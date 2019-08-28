ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2A Media Composite Rankings (8/27) Rank School Points 1 Thatcher (0-0) 100 2 Phoenix Christian (1-0) 85 3 St. Johns (1-0) 62 4 Morenci (0-0) 55 5 Arizona Lutheran (1-0) 51 6 Benson (0-0) 49 7 Round Valley (0-1) 43 8 Trivium Prep (1-0) 37 9 Santa Cruz (1-0) 36 10 Scottsdale Christian (0-1) 13

3A Media Composite Rankings (8/27) Rank School Points 1 Yuma Catholic (1-0) 105 2 Northwest Christian (1-0) 91 3 ALA- Queen Creek (1-0) 89 4 Sabino (0-0) 76 5 Benjamin Franklin (1-0) 62 6 Valley Christian (1-0) 55 7 Snowflake (1-0) 44 8 Show Low (1-0) 20 9 ALA- Gilbert North (1-0) 17 10 Pusch Ridge (1-0) 15

4A Media Composite Rankings (8/27) Rank School Points 1 Saguaro (1-0) 120 2 Salpointe (0-0) 99 3 Desert Edge (1-0) 97 4 Cactus (0-0) 70 5 Mesquite (1-0) 56 6 Peoria (0-0) 41 7 Canyon del Oro (1-0) 36 8 Arcadia (1-0) 32 9 Sahuaro (1-0) 27 10 Glendale (0-0) 23

5A Media Composite Rankings (8/27) Rank School Points 1 Centennial (1-0) 110 2 Notre Dame Prep (1-0) 97 3 Williams Field (0-1) 76 4 Higley (0-1) 67 5 Sunrise Mountain (1-0) 55 6 Millennium (0-0) 46 7 Casteel (0-1) 41 8 Cienega (0-0) 29 9 Ironwood Ridge (1-0) 26 10 Horizon (1-0) 23

6A Media Composite Rankings (8/27) Rank School Points 1 Chandler (1-0) 109 2 Pinnacle (1-0) 96 3 Desert Vista (1-0) 85 4 Perry (0-1) 59 5 Red Mountain (1-0) 51 6 Highland (1-0) 44 7 Queen Creek (1-0) 41 8 Mountain Pointe (1-0) 32 9 Hamilton (1-0) 29 10 Brophy (1-0) 16

Ralph Amsden's 8/27 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher Northwest Christian Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Yuma Catholic Salpointe Notre Dame Desert Vista 3 Arizona Lutheran Valley Christian Desert Edge Williams Field Pinnacle 4 Benson Sabino Cactus Casteel Highland 5 Trivium Prep ALA- QC Peoria Higley Perry 6 St. Johns Benjamin Franklin Mesquite Millennium Red Mountain 7 Round Valley Snowflake Arcadia Sunrise Mountain Queen Creek 8 Santa Cruz Payson Glendale Ironwood Ridge Mountain Pointe 9 Morenci Pusch Ridge Sahuaro Cienega Brophy 10 Parker Show Low Walden Grove Horizon Hamilton

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 8/27 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher Yuma Catholic Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Northwest Christian Salpointe Notre Dame Desert Vista 3 Arizona Lutheran ALA- QC Desert Edge Sunrise Mountain Pinnacle 4 Benson Valley Christian Cactus Ironwood Ridge Red Mountain 5 Trivium Prep Sabino Peoria Millennium Queen Creek 6 Scottsdale Christian Benjamin Franklin Mesquite Cienega Highland 7 Morenci Pusch Ridge Arcadia Williams Field Perry 8 St. Johns Snowflake Greenway Higley Cesar Chavez 9 Santa Cruz Show Low Sahuaro Horizon Brophy 10 Scottsdale Prep Odyssey Institute Walden Grove Casteel Liberty

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Cody Cameron's 8/27 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher Yuma Catholic Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Notre Dame Desert Vista 3 Round Valley Northwest Christian Desert Edge Higley Pinnacle 4 Morenci ALA- QC Mesquite Williams Field Queen Creek 5 Scottsdale Christian Sabino Cactus Cienega Perry 6 Arizona Lutheran ALA- GN Arcadia Millennium Hamilton 7 Trivium Prep Snowflake Canyon del Oro Verrado Red Mountain 8 St. Johns Valley Christian Glendale Horizon Mountain Pointe 9 North Pointe Pusch Ridge Apache Junction Casteel Cesar Chavez 10 Red Mesa Show Low Walden Grove Maricopa Brophy

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's 8/27 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher Yuma Catholic Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Salpointe Notre Dame Desert Vista 3 St. Johns Sabino Desert Edge Higley Pinnacle 4 Santa Cruz Northwest Christian Mesquite Williams Field Queen Creek 5 Morenci Snowflake Cactus Cienega Perry 6 Benson Valley Christian Arcadia Millennium Hamilton 7 Trivium Prep Benjamin Franklin Canyon del Oro Verrado Red Mountain 8 Tonopah Valley Odyssey Institute Glendale Horizon Mountain Pointe 9 Round Valley ALA- GN Apache Junction Casteel Cesar Chavez 10 Arizona Lutheran Payson Walden Grove Maricopa Brophy

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 8/27 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher Northwest Christian Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 St. Johns Yuma Catholic Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Desert Edge Williams Field Red Mountain 4 Arizona Lutheran Show Low Mesquite Higley Mountain Pointe 5 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Cactus Millennium Perry 6 Benson Valley Christian Peoria Sunrise Mountain Desert Vista 7 Morenci Sabino Prescott Ironwood Ridge Liberty 8 Trivium Prep Odyssey Institute Arcadia Horizon Hamilton 9 Chandler Prep ALA- GN Glendale Cienega Chaparral 10 Santa Cruz Blue Ridge Canyon del Oro Campo Verde Basha

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 8/27 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher Yuma Catholic Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 St. Johns ALA- QC Salpointe Sunrise Mountain Pinnacle 3 Phoenix Christian Northwest Christian Desert Edge Notre Dame Highland 4 Santa Cruz Sabino Peoria Williams Field Desert Vista 5 Benson Snowflake Canyon del Oro Higley Hamilton 6 Morenci Valley Christian Cactus Paradise Valley Red Mountain 7 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Seton Catholic Ironwood Ridge Queen Creek 8 Trivium Prep Pusch Ridge Walden Grove Casteel Perry 9 Scottsdale Christian Payson Glendale Millennium Mountain Pointe 10 Tonopah Valley Safford Arcadia Buena Brophy

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 8/27 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher Yuma Catholic Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Northwest Christian Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Arizona Lutheran ALA- QC Desert Edge Williams Field Perry 4 Morenci Valley Christian Peoria Casteel Highland 5 Benson Sabino Cactus Higley Desert Vista 6 Trivium Prep Benjamin Franklin Canyon del Oro Sunrise Mountain Red Mountain 7 Round Valley Pusch Ridge Mesquite Millennium Liberty 8 St. Johns Show Low Sahuaro Cienega Queen Creek 9 Santa Cruz Snowflake Greenway Ironwood Ridge Mountain Pointe 10 Chandler Prep Safford Apache Junction Buena Brophy

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona.

Jason Skoda's 8/27 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 St. Johns Sabino Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Phoenix Christian Yuma Catholic Desert Edge Williams Field Desert Vista 4 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Cactus Higley Red Mountain 5 Santa Cruz Northwest Christian Sahuaro Sunrise Mountain Queen Creek 6 Morenci Valley Christian Estrella Foothills Mtn View Marana Perry 7 Arizona Lutheran Snowflake Mesquite Sunnyslope Highland 8 Benson Page Prescott Casteel Hamilton 9 Tonopah Valley ALA- GN Glendale Horizon Basha 10 Trivium Prep Window Rock Arcadia Ironwood Ridge Brophy

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.

Justin Spears' 8/27 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher Sabino Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Morenci Yuma Catholic Salpointe Higley Pinnacle 3 St. Johns ALA- QC Desert Edge Notre Dame Perry 4 Phoenix Christian Snowflake Mesquite Casteel Desert Vista 5 Santa Cruz Northwest Christian Cactus Williams Field Basha 6 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Sahuaro Sunrise Mountain Highland 7 Pima Safford Peoria Sunnyslope Brophy 8 Benson Show Low Canyon del Oro Millennium Mountain Pointe 9 Arizona Lutheran Valley Christian Walden Grove Cienega Liberty 10 Trivium Prep Coolidge Casa Grande Ironwood Ridge Hamilton

Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.

Kevin Derryberry's 8/27 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Thatcher Yuma Catholic Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Northwest Christian Salpointe Notre Dame Pinnacle 3 Arizona Lutheran ALA- QC Desert Edge Williams Field Desert Vista 4 Benson Benjamin Franklin Cactus Higley Highland 5 Morenci Sabino Mesquite Horizon Mountain Pointe 6 St. Johns Valley Christian Peoria Casteel Queen Creek 7 Trivium Prep Snowflake Canyon del Oro Millennium Perry 8 Round Valley Page Walden Grove Cienega Brophy 9 Santa Cruz Odyssey Institute Glendale Ironwood Ridge Liberty 10 Scottsdale Prep Show Low Arcadia Verrado Red Mountain

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Brian Bergner's 8/27 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 N/A N/A Saguaro N/A N/A 2 N/A N/A Desert Edge N/A N/A 3 N/A N/A Arcadia N/A N/A 4 N/A N/A Canyon del Oro N/A N/A 5 N/A N/A Washington N/A N/A 6 N/A N/A Sahuaro N/A N/A 7 N/A N/A Estrella Foothills N/A N/A 8 N/A N/A Prescott N/A N/A 9 N/A N/A Lee Williams N/A N/A 10 N/A N/A Apache Junction N/A N/A

Lance Hartzler's 8/27 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 N/A Yuma Catholic Saguaro Centennial Pinnacle 2 N/A Northwest Christian Salpointe Notre Dame Chandler 3 N/A ALA- QC Desert Edge Sunrise Mountain Desert Vista 4 N/A Sabino Cactus Sunnyslope Perry 5 N/A ALA- GN Glendale Millennium Queen Creek 6 N/A Benjamin Franklin Estrella Foothills Williams Field Hamilton 7 N/A Snowflake Sahuaro Casteel Red Mountain 8 N/A Valley Christian Mesquite Horizon Mountain Pointe 9 N/A Show Low Canyon del Oro Ironwood Ridge Basha 10 N/A Odyssey Institute Peoria Verrado Highland