The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 7 Top 10
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.
Ralph Amsden (The Boss)
Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)
Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)
Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)
Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
4
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
5
|
Perry
|
Desert Vista
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Perry
|
Desert Vista
|
6
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Highland
|
Perry
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Perry
|
7
|
Highland
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Highland
|
Chaparral
|
Mountain Pointe
|
8
|
Basha
|
Basha
|
Basha
|
Highland
|
Highland
|
9
|
Desert Vista
|
Brophy
|
Red Mountain
|
Basha
|
Basha
|
10
|
Red Mountain
|
Perry
|
Desert Vista
|
Desert Vista
|
Red Mountain
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Composite Week 7 Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis
1) Chandler (1)
2) Pinnacle (3)
3) Queen Creek (4)
4) Liberty (2)
5) Mountain Pointe (10)
6) Perry (6)
7) Highland (5)
8) Desert Vista (9)
9) Basha (8)
10) Chaparral (13)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
2
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
3
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
Casteel
|
Notre Dame
|
Cienega
|
4
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
Cienega
|
Casteel
|
Notre Dame
|
5
|
Higley
|
Casteel
|
Notre Dame
|
Cienega
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
6
|
Cienega
|
Higley
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Higley
|
Casteel
|
7
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Paradise Valley
|
Gilbert
|
Marana
|
Higley
|
8
|
Flowing Wells
|
Horizon
|
Higley
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Flowing Wells
|
9
|
Millennium
|
Marana
|
Marana
|
Flowing Wells
|
Marana
|
10
|
Marana
|
Campo Verde
|
Buena
|
Gilbert
|
Campo Verde
ArizonaVarsity.com 5A Composite Week 7 Top 10 Rankings:
Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis
1) Centennial (1)
2) Williams Field (3)
3) Notre Dame (2)
4) Casteel (5)
5) Cienega (10)
6) Higley (6)
7) Sunrise Mountain
8) Marana (13)
9) Flowing Wells (4)
10) Gilbert (10)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
3
|
Cactus
|
Greenway
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
Cactus
|
4
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Desert Edge
|
5
|
Desert Edge
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Cactus
|
Cactus
|
Seton Catholic
|
6
|
Glendale
|
Glendale
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Peoria
|
7
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Cactus
|
Glendale
|
Mesquite
|
Arcadia
|
8
|
Sahuaro
|
Seton Catholic
|
Greenway
|
Greenway
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
9
|
Greenway
|
Desert Edge
|
Casa Grande
|
Arcadia
|
Greenway
|
10
|
Mesquite
|
Arcadia
|
Walden Grove
|
Seton Catholic
|
Glendale
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Composite Week 7 Top 10 Rankings:
Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis
1) Saguaro (4)
2) Salpointe (1)
3) Cactus (5)
4) Peoria (11)
5) Desert Edge (9)
6) Bradshaw Mountain (2)
7) Greenway (7)
8) Glendale (3)
9) Seton Catholic (8)
10) Arcadia (20)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
2
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Snowflake
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Snowflake
|
3
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Yuma Catholic
|
4
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Page
|
Sabino
|
Page
|
5
|
Page
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Valley Christian
|
Odyssey Institute
|
6
|
Sabino
|
Page
|
Valley Christian
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Wickenburg
|
7
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Bourgade Catholic
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Snowflake
|
Coolidge
|
8
|
Valley Christian
|
Sabino
|
Sabino
|
Page
|
Sabino
|
9
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Coolidge
|
Wickenburg
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Bourgade Catholic
|
10
|
Coolidge
|
Valley Christian
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
ALA- Queen Creek
ArizonaVarsity.com 3A Composite Week 7 Top 10 Rankings:
Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis
1) Northwest Christian (2)
2) Yuma Catholic (5)
3) Snowflake (3)
4) Page (4)
5) Odyssey Institute (1)
6) ALA- Queen Creek (Ineligible)
7) Sabino (7)
8) Valley Christian (6)
9) ALA- Gilbert (Ineligible)
10) Wickenburg (8)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
2
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
4
|
Morenci
|
North Pointe
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Morenci
|
Phoenix Christian
|
5
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Trivium Prep
|
Morenci
|
Trivium Prep
|
Morenci
|
6
|
St .Johns
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Trivium Prep
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
St. Johns
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benson
|
Tonopah Valley
|
Phoenix Christian
|
North Pointe
|
8
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Morenci
|
North Pointe
|
North Pointe
|
Trivium Prep
|
9
|
North Pointe
|
St. Johns
|
St. Johns
|
St. Johns
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
10
|
St. Johns
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Red Mesa
|
Red Mesa
ArizonaVarsity.com 2A Composite Week 7 Top 10 Rankings:
Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes, Current AIA playoff ranking in parenthesis
1) Thatcher (1)
2) Arizona Lutheran (2)
3) Round Valley (5)
4) Morenci (4)
5) Phoenix Christian (12)
6) Trivium Prep (3)
7) North Pointe (15)
8) St. Johns (10)
9) Scottsdale Christian (16)
10) Scottsdale Prep (13)