Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 19:08:35 -0500') }} football Edit

The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 8 Top 10

Nbck2s83rgro9w1txf7e
Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.

Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.

And if you have any complaints, praise, questions, or you just want to talk some high school football, you can reach our participants on Twitter by clicking on their name below:

Ralph Amsden (The Boss)

Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)

Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)

Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)

Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)

6A Week 8 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

2

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

3

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

4

Liberty

Liberty

Liberty

Liberty

Liberty

5

Perry

Desert Vista

Perry

Perry

Desert Vista

6

Highland

Highland

Highland

Chaparral

Perry

7

Basha

Basha

Desert Vista

Highland

Highland

8

Desert Vista

Perry

Basha

Desert Vista

Basha

9

Red Mountain

Mountain Pointe

Red Mountain

Basha

Red Mountain

10

Mountain Pointe

Brophy

Mountain Pointe

Red Mountain

Mountain Pointe

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 8 Top 10 6A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) For the AIA 6A Playoff Rankings click HERE

1) Chandler

2) Pinnacle

3) Queen Creek

4) Liberty

5) Perry

6) Highland

7) Desert Vista

8) Basha

9) Red Mountain

10) Chaparral

5A Week 8 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

2

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams FIeld

3

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Casteel

Notre Dame

Cienega

4

Casteel

Cienega

Cienega

Casteel

Notre Dame

5

Higley

Casteel

Notre Dame

Cienega

Sunrise Mountain

6

Cienega

Higley

Sunrise Mountain

Higley

Casteel

7

Sunrise Mountain

Marana

Higley

Marana

Higley

8

Flowing Wells

Flowing Wells

Marana

Sunrise Mountain

Flowing Wells

9

Millennium

Paradise Valley

Flowing Wells

Millennium

Marana

10

Marana

Horizon

Millennium

Flowing Wells

Campo Verde

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 8 Top 10 5A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) For the AIA 5A Playoff Rankings click HERE

1) Centennial

2) Williams FIeld

3) Notre Dame

T4) Casteel

T4) Cienega

6) Higley

7) Sunrise Mountain

8) Marana

9) Flowing Wells

10) Millennium

4A Week 8 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

2

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

3

Desert Edge

Greenway

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

4

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

Cactus

5

Cactus

Glendale

Glendale

Cactus

Seton

6

Glendale

Seton

Cactus

Mesquite

Peoria

7

Greenway

Desert Edge

Bradshaw Mountain

Seton Catholic

Greenway

8

Sahuaro

Sahuaro

Greenway

Sahuaro

Glendale

9

Mesquite

Bradshaw Mountain

Walden Grove

Greenway

Prescott

10

Seton

Cactus

Mesquite

Canyon del Oro

Bradshaw Mountain

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 8 Top 10 4A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See the 4A AIA Playoff Ranking HERE

1) Saguaro

2) Salpointe

3) Desert Edge

4) Peoria

5) Cactus

6) Greenway

7) Glendale

8) Seton

9) Sahuaro

10) Mesquite

3A Week 8 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

2

Yuma Catholic

Snowflake

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Snowflake

3

Snowflake

ALA- Queen Creek

Snowflake

ALA- Queen Creek

Yuma Catholic

4

Page

Yuma Catholic

Page

Sabino

Page

5

ALA- Queen Creek

Page

Valley Christian

Valley Christian

Wickenburg

6

Valley Christian

Sabino

ALA- Queen Creek

ALA- Gilbert

Coolidge

7

Sabino

Coolidge

Sabino

Benjamin Franklin

Sabino

8

ALA- Gilbert

Valley Christian

Wickenburg

Snowflake

ALA- Queen Creek

9

Odyssey Institute

Odyssey Institute

ALA- Gilbert

Page

Odyssey Institute

10

Coolidge

Bourgade Catholic

Odyssey Institute

Pusch Ridge

Pusch Ridge

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 8 Top 10 4A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See AIA 3A Playoff Rankings HERE

1) Northwest Christian

2) Yuma Catholic

3) Snowflake

4) ALA- Queen Creek

5) Page

6) Sabino

7) Valley Christian

8) Coolidge

9) ALA- Gilbert

10) Wickenburg

2A Week 8 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

2

Round Valley

North Pointe

Round Valley

Round Valley

Round Valley

3

Morenci

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix Christian

Morenci

Phoenix Christian

4

Phoenix Christian

St. Johns

Morenci

Trivium Prep

Morenci

5

St. Johns

Trivium Prep

Trivium Prep

Arizona Lutheran

St. Johns

6

Arizona Lutheran

Scottsdale Prep

Arizona Lutheran

Scottsdale Christian

Arizona Lutheran

7

Trivium Prep

Round Valley

Tonopah Valley

Phoenix Christian

North Pointe

8

Scottsdale Christian

Morenci

North Pointe

North Pointe

Trivium Prep

9

North Pointe

Arizona Lutheran

St. Johns

St. Johns

Scottsdale Christian

10

Tonopah Valley

Scottsdale Christian

Scottsdale Christian

Red Mesa

Red Mesa

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 8 Top 10 2A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See AIA 2A Playoff Rankings HERE

1) Thatcher

2) Round Valley

3) Phoenix Christian

4) Morenci

5) Trivium Prep

6) St. Johns

7) North Pointe

8) Arizona Lutheran

9) Scottsdale Christian

10) Scottsdale Prep

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}