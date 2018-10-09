The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 8 Top 10
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
4
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
5
|
Perry
|
Desert Vista
|
Perry
|
Perry
|
Desert Vista
|
6
|
Highland
|
Highland
|
Highland
|
Chaparral
|
Perry
|
7
|
Basha
|
Basha
|
Desert Vista
|
Highland
|
Highland
|
8
|
Desert Vista
|
Perry
|
Basha
|
Desert Vista
|
Basha
|
9
|
Red Mountain
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Red Mountain
|
Basha
|
Red Mountain
|
10
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Brophy
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Red Mountain
|
Mountain Pointe
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 8 Top 10 6A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) For the AIA 6A Playoff Rankings click HERE
1) Chandler
2) Pinnacle
3) Queen Creek
4) Liberty
5) Perry
6) Highland
7) Desert Vista
8) Basha
9) Red Mountain
10) Chaparral
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
2
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Williams FIeld
|
3
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
Casteel
|
Notre Dame
|
Cienega
|
4
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
Cienega
|
Casteel
|
Notre Dame
|
5
|
Higley
|
Casteel
|
Notre Dame
|
Cienega
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
6
|
Cienega
|
Higley
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Higley
|
Casteel
|
7
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Marana
|
Higley
|
Marana
|
Higley
|
8
|
Flowing Wells
|
Flowing Wells
|
Marana
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Flowing Wells
|
9
|
Millennium
|
Paradise Valley
|
Flowing Wells
|
Millennium
|
Marana
|
10
|
Marana
|
Horizon
|
Millennium
|
Flowing Wells
|
Campo Verde
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 8 Top 10 5A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) For the AIA 5A Playoff Rankings click HERE
1) Centennial
2) Williams FIeld
3) Notre Dame
T4) Casteel
T4) Cienega
6) Higley
7) Sunrise Mountain
8) Marana
9) Flowing Wells
10) Millennium
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
3
|
Desert Edge
|
Greenway
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
4
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Cactus
|
5
|
Cactus
|
Glendale
|
Glendale
|
Cactus
|
Seton
|
6
|
Glendale
|
Seton
|
Cactus
|
Mesquite
|
Peoria
|
7
|
Greenway
|
Desert Edge
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Seton Catholic
|
Greenway
|
8
|
Sahuaro
|
Sahuaro
|
Greenway
|
Sahuaro
|
Glendale
|
9
|
Mesquite
|
Bradshaw Mountain
|
Walden Grove
|
Greenway
|
Prescott
|
10
|
Seton
|
Cactus
|
Mesquite
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Bradshaw Mountain
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 8 Top 10 4A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See the 4A AIA Playoff Ranking HERE
1) Saguaro
2) Salpointe
3) Desert Edge
4) Peoria
5) Cactus
6) Greenway
7) Glendale
8) Seton
9) Sahuaro
10) Mesquite
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
2
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Snowflake
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Snowflake
|
3
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Yuma Catholic
|
4
|
Page
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Page
|
Sabino
|
Page
|
5
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Page
|
Valley Christian
|
Valley Christian
|
Wickenburg
|
6
|
Valley Christian
|
Sabino
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Coolidge
|
7
|
Sabino
|
Coolidge
|
Sabino
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Sabino
|
8
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Valley Christian
|
Wickenburg
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
9
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Odyssey Institute
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Page
|
Odyssey Institute
|
10
|
Coolidge
|
Bourgade Catholic
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Pusch Ridge
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 8 Top 10 3A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See AIA 3A Playoff Rankings HERE
1) Northwest Christian
2) Yuma Catholic
3) Snowflake
4) ALA- Queen Creek
5) Page
6) Sabino
7) Valley Christian
8) Coolidge
9) ALA- Gilbert
10) Wickenburg
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
North Pointe
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
3
|
Morenci
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Morenci
|
Phoenix Christian
|
4
|
Phoenix Christian
|
St. Johns
|
Morenci
|
Trivium Prep
|
Morenci
|
5
|
St. Johns
|
Trivium Prep
|
Trivium Prep
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
St. Johns
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Round Valley
|
Tonopah Valley
|
Phoenix Christian
|
North Pointe
|
8
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Morenci
|
North Pointe
|
North Pointe
|
Trivium Prep
|
9
|
North Pointe
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
St. Johns
|
St. Johns
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
10
|
Tonopah Valley
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Red Mesa
|
Red Mesa
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 8 Top 10 2A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See AIA 2A Playoff Rankings HERE
1) Thatcher
2) Round Valley
3) Phoenix Christian
4) Morenci
5) Trivium Prep
6) St. Johns
7) North Pointe
8) Arizona Lutheran
9) Scottsdale Christian
10) Scottsdale Prep