The ArizonaVarsity.com FINAL 2019 High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll
ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian (8-1)
|
80
|
2
|
Round Valley (6-2)
|
69
|
3
|
Santa Cruz (7-2)
|
58
|
4
|
Trivium Prep (8-0)
|
55
|
5
|
St. Johns (8-2)
|
50
|
6
|
Thatcher (5-4)
|
29
|
7
|
Benson (6-3)
|
28
|
T8
|
Arizona Lutheran (7-3)
|
25
|
T8
|
Parker (8-1)
|
25
|
10
|
Bisbee (7-2)
|
10
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Benjamin Franklin (8-1)
|
85
|
2
|
ALA- Queen Creek (8-1)
|
82
|
3
|
Northwest Christian (8-1)
|
73
|
4
|
Sabino (7-2)
|
59
|
5
|
Coolidge (8-1)
|
41
|
6
|
Valley Christian (7-2)
|
30
|
7
|
Snowflake (7-2)
|
27
|
8
|
Blue Ridge (7-2)
|
25
|
9
|
Payson (8-1)
|
24
|
10
|
Safford (7-2)
|
21
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Saguaro (8-1)
|
89
|
2
|
Salpointe (8-0)
|
82
|
3
|
Desert Edge (6-3)
|
67
|
4
|
Canyon del Oro (8-1)
|
58
|
5
|
Sahuaro (7-2)
|
45
|
6
|
Cactus (7-2)
|
42
|
7
|
Peoria (8-1)
|
41
|
8
|
Mesquite (7-2)
|
20
|
9
|
Gila Ridge (9-0)
|
16
|
10
|
Greenway (8-1)
|
15
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Centennial (8-1)
|
90
|
2
|
Horizon (8-1)
|
80
|
3
|
Notre Dame Prep (8-1)
|
67
|
4
|
Williams Field (7-2)
|
62
|
5
|
Higley (7-2)
|
61
|
6
|
Campo Verde (7-2)
|
29
|
7
|
Sunrise Mountain (7-2)
|
31
|
8
|
Millennium (7-2)
|
29
|
9
|
Cienega (7-2)
|
17
|
10
|
Casteel (6-3)
|
20
|Rank
|School
|Points
|
1
|
Chandler (9-0)
|
80
|
2
|
Hamilton (8-1)
|
63
|
3
|
Red Mountain (8-1)
|
62
|
4
|
Pinnacle (7-2)
|
60
|
5
|
Chaparral (7-2)
|
43
|
6
|
Highland (7-2)
|
37
|
7
|
Desert Vista (7-2)
|
28
|
8
|
Perry (5-4)
|
26
|
9
|
Brophy (8-2)
|
25
|
10
|
Cesar Chavez (7-2)
|
12
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Santa Cruz
|
NWC
|
Desert Edge
|
Notre Dame
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
St. Johns
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Higley
|
Chaparral
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Blue Ridge
|
Cactus
|
Williams Field
|
Pinnacle
|
6
|
Thatcher
|
Payson
|
Sahuaro
|
Millennium
|
Highland
|
7
|
Benson
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Campo Verde
|
Perry
|
8
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ALA- GN
|
Mesquite
|
Casteel
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Parker
|
Coolidge
|
Greenway
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Ridge
|
10
|
Veritas Prep
|
ACP
|
Walden Grove
|
Cienega
|
Desert Vista
Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Santa Cruz
|
NWC
|
Desert Edge
|
Notre Dame
|
Chaparral
|
4
|
Trivium Prep
|
Sabino
|
Canyon Del Oro
|
Higley
|
Pinnacle
|
5
|
St. Johns
|
Coolidge
|
Sahuaro
|
Williams Field
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Thatcher
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Highland
|
7
|
Parker
|
Snowflake
|
Peoria
|
Millennium
|
Desert Vista
|
8
|
Benson
|
Safford
|
Gila Ridge
|
Campo Verde
|
Perry
|
9
|
Bisbee
|
Blue Ridge
|
Mesquite
|
Casteel
|
Brophy
|
10
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
ALA- GN
|
Walden Grove
|
Cienega
|
Liberty
Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Williams Field
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
NWC
|
Desert Edge
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Higley
|
Pinnacle
|
5
|
St. Johns
|
Snowflake
|
Sahuaro
|
Notre Dame
|
Perry
|
6
|
Thatcher
|
Safford
|
Cactus
|
Campo Verde
|
Brophy
|
7
|
Benson
|
ALA- GN
|
Mesquite
|
Casteel
|
Highland
|
8
|
Trivium Prep
|
Odyssey Insitute
|
Peoria
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Chaparral
|
9
|
Bisbee
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Coconino
|
Millennium
|
Desert Vista
|
10
|
Parker
|
Valley Christian
|
Gila Ridge
|
Sunnyslope
|
Desert Ridge
Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
St. Johns
|
ALA- QC
|
Desert Edge
|
Notre Dame
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Higley
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Coolidge
|
Mesquite
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
6
|
Parker
|
Snowflake
|
Cactus
|
Campo Verde
|
Perry
|
7
|
Veritas Prep
|
Safford
|
Sahuaro
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
8
|
Thatcher
|
Payson
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Chandler Prep
|
Blue Ridge
|
Gila Ridge
|
Millennium
|
Cesar Chavez
|
10
|
Benson
|
ALA- GN
|
Walden Grove
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Chaparral
Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
NWC
|
Salpointe
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Saguaro
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
ACP
|
Peoria
|
Williams Field
|
Chaparral
|
4
|
St. Johns
|
ALA- QC
|
Desert Edge
|
Notre Dame
|
Pinnacle
|
5
|
Santa Cruz
|
Valley Christian
|
Cactus
|
Higley
|
Desert Vista
|
6
|
Parker
|
Sabino
|
Greenway
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Bisbee
|
Safford
|
Coconino
|
Casteel
|
Highland
|
8
|
Thatcher
|
Coolidge
|
Gila Ridge
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Payson
|
Sahuaro
|
Cienega
|
Cesar Chavez
|
10
|
Benson
|
Odyssey Institute
|
Walden Grove
|
Campo Verde
|
Liberty
Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Trivium Prep
|
ALA- QC
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Notre Dame
|
Chaparral
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
NWC
|
Sahuaro
|
Higley
|
Pinnacle
|
5
|
St. Johns
|
Coolidge
|
Desert Edge
|
Williams Field
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Benson
|
Blue Ridge
|
Cactus
|
Cienega
|
Brophy
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Valley Christian
|
Peoria
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Cesar Chavez
|
8
|
Parker
|
Payson
|
Walden Grove
|
McClintock
|
Desert Vista
|
9
|
Bisbee
|
Snowflake
|
Mesquite
|
Buena
|
Highland
|
10
|
Red Mesa
|
Safford
|
Coconino
|
Millennium
|
Perry
Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Trivium Prep
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Red Mountain
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
NWC
|
Desert Edge
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
Pinnacle
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Williams Field
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Benson
|
Coolidge
|
Peoria
|
Higley
|
Desert Vista
|
6
|
Thatcher
|
Snowflake
|
Cactus
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Highland
|
7
|
Parker
|
Valley Christian
|
Gila Ridge
|
Millennium
|
Chaparral
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
Blue Ridge
|
Greenway
|
Campo Verde
|
Cesar Chavez
|
9
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Payson
|
Walden Grove
|
Cienega
|
Perry
|
10
|
Red Mesa
|
Safford
|
Sahuaro
|
Buena
|
Brophy
Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
Phoenix Christian
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Santa Cruz
|
NWC
|
Desert Edge
|
Higley
|
Red Mountain
|
4
|
St. Johns
|
Sabino
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Notre Dame
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
Valley Christian
|
Sahuaro
|
Williams Field
|
Highland
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Blue Ridge
|
Cactus
|
Campo Verde
|
Perry
|
7
|
Benson
|
Coolidge
|
Peoria
|
Casteel
|
Chaparral
|
8
|
Thatcher
|
Payson
|
Coconino
|
Millennium
|
Brophy
|
9
|
Parker
|
ALA- GN
|
Mesquite
|
Cienega
|
Desert Vista
|
10
|
Veritas Prep
|
ACP
|
Greenway
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Cesar Chavez
Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.
|#
|2A
|3A
|4A
|5A
|6A
|
1
|
N/A
|
ALA- QC
|
Saguaro
|
Centennial
|
N/A
|
2
|
N/A
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Salpointe
|
Horizon
|
N/A
|
3
|
N/A
|
Coolidge
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Williams Field
|
N/A
|
4
|
N/A
|
NWC
|
Sahuaro
|
Notre Dame
|
N/A
|
5
|
N/A
|
Payson
|
Desert Edge
|
Higley
|
N/A
|
6
|
N/A
|
Snowflake
|
Peoria
|
Millennium
|
N/A
|
7
|
N/A
|
Sabino
|
Greenway
|
Cienega
|
N/A
|
8
|
N/A
|
Safford
|
Gila Ridge
|
Campo Verde
|
N/A
|
9
|
N/A
|
Blue Ridge
|
Walden Grove
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
N/A
|
10
|
N/A
|
Winslow
|
Mesquite
|
Buena
|
N/A
Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.