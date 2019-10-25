ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2A Media Composite Rankings (10/24) Rank School Points 1 Phoenix Christian (7-1) 88 2 Santa Cruz (7-2) 64 3 Trivium Prep (7-0) 63 4 Round Valley (5-2) 62 5 St. Johns (7-2) 51 6 Thatcher (5-3) 44 7 Benson (6-2) 36 8 Arizona Lutheran (7-2) 29 9 Parker (7-1) 27 10 Veritas Prep (6-2) 13

3A Media Composite Rankings (10/24) Rank School Points 1 ALA- Queen Creek (8-0) 100 2 Benjamin Franklin (7-1) 87 3 Northwest Christian (7-1) 81 4 Sabino (6-2) 60 5 Coolidge (7-1) 41 6 Arizona College Prep (7-1) 38 7 Snowflake (6-2) 30 8 Blue Ridge (6-2) 28 9 Valley Christian (6-2) 24 10 Safford (6-2) 23

4A Media Composite Rankings (10/24) Rank School Points 1 Saguaro (7-1) 89 2 Salpointe (7-0) 82 3 Desert Edge (5-3) 54 4 Canyon del Oro (7-1) 51 5 Peoria (7-1) 43 6 Cactus (6-2) 41 7 Coconino (8-0) 40 8 Sahuaro (6-2) 30 9 Gila Ridge (8-0) 19 10 Walden Grove (7-1) 15

5A Media Composite Rankings (10/24) Rank School Points 1 Centennial (7-1) 90 2 Horizon (7-1) 80 3 Notre Dame Prep (7-1) 66 T4 Williams Field (6-2) 60 T4 Higley (6-2) 60 6 Campo Verde (7-1) 40 7 Sunrise Mountain (6-2) 29 8 Millennium (6-2) 24 9 Cienega (6-2) 18 10 Casteel (5-3) 16

6A Media Composite Rankings (10/24) Rank School Points 1 Chandler (8-0) 80 2 Pinnacle (7-1) 72 3 Red Mountain (7-1) 61 4 Hamilton (7-1) 50 5 Highland (6-2) 42 6 Desert Vista (6-2) 31 7 Perry (5-3) 28 8 Brophy (7-2) 26 9 Chaparral (6-2) 25 10 Cesar Chavez (6-2) 13

Ralph Amsden's 10/24 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 Santa Cruz NWC Desert Edge Notre Dame Red Mountain 4 St. Johns Sabino Canyon del Oro Higley Hamilton 5 Trivium Prep Blue Ridge Cactus Williams Field Highland 6 Thatcher Payson Sahuaro Campo Verde Perry 7 Benson Valley Christian Peoria Millennium Brophy 8 Arizona Lutheran ACP Coconino Casteel Desert Ridge 9 Parker Coolidge Greenway Cienega Desert Vista 10 Veritas Prep ALA- GN Marcos de Niza Sunrise Mountain Queen Creek

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Chilly's 10/24 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Trivium Prep ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian NWC Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 Santa Cruz ACP Coconino Williams Field Red Mountain 4 Red Mesa Benjamin Franklin Desert Edge Higley Highland 5 Veritas Prep Sabino Peoria Notre Dame Desert Vista 6 Benson Valley Christian Greenway Sunrise Mountain Cesar Chavez 7 Parker Coolidge Gila Ridge Campo Verde Hamilton 8 Arizona Lutheran Snowflake Cactus Millennium Chaparral 9 Thatcher Blue Ridge Apache Junction Cienega Brophy 10 Bisbee Yuma Catholic Canyon Del Oro Agua Fria Queen Creek

Chilly is part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com, and has a long history in Arizona of promoting high school football, dating back to his time as a local FM DJ. Chilly now serves as co-host of the C-Town Rivals podcast, and posts weekly highlights and interviews on his YouTube channel, JustChillyTV.

Cody Cameron's 10/24 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Williams Field Pinnacle 3 Arizona Lutheran NWC Desert Edge Horizon Red Mountain 4 Santa Cruz Sabino Canyon del Oro Higley Perry 5 St. Johns Snowflake Sahuaro Notre Dame Brophy 6 Thatcher Safford Cactus Campo Verde Hamilton 7 Benson ACP Mesquite Casteel Desert Vista 8 Trivium Prep Odyssey Insitute Peoria Sunrise Mountain Highland 9 Bisbee Yuma Catholic Coconino Millennium Queen Creek 10 Parker Valley Christian Gila Ridge Sunnyslope Chaparral

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's 10/24 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 St. Johns NWC Desert Edge Notre Dame Red Mountain 4 Santa Cruz Sabino Canyon del Oro Higley Hamilton 5 Thatcher Coolidge Mesquite Williams Field Highland 6 Trivium Prep Snowflake Cactus Campo Verde Perry 7 Parker Safford Sahuaro Sunrise Mountain Desert Vista 8 Arizona Lutheran Payson Peoria Casteel Brophy 9 Veritas Prep Blue Ridge Coconino Millennium Cesar Chavez 10 Benson ACP Gila Ridge Ironwood Ridge Chaparral

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's 10/24 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Salpointe Centennial Chandler 2 Trivium Prep NWC Saguaro Horizon Pinnacle 3 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Peoria Notre Dame Red Mountain 4 St. Johns ACP Desert Edge Williams Field Desert Vista 5 Santa Cruz Valley Christian Cactus Higley Hamilton 6 Thatcher Sabino Coconino Sunrise Mountain Chaparral 7 Arizona Lutheran Safford Greenway Campo Verde Highland 8 Benson Coolidge Gila Ridge Casteel Brophy 9 Parker Payson Sahuaro Millennium Queen Creek 10 Bisbee Odyssey Institute Walden Grove Cienega Cesar Chavez

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' 10/24 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Trivium Prep Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 Round Valley Sabino Canyon del Oro Notre Dame Hamilton 4 Benson NWC Sahuaro Higley Chaparral 5 Santa Cruz Coolidge Desert Edge Williams Field Red Mountain 6 Arizona Lutheran ACP Cactus Cienega Brophy 7 St. Johns Blue Ridge Peoria Ironwood Cesar Chavez

8 Parker Valley Christian Marcos de Niza Sunrise Mountain Desert Vista 9 Bisbee Payson Coconino McClintock Highland 10 Thatcher Snowflake Walden Grove Buena Queen Creek

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Lee Patterson's 10/24 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC N/A N/A N/A 2 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin N/A N/A N/A 3 Santa Cruz NWC N/A N/A N/A 4 Trivium Prep Sabino N/A N/A N/A 5 Thatcher Blue Ridge N/A N/A N/A 6 St. Johns Valley Christian N/A N/A N/A 7 Benson Snowflake N/A N/A N/A 8 Parker Safford N/A N/A N/A 9 Veritas Prep Yuma Catholic N/A N/A N/A 10 Bisbee Coolidge N/A N/A N/A

Lee Patterson is in his 19th year as Sports Director for KATO Radio in Safford, Arizona, and writes at GilaValleyCentral.net.

Jason Skoda 10/24 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Trivium Prep ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 St. Johns NWC Coconino Higley Red Mountain 4 Santa Cruz Coolidge Peoria Notre Dame Perry 5 Thatcher ACP Canyon del Oro Williams Field Highland 6 Parker Snowflake Cactus Cienega Hamilton 7 Red Mesa Blue Ridge Walden Grove Campo Verde Desert Ridge 8 Benson Winslow Gila Ridge Millennium Desert Vista 9 Arizona Lutheran Safford Pueblo Sunrise Mountain Chaparral 10 Round Valley Payson Mesquite Buena Cesar Chavez

Jason P. Skoda is a veteran sports writer in the Valley at several stops including the Arizona Republic, MaxPreps and Ahwatukee Foothills News. He has transitioned in teaching and is co-host of the AIA Friday Night Football Wrap Up Show on 1580 AM The Fanatic.

Justin Spears 10/24 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 Thatcher NWC Desert Edge Notre Dame Hamilton 4 Santa Cruz Sabino Canyon del Oro Higley Red Mountain 5 St. Johns Snowflake Cactus Williams Field Chaparral 6 Benson Coolidge Sahuaro Campo Verde Highland 7 Trivium Prep ALA- GN Walden Grove Sunrise Mountain Perry 8 Parker Safford Gila Ridge Millennium Brophy 9 Veritas Prep Blue Ridge Peoria Casteel Desert Vista 10 Arizona Lutheran ACP Coconino McClintcok Liberty

Justin Spears is a sports writer/podcaster/video guy for The Arizona Daily Star, and a radio host on ESPNTucson.

Christopher Boan 10/24 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 N/A ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial N/A 2 N/A Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon N/A 3 N/A NWC Canyon del Oro Campo Verde N/A 4 N/A Coolidge Coconino Notre Dame N/A 5 N/A Sabino Peoria Williams Field N/A 6 N/A Safford Walden Grove Millennium N/A 7 N/A Payson Gila Ridge Higley N/A 8 N/A ACP Greenway Cienega N/A 9 N/A Blue Ridge Desert Edge Sunrise Mountain N/A 10 N/A Winslow Sahuaro Casteel N/A

Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.

No ballot this week

Lance Hartzler covers Northern Arizona football, basketball and prep sports in Flagstaff for the Arizona Daily Sun. .

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.