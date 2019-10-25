News More News
The ArizonaVarsity.com High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll (10/24/2019)

ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.

2A Media Composite Rankings (10/24)
Rank School Points

1

Phoenix Christian (7-1)

88

2

Santa Cruz (7-2)

64

3

Trivium Prep (7-0)

63

4

Round Valley (5-2)

62

5

St. Johns (7-2)

51

6

Thatcher (5-3)

44

7

Benson (6-2)

36

8

Arizona Lutheran (7-2)

29

9

Parker (7-1)

27

10

Veritas Prep (6-2)

13
Others Receiving Votes: Red Mesa (7-1) 11, Bisbee (6-2) 7,
3A Media Composite Rankings (10/24)
Rank School Points

1

ALA- Queen Creek (8-0)

100

2

Benjamin Franklin (7-1)

87

3

Northwest Christian (7-1)

81

4

Sabino (6-2)

60

5

Coolidge (7-1)

41

6

Arizona College Prep (7-1)

38

7

Snowflake (6-2)

30

8

Blue Ridge (6-2)

28

9

Valley Christian (6-2)

24

10

Safford (6-2)

23
Others Receiving Votes: Payson (7-1) 17, ALA- GN (4-4) 5, Yuma Catholic (4-4) 5, Odyssey Institute (6-2) 4
4A Media Composite Rankings (10/24)
Rank School Points

1

Saguaro (7-1)

89

2

Salpointe (7-0)

82

3

Desert Edge (5-3)

54

4

Canyon del Oro (7-1)

51

5

Peoria (7-1)

43

6

Cactus (6-2)

41

7

Coconino (8-0)

40

8

Sahuaro (6-2)

30

9

Gila Ridge (8-0)

19

10

Walden Grove (7-1)

15
Others receiving votes: Greenway (7-1) 14, Mesquite (6-2) 11, Marcos de Niza (5-3) 4, Apache Junction (6-2) 2
5A Media Composite Rankings (10/24)
Rank School Points

1

Centennial (7-1)

90

2

Horizon (7-1)

80

3

Notre Dame Prep (7-1)

66

T4

Williams Field (6-2)

60

T4

Higley (6-2)

60

6

Campo Verde (7-1)

40

7

Sunrise Mountain (6-2)

29

8

Millennium (6-2)

24

9

Cienega (6-2)

18

10

Casteel (5-3)

16
Others receiving votes: Ironwood 4, Buena 2, Sunnyslope 1, Agua Fria 1, Ironwood Ridge 1
6A Media Composite Rankings (10/24)
Rank School Points

1

Chandler (8-0)

80

2

Pinnacle (7-1)

72

3

Red Mountain (7-1)

61

4

Hamilton (7-1)

50

5

Highland (6-2)

42

6

Desert Vista (6-2)

31

7

Perry (5-3)

28

8

Brophy (7-2)

26

9

Chaparral (6-2)

25

10

Cesar Chavez (6-2)

13
Others receiving votes: Desert Ridge (4-4) 7, Queen Creek (6-2) 7, Liberty (5-3) 1
Ralph Amsden's 10/24 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Santa Cruz

NWC

Desert Edge

Notre Dame

Red Mountain

4

St. Johns

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Higley

Hamilton

5

Trivium Prep

Blue Ridge

Cactus

Williams Field

Highland

6

Thatcher

Payson

Sahuaro

Campo Verde

Perry

7

Benson

Valley Christian

Peoria

Millennium

Brophy

8

Arizona Lutheran

ACP

Coconino

Casteel

Desert Ridge

9

Parker

Coolidge

Greenway

Cienega

Desert Vista

10

Veritas Prep

ALA- GN

Marcos de Niza

Sunrise Mountain

Queen Creek

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 10/24 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Trivium Prep

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

NWC

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Santa Cruz

ACP

Coconino

Williams Field

Red Mountain

4

Red Mesa

Benjamin Franklin

Desert Edge

Higley

Highland

5

Veritas Prep

Sabino

Peoria

Notre Dame

Desert Vista

6

Benson

Valley Christian

Greenway

Sunrise Mountain

Cesar Chavez

7

Parker

Coolidge

Gila Ridge

Campo Verde

Hamilton

8

Arizona Lutheran

Snowflake

Cactus

Millennium

Chaparral

9

Thatcher

Blue Ridge

Apache Junction

Cienega

Brophy

10

Bisbee

Yuma Catholic

Canyon Del Oro

Agua Fria

Queen Creek

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Cody Cameron's 10/24 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Williams Field

Pinnacle

3

Arizona Lutheran

NWC

Desert Edge

Horizon

Red Mountain

4

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Higley

Perry

5

St. Johns

Snowflake

Sahuaro

Notre Dame

Brophy

6

Thatcher

Safford

Cactus

Campo Verde

Hamilton

7

Benson

ACP

Mesquite

Casteel

Desert Vista

8

Trivium Prep

Odyssey Insitute

Peoria

Sunrise Mountain

Highland

9

Bisbee

Yuma Catholic

Coconino

Millennium

Queen Creek

10

Parker

Valley Christian

Gila Ridge

Sunnyslope

Chaparral

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's 10/24 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

St. Johns

NWC

Desert Edge

Notre Dame

Red Mountain

4

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Higley

Hamilton

5

Thatcher

Coolidge

Mesquite

Williams Field

Highland

6

Trivium Prep

Snowflake

Cactus

Campo Verde

Perry

7

Parker

Safford

Sahuaro

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Vista

8

Arizona Lutheran

Payson

Peoria

Casteel

Brophy

9

Veritas Prep

Blue Ridge

Coconino

Millennium

Cesar Chavez

10

Benson

ACP

Gila Ridge

Ironwood Ridge

Chaparral

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 10/24 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Centennial

Chandler

2

Trivium Prep

NWC

Saguaro

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Peoria

Notre Dame

Red Mountain

4

St. Johns

ACP

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Desert Vista

5

Santa Cruz

Valley Christian

Cactus

Higley

Hamilton

6

Thatcher

Sabino

Coconino

Sunrise Mountain

Chaparral

7

Arizona Lutheran

Safford

Greenway

Campo Verde

Highland

8

Benson

Coolidge

Gila Ridge

Casteel

Brophy

9

Parker

Payson

Sahuaro

Millennium

Queen Creek

10

Bisbee

Odyssey Institute

Walden Grove

Cienega

Cesar Chavez

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 10/24 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Trivium Prep

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Round Valley

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Notre Dame

Hamilton

4

Benson

NWC

Sahuaro

Higley

Chaparral

5

Santa Cruz

Coolidge

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Red Mountain

6

Arizona Lutheran

ACP

Cactus

Cienega

Brophy

7

St. Johns

Blue Ridge

Peoria

Ironwood

Cesar Chavez

8

Parker

Valley Christian

Marcos de Niza

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Vista

9

Bisbee

Payson

Coconino

McClintock

Highland

10

Thatcher

Snowflake

Walden Grove

Buena

Queen Creek

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 10/24 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

N/A

N/A

N/A

2

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

N/A

N/A

N/A

3

Santa Cruz

NWC

N/A

N/A

N/A

4

Trivium Prep

Sabino

N/A

N/A

N/A

5

Thatcher

Blue Ridge

N/A

N/A

N/A

6

St. Johns

Valley Christian

N/A

N/A

N/A

7

Benson

Snowflake

N/A

N/A

N/A

8

Parker

Safford

N/A

N/A

N/A

9

Veritas Prep

Yuma Catholic

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Bisbee

Coolidge

N/A

N/A

N/A

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.

Jason Skoda 10/24 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Trivium Prep

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

St. Johns

NWC

Coconino

Higley

Red Mountain

4

Santa Cruz

Coolidge

Peoria

Notre Dame

Perry

5

Thatcher

ACP

Canyon del Oro

Williams Field

Highland

6

Parker

Snowflake

Cactus

Cienega

Hamilton

7

Red Mesa

Blue Ridge

Walden Grove

Campo Verde

Desert Ridge

8

Benson

Winslow

Gila Ridge

Millennium

Desert Vista

9

Arizona Lutheran

Safford

Pueblo

Sunrise Mountain

Chaparral

10

Round Valley

Payson

Mesquite

Buena

Cesar Chavez

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.

Justin Spears 10/24 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Thatcher

NWC

Desert Edge

Notre Dame

Hamilton

4

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Higley

Red Mountain

5

St. Johns

Snowflake

Cactus

Williams Field

Chaparral

6

Benson

Coolidge

Sahuaro

Campo Verde

Highland

7

Trivium Prep

ALA- GN

Walden Grove

Sunrise Mountain

Perry

8

Parker

Safford

Gila Ridge

Millennium

Brophy

9

Veritas Prep

Blue Ridge

Peoria

Casteel

Desert Vista

10

Arizona Lutheran

ACP

Coconino

McClintcok

Liberty

Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.

Christopher Boan 10/24 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

N/A

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

N/A

2

N/A

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

N/A

3

N/A

NWC

Canyon del Oro

Campo Verde

N/A

4

N/A

Coolidge

Coconino

Notre Dame

N/A

5

N/A

Sabino

Peoria

Williams Field

N/A

6

N/A

Safford

Walden Grove

Millennium

N/A

7

N/A

Payson

Gila Ridge

Higley

N/A

8

N/A

ACP

Greenway

Cienega

N/A

9

N/A

Blue Ridge

Desert Edge

Sunrise Mountain

N/A

10

N/A

Winslow

Sahuaro

Casteel

N/A

Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.

No ballot this week

Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun.

.

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.


