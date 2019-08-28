News More News
The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (8/27/2019)

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.

2A Media Composite Rankings (8/27)
Rank School Points

1

Thatcher (0-0)

100

2

Phoenix Christian (1-0)

85

3

St. Johns (1-0)

62

4

Morenci (0-0)

55

5

Arizona Lutheran (1-0)

51

6

Benson (0-0)

49

7

Round Valley (0-1)

43

8

Trivium Prep (1-0)

37

9

Santa Cruz (1-0)

36

10

Scottsdale Christian (0-1)

13
Others Receiving Votes: Tonopah Valley 6, Pima 4, Chandler Prep 3, North Pointe 2, Scottsdale Prep 2, Red Mesa 1
3A Media Composite Rankings (8/27)
Rank School Points

1

Yuma Catholic (1-0)

105

2

Northwest Christian (1-0)

91

3

ALA- Queen Creek (1-0)

89

4

Sabino (0-0)

76

5

Benjamin Franklin (1-0)

62

6

Valley Christian (1-0)

55

7

Snowflake (1-0)

44

8

Show Low (1-0)

20

9

ALA- Gilbert North (1-0)

17

10

Pusch Ridge (1-0)

15
Others Receiving Votes: Odyssey Institute 10, Payson 6, Page 6, Safford 6, Blue Ridge 1, Window Rock 1, Coolidge 1
4A Media Composite Rankings (8/27)
Rank School Points

1

Saguaro (1-0)

120

2

Salpointe (0-0)

99

3

Desert Edge (1-0)

97

4

Cactus (0-0)

70

5

Mesquite (1-0)

56

6

Peoria (0-0)

41

7

Canyon del Oro (1-0)

36

8

Arcadia (1-0)

32

9

Sahuaro (1-0)

27

10

Glendale (0-0)

23
Others receiving votes: Estrella Foothills 14, Walden Grove 12, Prescott 10, Apache Junction 6, Washington 6, Greenway 5, Casa Grande 1
5A Media Composite Rankings (8/27)
Rank School Points

1

Centennial (1-0)

110

2

Notre Dame Prep (1-0)

97

3

Williams Field (0-1)

76

4

Higley (0-1)

67

5

Sunrise Mountain (1-0)

55

6

Millennium (0-0)

46

7

Casteel (0-1)

41

8

Cienega (0-0)

29

9

Ironwood Ridge (1-0)

26

10

Horizon (1-0)

23
Others receiving votes: Sunnyslope 15, Verrado 10, Mountain View Marana 5, Buena 2, Campo Verde 1, Maricopa 1
6A Media Composite Rankings (8/27)
Rank School Points

1

Chandler (1-0)

109

2

Pinnacle (1-0)

96

3

Desert Vista (1-0)

85

4

Perry (0-1)

59

5

Red Mountain (1-0)

51

6

Highland (1-0)

44

7

Queen Creek (1-0)

41

8

Mountain Pointe (1-0)

32

9

Hamilton (1-0)

29

10

Brophy (1-0)

16
Others receiving votes: Liberty 13, Basha 11, Cesar Chavez 7, Chaparral 2
Ralph Amsden's 8/27 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

Northwest Christian

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Yuma Catholic

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Desert Vista

3

Arizona Lutheran

Valley Christian

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Pinnacle

4

Benson

Sabino

Cactus

Casteel

Highland

5

Trivium Prep

ALA- QC

Peoria

Higley

Perry

6

St. Johns

Benjamin Franklin

Mesquite

Millennium

Red Mountain

7

Round Valley

Snowflake

Arcadia

Sunrise Mountain

Queen Creek

8

Santa Cruz

Payson

Glendale

Ironwood Ridge

Mountain Pointe

9

Morenci

Pusch Ridge

Sahuaro

Cienega

Brophy

10

Parker

Show Low

Walden Grove

Horizon

Hamilton

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 8/27 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

Yuma Catholic

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Northwest Christian

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Desert Vista

3

Arizona Lutheran

ALA- QC

Desert Edge

Sunrise Mountain

Pinnacle

4

Benson

Valley Christian

Cactus

Ironwood Ridge

Red Mountain

5

Trivium Prep

Sabino

Peoria

Millennium

Queen Creek

6

Scottsdale Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Mesquite

Cienega

Highland

7

Morenci

Pusch Ridge

Arcadia

Williams Field

Perry

8

St. Johns

Snowflake

Greenway

Higley

Cesar Chavez

9

Santa Cruz

Show Low

Sahuaro

Horizon

Brophy

10

Scottsdale Prep

Odyssey Institute

Walden Grove

Casteel

Liberty

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Cody Cameron's 8/27 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

Yuma Catholic

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Desert Vista

3

Round Valley

Northwest Christian

Desert Edge

Higley

Pinnacle

4

Morenci

ALA- QC

Mesquite

Williams Field

Queen Creek

5

Scottsdale Christian

Sabino

Cactus

Cienega

Perry

6

Arizona Lutheran

ALA- GN

Arcadia

Millennium

Hamilton

7

Trivium Prep

Snowflake

Canyon del Oro

Verrado

Red Mountain

8

St. Johns

Valley Christian

Glendale

Horizon

Mountain Pointe

9

North Pointe

Pusch Ridge

Apache Junction

Casteel

Cesar Chavez

10

Red Mesa

Show Low

Walden Grove

Maricopa

Brophy

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's 8/27 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

Yuma Catholic

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Desert Vista

3

St. Johns

Sabino

Desert Edge

Higley

Pinnacle

4

Santa Cruz

Northwest Christian

Mesquite

Williams Field

Queen Creek

5

Morenci

Snowflake

Cactus

Cienega

Perry

6

Benson

Valley Christian

Arcadia

Millennium

Hamilton

7

Trivium Prep

Benjamin Franklin

Canyon del Oro

Verrado

Red Mountain

8

Tonopah Valley

Odyssey Institute

Glendale

Horizon

Mountain Pointe

9

Round Valley

ALA- GN

Apache Junction

Casteel

Cesar Chavez

10

Arizona Lutheran

Payson

Walden Grove

Maricopa

Brophy

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 8/27 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

Northwest Christian

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

St. Johns

Yuma Catholic

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Red Mountain

4

Arizona Lutheran

Show Low

Mesquite

Higley

Mountain Pointe

5

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Cactus

Millennium

Perry

6

Benson

Valley Christian

Peoria

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Vista

7

Morenci

Sabino

Prescott

Ironwood Ridge

Liberty

8

Trivium Prep

Odyssey Institute

Arcadia

Horizon

Hamilton

9

Chandler Prep

ALA- GN

Glendale

Cienega

Chaparral

10

Santa Cruz

Blue Ridge

Canyon del Oro

Campo Verde

Basha

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 8/27 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

Yuma Catholic

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

St. Johns

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Sunrise Mountain

Pinnacle

3

Phoenix Christian

Northwest Christian

Desert Edge

Notre Dame

Highland

4

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Peoria

Williams Field

Desert Vista

5

Benson

Snowflake

Canyon del Oro

Higley

Hamilton

6

Morenci

Valley Christian

Cactus

Paradise Valley

Red Mountain

7

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Seton Catholic

Ironwood Ridge

Queen Creek

8

Trivium Prep

Pusch Ridge

Walden Grove

Casteel

Perry

9

Scottsdale Christian

Payson

Glendale

Millennium

Mountain Pointe

10

Tonopah Valley

Safford

Arcadia

Buena

Brophy

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 8/27 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

Yuma Catholic

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Northwest Christian

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Arizona Lutheran

ALA- QC

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Perry

4

Morenci

Valley Christian

Peoria

Casteel

Highland

5

Benson

Sabino

Cactus

Higley

Desert Vista

6

Trivium Prep

Benjamin Franklin

Canyon del Oro

Sunrise Mountain

Red Mountain

7

Round Valley

Pusch Ridge

Mesquite

Millennium

Liberty

8

St. Johns

Show Low

Sahuaro

Cienega

Queen Creek

9

Santa Cruz

Snowflake

Greenway

Ironwood Ridge

Mountain Pointe

10

Chandler Prep

Safford

Apache Junction

Buena

Brophy

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona.

Jason Skoda's 8/27 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

St. Johns

Sabino

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Phoenix Christian

Yuma Catholic

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Desert Vista

4

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Cactus

Higley

Red Mountain

5

Santa Cruz

Northwest Christian

Sahuaro

Sunrise Mountain

Queen Creek

6

Morenci

Valley Christian

Estrella Foothills

Mtn View Marana

Perry

7

Arizona Lutheran

Snowflake

Mesquite

Sunnyslope

Highland

8

Benson

Page

Prescott

Casteel

Hamilton

9

Tonopah Valley

ALA- GN

Glendale

Horizon

Basha

10

Trivium Prep

Window Rock

Arcadia

Ironwood Ridge

Brophy

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.

Justin Spears' 8/27 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

Sabino

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Morenci

Yuma Catholic

Salpointe

Higley

Pinnacle

3

St. Johns

ALA- QC

Desert Edge

Notre Dame

Perry

4

Phoenix Christian

Snowflake

Mesquite

Casteel

Desert Vista

5

Santa Cruz

Northwest Christian

Cactus

Williams Field

Basha

6

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Sahuaro

Sunrise Mountain

Highland

7

Pima

Safford

Peoria

Sunnyslope

Brophy

8

Benson

Show Low

Canyon del Oro

Millennium

Mountain Pointe

9

Arizona Lutheran

Valley Christian

Walden Grove

Cienega

Liberty

10

Trivium Prep

Coolidge

Casa Grande

Ironwood Ridge

Hamilton

Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.

Kevin Derryberry's 8/27 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Thatcher

Yuma Catholic

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Northwest Christian

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

3

Arizona Lutheran

ALA- QC

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Desert Vista

4

Benson

Benjamin Franklin

Cactus

Higley

Highland

5

Morenci

Sabino

Mesquite

Horizon

Mountain Pointe

6

St. Johns

Valley Christian

Peoria

Casteel

Queen Creek

7

Trivium Prep

Snowflake

Canyon del Oro

Millennium

Perry

8

Round Valley

Page

Walden Grove

Cienega

Brophy

9

Santa Cruz

Odyssey Institute

Glendale

Ironwood Ridge

Liberty

10

Scottsdale Prep

Show Low

Arcadia

Verrado

Red Mountain

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Brian Bergner's 8/27 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

N/A

N/A

Saguaro

N/A

N/A

2

N/A

N/A

Desert Edge

N/A

N/A

3

N/A

N/A

Arcadia

N/A

N/A

4

N/A

N/A

Canyon del Oro

N/A

N/A

5

N/A

N/A

Washington

N/A

N/A

6

N/A

N/A

Sahuaro

N/A

N/A

7

N/A

N/A

Estrella Foothills

N/A

N/A

8

N/A

N/A

Prescott

N/A

N/A

9

N/A

N/A

Lee Williams

N/A

N/A

10

N/A

N/A

Apache Junction

N/A

N/A

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is the News/Sports Editor for The Daily Courier.

Lance Hartzler's 8/27 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

N/A

Yuma Catholic

Saguaro

Centennial

Pinnacle

2

N/A

Northwest Christian

Salpointe

Notre Dame

Chandler

3

N/A

ALA- QC

Desert Edge

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Vista

4

N/A

Sabino

Cactus

Sunnyslope

Perry

5

N/A

ALA- GN

Glendale

Millennium

Queen Creek

6

N/A

Benjamin Franklin

Estrella Foothills

Williams Field

Hamilton

7

N/A

Snowflake

Sahuaro

Casteel

Red Mountain

8

N/A

Valley Christian

Mesquite

Horizon

Mountain Pointe

9

N/A

Show Low

Canyon del Oro

Ironwood Ridge

Basha

10

N/A

Odyssey Institute

Peoria

Verrado

Highland

Lance Hartzler is a sports reporter for the Daily Sun.

