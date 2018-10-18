The ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Week 9 Top 10
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek
|
4
|
Liberty
|
Desert Vista
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
5
|
Perry
|
Highland
|
Perry
|
Perry
|
Desert Vista
|
6
|
Highland
|
Perry
|
Highland
|
Highland
|
Perry
|
7
|
Desert Vista
|
Liberty
|
Desert Vista
|
Desert Vista
|
Highand
|
8
|
Basha
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Basha
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Basha
|
9
|
Red Mountain
|
Basha
|
Red Mountain
|
Chaparral
|
Red Mountain
|
10
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Westview
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Basha
|
Mountain Pointe
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 9 Top 10 6A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Chandler
2) Pinnacle
3) Queen Creek
4) Liberty
5) Perry
6) Desert VIsta
7) Highland
8) Basha
9) Mountain Pointe
10) Red Mountain
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
2
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
3
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
Notre Dame
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
Cienega
|
4
|
Casteel
|
Cienega
|
Cienega
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
5
|
Higley
|
Casteel
|
Notre Dame
|
Casteel
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
6
|
Cienega
|
Higley
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Higley
|
Casteel
|
7
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Higley
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Higley
|
8
|
Flowing Wells
|
Paradise Valley
|
Flowing Wells
|
Millennium
|
Flowing Wells
|
9
|
Millennium
|
Horizon
|
Marana
|
Marana
|
Millennium
|
10
|
Marana
|
Marana
|
Millennium
|
Flowing Wells
|
Buena
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 9 Top 10 5A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Centennial
2) Williams FIeld
3) Notre Dame
4) Cienega
5) Casteel
6) Higley
7) Sunrise Mountain
8) Flowing Wells
9) Millennium
10) Marana
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
3
|
Desert Edge
|
Greenway
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
4
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Cactus
|
5
|
Cactus
|
Glendale
|
Glendale
|
Cactus
|
Seton
|
6
|
Glendale
|
Seton
|
Cactus
|
Mesquite
|
Peoria
|
7
|
Greenway
|
Desert Edge
|
Greenway
|
Seton
|
Greenway
|
8
|
Sahuaro
|
Sahuaro
|
Walden Grove
|
Sahuaro
|
Glendale
|
9
|
Mesquite
|
Cactus
|
Mesquite
|
Greenway
|
Prescott
|
10
|
Seton
|
Mesquite
|
Seton
|
Glendale
|
Sahuaro
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 9 Top 10 4A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Saguaro
2) Salpointe
3) Desert Edge
4) Peoria
5) Cactus
6) Greenway
7) Glendale
8) Seton
9) Mesquite
10) Sahuaro
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
2
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Snowflake
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Snowflake
|
3
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Yuma Catholic
|
4
|
Page
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Page
|
Sabino
|
Page
|
5
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Page
|
Valley Christian
|
Valley Christian
|
Wickenburg
|
6
|
Valley Christian
|
Sabino
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Coolidge
|
7
|
Sabino
|
Coolidge
|
Sabino
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Sabino
|
8
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Valley Christian
|
Wickenburg
|
Page
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
9
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Snowflake
|
Valley Christian
|
10
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Coolidge
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Odyssey Institute
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 9 Top 10 3A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Northwest Christian
2) Yuma Catholic
3) Snowflake
4) ALA- Queen Creek
5) Page
6) Sabino
7) Valley Christian
8) Coolidge
9) Wickenburg
10) Odyssey Institute
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
North Pointe
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Trivium Prep
|
Phoenix Christian
|
4
|
Morenci
|
Trivium Prep
|
Trivium Prep
|
Morenci
|
Morenci
|
5
|
St. Johns
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Morenci
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Round Valley
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
St. Johns
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Tonopah Valley
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Trivium Prep
|
8
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
North Pointe
|
North Pointe
|
North Pointe
|
9
|
North Pointe
|
St. Johns
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
St. Johns
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
10
|
Tonopah Valley
|
Morenci
|
St. Johns
|
Red Mesa
|
Red Mesa
ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Week 9 Top 10 2A Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Thatcher
2) Round Valley
3) Phoenix Christian
4) Trivium Prep
5) Morenci
6) Arizona Lutheran
7) North Pointe
8) St. Johns
9) Scottsdale Christian
10) Scottsdale Prep