{{ timeAgo('2018-10-18 09:11:46 -0500') }} football

The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 9 Top 10

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.

And if you have any complaints, praise, questions, or you just want to talk some high school football, you can reach our participants on Twitter by clicking on their name below:

Ralph Amsden (The Boss)

Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)

Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)

Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)

Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)

6A Week 9 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

2

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

3

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

Queen Creek

4

Liberty

Desert Vista

Liberty

Liberty

Liberty

5

Perry

Highland

Perry

Perry

Desert Vista

6

Highland

Perry

Highland

Highland

Perry

7

Desert Vista

Liberty

Desert Vista

Desert Vista

Highand

8

Basha

Mountain Pointe

Basha

Mountain Pointe

Basha

9

Red Mountain

Basha

Red Mountain

Chaparral

Red Mountain

10

Mountain Pointe

Westview

Mountain Pointe

Basha

Mountain Pointe

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 9 Top 10 6A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) For the AIA 6A Playoff Rankings click HERE

1) Chandler

2) Pinnacle

3) Queen Creek

4) Liberty

5) Perry

6) Desert VIsta

7) Highland

8) Basha

9) Mountain Pointe

10) Red Mountain

5A Week 9 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

2

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams Field

Williams Field

3

Notre Dame Prep

Notre Dame

Casteel

Cienega

Cienega

4

Casteel

Cienega

Cienega

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

5

Higley

Casteel

Notre Dame

Casteel

Sunrise Mountain

6

Cienega

Higley

Sunrise Mountain

Higley

Casteel

7

Sunrise Mountain

Sunrise Mountain

Higley

Sunrise Mountain

Higley

8

Flowing Wells

Paradise Valley

Flowing Wells

Millennium

Flowing Wells

9

Millennium

Horizon

Marana

Marana

Millennium

10

Marana

Marana

Millennium

Flowing Wells

Buena

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 9 Top 10 5A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) For the AIA 5A Playoff Rankings click HERE

1) Centennial

2) Williams FIeld

3) Notre Dame

4) Cienega

5) Casteel

6) Higley

7) Sunrise Mountain

8) Flowing Wells

9) Millennium

10) Marana

4A Week 9 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

2

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

3

Desert Edge

Greenway

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

4

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

Cactus

5

Cactus

Glendale

Glendale

Cactus

Seton

6

Glendale

Seton

Cactus

Mesquite

Peoria

7

Greenway

Desert Edge

Greenway

Seton

Greenway

8

Sahuaro

Sahuaro

Walden Grove

Sahuaro

Glendale

9

Mesquite

Cactus

Mesquite

Greenway

Prescott

10

Seton

Mesquite

Seton

Glendale

Sahuaro

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 9 Top 10 4A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See the 4A AIA Playoff Ranking HERE

1) Saguaro

2) Salpointe

3) Desert Edge

4) Peoria

5) Cactus

6) Greenway

7) Glendale

8) Seton

9) Mesquite

10) Sahuaro

3A Week 9 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

2

Yuma Catholic

Snowflake

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Snowflake

3

Snowflake

ALA- Queen Creek

Snowflake

ALA- Queen Creek

Yuma Catholic

4

Page

Yuma Catholic

Page

Sabino

Page

5

ALA- Queen Creek

Page

Valley Christian

Valley Christian

Wickenburg

6

Valley Christian

Sabino

ALA- Queen Creek

ALA- Gilbert

Coolidge

7

Sabino

Coolidge

Sabino

Benjamin Franklin

Sabino

8

Odyssey Institute

Valley Christian

Wickenburg

Page

ALA- Queen Creek

9

ALA- Gilbert

Odyssey Institute

Odyssey Institute

Snowflake

Valley Christian

10

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

Coolidge

Pusch Ridge

Odyssey Institute

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 9 Top 10 3A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See AIA 3A Playoff Rankings HERE

1) Northwest Christian

2) Yuma Catholic

3) Snowflake

4) ALA- Queen Creek

5) Page

6) Sabino

7) Valley Christian

8) Coolidge

9) Wickenburg

10) Odyssey Institute

2A Week 9 Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

2

Round Valley

North Pointe

Round Valley

Round Valley

Round Valley

3

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix Christian

Trivium Prep

Phoenix Christian

4

Morenci

Trivium Prep

Trivium Prep

Morenci

Morenci

5

St. Johns

Scottsdale Prep

Morenci

Arizona Lutheran

Arizona Lutheran

6

Arizona Lutheran

Round Valley

Arizona Lutheran

Scottsdale Christian

St. Johns

7

Trivium Prep

Arizona Lutheran

Tonopah Valley

Phoenix Christian

Trivium Prep

8

Scottsdale Christian

Scottsdale Christian

North Pointe

North Pointe

North Pointe

9

North Pointe

St. Johns

Scottsdale Christian

St. Johns

Scottsdale Christian

10

Tonopah Valley

Morenci

St. Johns

Red Mesa

Red Mesa

ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 9 Top 10 2A Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes) See AIA 2A Playoff Rankings HERE

1) Thatcher

2) Round Valley

3) Phoenix Christian

4) Trivium Prep

5) Morenci

6) Arizona Lutheran

7) North Pointe

8) St. Johns

9) Scottsdale Christian

10) Scottsdale Prep

