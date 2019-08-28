The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (8/27/2019)
ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.
Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Thatcher (0-0)
|
100
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian (1-0)
|
85
|
3
|
St. Johns (1-0)
|
62
|
4
|
Morenci (0-0)
|
55
|
5
|
Arizona Lutheran (1-0)
|
51
|
6
|
Benson (0-0)
|
49
|
7
|
Round Valley (0-1)
|
43
|
8
|
Trivium Prep (1-0)
|
37
|
9
|
Santa Cruz (1-0)
|
36
|
10
|
Scottsdale Christian (0-1)
|
13
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Yuma Catholic (1-0)
|
105
|
2
|
Northwest Christian (1-0)
|
91
|
3
|
ALA- Queen Creek (1-0)
|
89
|
4
|
Sabino (0-0)
|
76
|
5
|
Benjamin Franklin (1-0)
|
62
|
6
|
Valley Christian (1-0)
|
55
|
7
|
Snowflake (1-0)
|
44
|
8
|
Show Low (1-0)
|
20
|
9
|
ALA- Gilbert North (1-0)
|
17
|
10
|
Pusch Ridge (1-0)
|
15
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Saguaro (1-0)
|
120
|
2
|
Salpointe (0-0)
|
99
|
3
|
Desert Edge (1-0)
|
97
|
4
|
Cactus (0-0)
|
70
|
5
|
Mesquite (1-0)
|
56
|
6
|
Peoria (0-0)
|
41
|
7
|
Canyon del Oro (1-0)
|
36
|
8
|
Arcadia (1-0)
|
32
|
9
|
Sahuaro (1-0)
|
27
|
10
|
Glendale (0-0)
|
23
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Centennial (1-0)
|
110
|
2
|
Notre Dame Prep (1-0)
|
97
|
3
|
Williams Field (0-1)
|
76
|
4
|
Higley (0-1)
|
67
|
5
|
Sunrise Mountain (1-0)
|
55
|
6
|
Millennium (0-0)
|
46
|
7
|
Casteel (0-1)
|
41
|
8
|
Cienega (0-0)
|
29
|
9
|
Ironwood Ridge (1-0)
|
26
|
10
|
Horizon (1-0)
|
23
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Chandler (1-0)
|
109
|
2
|
Pinnacle (1-0)
|
96
|
3
|
Desert Vista (1-0)
|
85
|
4
|
Perry (0-1)
|
59
|
5
|
Red Mountain (1-0)
|
51
|
6
|
Highland (1-0)
|
44
|
7
|
Queen Creek (1-0)
|
41
|
8
|
Mountain Pointe (1-0)
|
32
|
9
|
Hamilton (1-0)
|
29
|
10
|
Brophy (1-0)
|
16
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Northwest Christian
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Desert Vista
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Valley Christian
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Pinnacle
|
4
|
Benson
|
Sabino
|
Cactus
|
Casteel
|
Highland
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
ALA- QC
|
Peoria
|
Higley
|
Perry
|
6
|
St. Johns
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Mesquite
|
Millennium
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
Round Valley
|
Snowflake
|
Arcadia
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Queen Creek
|
8
|
Santa Cruz
|
Payson
|
Glendale
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Mountain Pointe
|
9
|
Morenci
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Sahuaro
|
Cienega
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Parker
|
Show Low
|
Walden Grove
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Desert Vista
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ALA- QC
|
Desert Edge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Pinnacle
|
4
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Sabino
|
Peoria
|
Millennium
|
Queen Creek
|
6
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Mesquite
|
Cienega
|
Highland
|
7
|
Morenci
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Arcadia
|
Williams Field
|
Perry
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
Snowflake
|
Greenway
|
Higley
|
Cesar Chavez
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Show Low
|
Sahuaro
|
Horizon
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Walden Grove
|
Casteel
|
Liberty
Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Desert Vista
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
Northwest Christian
|
Desert Edge
|
Higley
|
Pinnacle
|
4
|
Morenci
|
ALA- QC
|
Mesquite
|
Williams Field
|
Queen Creek
|
5
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Sabino
|
Cactus
|
Cienega
|
Perry
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ALA- GN
|
Arcadia
|
Millennium
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Snowflake
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Verrado
|
Red Mountain
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
Valley Christian
|
Glendale
|
Horizon
|
Mountain Pointe
|
9
|
North Pointe
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Apache Junction
|
Casteel
|
Cesar Chavez
|
10
|
Red Mesa
|
Show Low
|
Walden Grove
|
Maricopa
|
Brophy
Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Desert Vista
|
3
|
St. Johns
|
Sabino
|
Desert Edge
|
Higley
|
Pinnacle
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Northwest Christian
|
Mesquite
|
Williams Field
|
Queen Creek
|
5
|
Morenci
|
Snowflake
|
Cactus
|
Cienega
|
Perry
|
6
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Arcadia
|
Millennium
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Verrado
|
Red Mountain
|
8
|
Tonopah Valley
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Glendale
|
Horizon
|
Mountain Pointe
|
9
|
Round Valley
|
ALA- GN
|
Apache Junction
|
Casteel
|
Cesar Chavez
|
10
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Payson
|
Walden Grove
|
Maricopa
|
Brophy
Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Northwest Christian
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
St. Johns
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Show Low
|
Mesquite
|
Higley
|
Mountain Pointe
|
5
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Perry
|
6
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
7
|
Morenci
|
Sabino
|
Prescott
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Liberty
|
8
|
Trivium Prep
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Arcadia
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
9
|
Chandler Prep
|
ALA- GN
|
Glendale
|
Cienega
|
Chaparral
|
10
|
Santa Cruz
|
Blue Ridge
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Campo Verde
|
Basha
Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
St. Johns
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Desert Edge
|
Notre Dame
|
Highland
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Peoria
|
Williams Field
|
Desert Vista
|
5
|
Benson
|
Snowflake
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Higley
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
Morenci
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Paradise Valley
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Seton Catholic
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Queen Creek
|
8
|
Trivium Prep
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Walden Grove
|
Casteel
|
Perry
|
9
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Payson
|
Glendale
|
Millennium
|
Mountain Pointe
|
10
|
Tonopah Valley
|
Safford
|
Arcadia
|
Buena
|
Brophy
Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ALA- QC
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Perry
|
4
|
Morenci
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Highland
|
5
|
Benson
|
Sabino
|
Cactus
|
Higley
|
Desert Vista
|
6
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
Round Valley
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Mesquite
|
Millennium
|
Liberty
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
Show Low
|
Sahuaro
|
Cienega
|
Queen Creek
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Snowflake
|
Greenway
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Mountain Pointe
|
10
|
Chandler Prep
|
Safford
|
Apache Junction
|
Buena
|
Brophy
Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
St. Johns
|
Sabino
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Higley
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Santa Cruz
|
Northwest Christian
|
Sahuaro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Queen Creek
|
6
|
Morenci
|
Valley Christian
|
Estrella Foothills
|
Mtn View Marana
|
Perry
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Snowflake
|
Mesquite
|
Sunnyslope
|
Highland
|
8
|
Benson
|
Page
|
Prescott
|
Casteel
|
Hamilton
|
9
|
Tonopah Valley
|
ALA- GN
|
Glendale
|
Horizon
|
Basha
|
10
|
Trivium Prep
|
Window Rock
|
Arcadia
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Brophy
Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Sabino
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Morenci
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Salpointe
|
Higley
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
St. Johns
|
ALA- QC
|
Desert Edge
|
Notre Dame
|
Perry
|
4
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Snowflake
|
Mesquite
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
5
|
Santa Cruz
|
Northwest Christian
|
Cactus
|
Williams Field
|
Basha
|
6
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Sahuaro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Highland
|
7
|
Pima
|
Safford
|
Peoria
|
Sunnyslope
|
Brophy
|
8
|
Benson
|
Show Low
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Millennium
|
Mountain Pointe
|
9
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Valley Christian
|
Walden Grove
|
Cienega
|
Liberty
|
10
|
Trivium Prep
|
Coolidge
|
Casa Grande
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Hamilton
Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ALA- QC
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
Benson
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Cactus
|
Higley
|
Highland
|
5
|
Morenci
|
Sabino
|
Mesquite
|
Horizon
|
Mountain Pointe
|
6
|
St. Johns
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Queen Creek
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
Snowflake
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Millennium
|
Perry
|
8
|
Round Valley
|
Page
|
Walden Grove
|
Cienega
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Santa Cruz
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Glendale
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Liberty
|
10
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
Show Low
|
Arcadia
|
Verrado
|
Red Mountain
Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Saguaro
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Desert Edge
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Arcadia
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
4
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Canyon del Oro
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
5
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Washington
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
6
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Sahuaro
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
7
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Estrella Foothills
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
8
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Prescott
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
9
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Lee Williams
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
10
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Apache Junction
|
N/A
|
N/A
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is the News/Sports Editor for The Daily Courier.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
N/A
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Pinnacle
|
2
|
N/A
|
Northwest Christian
|
Salpointe
|
Notre Dame
|
Chandler
|
3
|
N/A
|
ALA- QC
|
Desert Edge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
4
|
N/A
|
Sabino
|
Cactus
|
Sunnyslope
|
Perry
|
5
|
N/A
|
ALA- GN
|
Glendale
|
Millennium
|
Queen Creek
|
6
|
N/A
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Estrella Foothills
|
Williams Field
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
N/A
|
Snowflake
|
Sahuaro
|
Casteel
|
Red Mountain
|
8
|
N/A
|
Valley Christian
|
Mesquite
|
Horizon
|
Mountain Pointe
|
9
|
N/A
|
Show Low
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Basha
|
10
|
N/A
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Peoria
|
Verrado
|
Highland
Lance Hartzler is a sports reporter for the Daily Sun.