johns

Phoenix Christian

Trivium Prep

Scottsdale Christian

St. Johns

7

Trivium Prep

Benson

Tonopah Valley

Phoenix Christian

North Pointe

8

Scottsdale Christian

Morenci

North Pointe

North Pointe

Trivium Prep

9

North Pointe

St. Johns

St. Johns

St. Johns

Scottsdale Christian

10

St. Johns

Scottsdale Christian

Scottsdale Christian

Red Mesa

Red Mesa

ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Composite Week 7 Top 10 Rankings:

Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis

1) Thatcher (1)

2) Arizona Lutheran (2)

3) Round Valley (5)

4) Morenci (4)

5) Phoenix Christian (12)

6) Trivium Prep (3)

7) North Pointe (15)

8) St. Johns (10)

9) Scottsdale Christian (16)

10) Scottsdale Prep (13)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}