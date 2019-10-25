The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (10/24/2019)
ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian (7-1)
|
88
|
2
|
Santa Cruz (7-2)
|
64
|
3
|
Trivium Prep (7-0)
|
63
|
4
|
Round Valley (5-2)
|
62
|
5
|
St. Johns (7-2)
|
51
|
6
|
Thatcher (5-3)
|
44
|
7
|
Benson (6-2)
|
36
|
8
|
Arizona Lutheran (7-2)
|
29
|
9
|
Parker (7-1)
|
27
|
10
|
Veritas Prep (6-2)
|
13
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
ALA- Queen Creek (8-0)
|
100
|
2
|
Benjamin Franklin (7-1)
|
87
|
3
|
Northwest Christian (7-1)
|
81
|
4
|
Sabino (6-2)
|
60
|
5
|
Coolidge (7-1)
|
41
|
6
|
Arizona College Prep (7-1)
|
38
|
7
|
Snowflake (6-2)
|
30
|
8
|
Blue Ridge (6-2)
|
28
|
9
|
Valley Christian (6-2)
|
24
|
10
|
Safford (6-2)
|
23
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Saguaro (7-1)
|
89
|
2
|
Salpointe (7-0)
|
82
|
3
|
Desert Edge (5-3)
|
54
|
4
|
Canyon del Oro (7-1)
|
51
|
5
|
Peoria (7-1)
|
43
|
6
|
Cactus (6-2)
|
41
|
7
|
Coconino (8-0)
|
40
|
8
|
Sahuaro (6-2)
|
30
|
9
|
Gila Ridge (8-0)
|
19
|
10
|
Walden Grove (7-1)
|
15
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Centennial (7-1)
|
90
|
2
|
Horizon (7-1)
|
80
|
3
|
Notre Dame Prep (7-1)
|
66
|
T4
|
Williams Field (6-2)
|
60
|
T4
|
Higley (6-2)
|
60
|
6
|
Campo Verde (7-1)
|
40
|
7
|
Sunrise Mountain (6-2)
|
29
|
8
|
Millennium (6-2)
|
24
|
9
|
Cienega (6-2)
|
18
|
10
|
Casteel (5-3)
|
16
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Chandler (8-0)
|
80
|
2
|
Pinnacle (7-1)
|
72
|
3
|
Red Mountain (7-1)
|
61
|
4
|
Hamilton (7-1)
|
50
|
5
|
Highland (6-2)
|
42
|
6
|
Desert Vista (6-2)
|
31
|
7
|
Perry (5-3)
|
28
|
8
|
Brophy (7-2)
|
26
|
9
|
Chaparral (6-2)
|
25
|
10
|
Cesar Chavez (6-2)
|
13
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Santa Cruz
|
NWC
|
Desert Edge
|
Notre Dame
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
St. Johns
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Higley
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Blue Ridge
|
Cactus
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
6
|
Thatcher
|
Payson
|
Sahuaro
|
Campo Verde
|
Perry
|
7
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
8
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ACP
|
Coconino
|
Casteel
|
Desert Ridge
|
9
|
Parker
|
Coolidge
|
Greenway
|
Cienega
|
Desert Vista
|
10
|
Veritas Prep
|
ALA- GN
|
Marcos de Niza
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Queen Creek
Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Trivium Prep
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
NWC
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Santa Cruz
|
ACP
|
Coconino
|
Williams Field
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Red Mesa
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Desert Edge
|
Higley
|
Highland
|
5
|
Veritas Prep
|
Sabino
|
Peoria
|
Notre Dame
|
Desert Vista
|
6
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Greenway
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Cesar Chavez
|
7
|
Parker
|
Coolidge
|
Gila Ridge
|
Campo Verde
|
Hamilton
|
8
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Snowflake
|
Cactus
|
Millennium
|
Chaparral
|
9
|
Thatcher
|
Blue Ridge
|
Apache Junction
|
Cienega
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Canyon Del Oro
|
Agua Fria
|
Queen Creek
Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Williams Field
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
NWC
|
Desert Edge
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Higley
|
Perry
|
5
|
St. Johns
|
Snowflake
|
Sahuaro
|
Notre Dame
|
Brophy
|
6
|
Thatcher
|
Safford
|
Cactus
|
Campo Verde
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Benson
|
ACP
|
Mesquite
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
8
|
Trivium Prep
|
Odyssey Insitute
|
Peoria
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Highland
|
9
|
Bisbee
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Coconino
|
Millennium
|
Queen Creek
|
10
|
Parker
|
Valley Christian
|
Gila Ridge
|
Sunnyslope
|
Chaparral
Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
St. Johns
|
NWC
|
Desert Edge
|
Notre Dame
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Higley
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Thatcher
|
Coolidge
|
Mesquite
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
6
|
Trivium Prep
|
Snowflake
|
Cactus
|
Campo Verde
|
Perry
|
7
|
Parker
|
Safford
|
Sahuaro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
8
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Payson
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Veritas Prep
|
Blue Ridge
|
Coconino
|
Millennium
|
Cesar Chavez
|
10
|
Benson
|
ACP
|
Gila Ridge
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Chaparral
Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Trivium Prep
|
NWC
|
Saguaro
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Peoria
|
Notre Dame
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
St. Johns
|
ACP
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Desert Vista
|
5
|
Santa Cruz
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Higley
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
Thatcher
|
Sabino
|
Coconino
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Chaparral
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Safford
|
Greenway
|
Campo Verde
|
Highland
|
8
|
Benson
|
Coolidge
|
Gila Ridge
|
Casteel
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Parker
|
Payson
|
Sahuaro
|
Millennium
|
Queen Creek
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Walden Grove
|
Cienega
|
Cesar Chavez
Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Notre Dame
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Benson
|
NWC
|
Sahuaro
|
Higley
|
Chaparral
|
5
|
Santa Cruz
|
Coolidge
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ACP
|
Cactus
|
Cienega
|
Brophy
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
Blue Ridge
|
Peoria
|
Ironwood
|
Cesar Chavez
|
8
|
Parker
|
Valley Christian
|
Marcos de Niza
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
9
|
Bisbee
|
Payson
|
Coconino
|
McClintock
|
Highland
|
10
|
Thatcher
|
Snowflake
|
Walden Grove
|
Buena
|
Queen Creek
Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3
|
Santa Cruz
|
NWC
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
4
|
Trivium Prep
|
Sabino
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
5
|
Thatcher
|
Blue Ridge
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
6
|
St. Johns
|
Valley Christian
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
7
|
Benson
|
Snowflake
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
8
|
Parker
|
Safford
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
9
|
Veritas Prep
|
Yuma Catholic
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
10
|
Bisbee
|
Coolidge
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Trivium Prep
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
St. Johns
|
NWC
|
Coconino
|
Higley
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Coolidge
|
Peoria
|
Notre Dame
|
Perry
|
5
|
Thatcher
|
ACP
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
6
|
Parker
|
Snowflake
|
Cactus
|
Cienega
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Red Mesa
|
Blue Ridge
|
Walden Grove
|
Campo Verde
|
Desert Ridge
|
8
|
Benson
|
Winslow
|
Gila Ridge
|
Millennium
|
Desert Vista
|
9
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Safford
|
Pueblo
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Chaparral
|
10
|
Round Valley
|
Payson
|
Mesquite
|
Buena
|
Cesar Chavez
Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Thatcher
|
NWC
|
Desert Edge
|
Notre Dame
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Higley
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
St. Johns
|
Snowflake
|
Cactus
|
Williams Field
|
Chaparral
|
6
|
Benson
|
Coolidge
|
Sahuaro
|
Campo Verde
|
Highland
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
ALA- GN
|
Walden Grove
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Perry
|
8
|
Parker
|
Safford
|
Gila Ridge
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Veritas Prep
|
Blue Ridge
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Desert Vista
|
10
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ACP
|
Coconino
|
McClintcok
|
Liberty
Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
N/A
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
N/A
|
2
|
N/A
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
N/A
|
3
|
N/A
|
NWC
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Campo Verde
|
N/A
|
4
|
N/A
|
Coolidge
|
Coconino
|
Notre Dame
|
N/A
|
5
|
N/A
|
Sabino
|
Peoria
|
Williams Field
|
N/A
|
6
|
N/A
|
Safford
|
Walden Grove
|
Millennium
|
N/A
|
7
|
N/A
|
Payson
|
Gila Ridge
|
Higley
|
N/A
|
8
|
N/A
|
ACP
|
Greenway
|
Cienega
|
N/A
|
9
|
N/A
|
Blue Ridge
|
Desert Edge
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
N/A
|
10
|
N/A
|
Winslow
|
Sahuaro
|
Casteel
|
N/A
Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.
No ballot this week
Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun.
.
Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.
Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.
Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.