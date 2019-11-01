ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2A FINAL Media Composite Rankings Rank School Points 1 Phoenix Christian (8-1) 80 2 Round Valley (6-2) 69 3 Santa Cruz (7-2) 58 4 Trivium Prep (8-0) 55 5 St. Johns (8-2) 50 6 Thatcher (5-4) 29 7 Benson (6-3) 28 T8 Arizona Lutheran (7-3) 25 T8 Parker (8-1) 25 10 Bisbee (7-2) 10

3A FINAL Media Composite Rankings Rank School Points 1 Benjamin Franklin (8-1) 85 2 ALA- Queen Creek (8-1) 82 3 Northwest Christian (8-1) 73 4 Sabino (7-2) 59 5 Coolidge (8-1) 41 6 Valley Christian (7-2) 30 7 Snowflake (7-2) 27 8 Blue Ridge (7-2) 25 9 Payson (8-1) 24 10 Safford (7-2) 21

4A FINAL Media Composite Rankings Rank School Points 1 Saguaro (8-1) 89 2 Salpointe (8-0) 82 3 Desert Edge (6-3) 67 4 Canyon del Oro (8-1) 58 5 Sahuaro (7-2) 45 6 Cactus (7-2) 42 7 Peoria (8-1) 41 8 Mesquite (7-2) 20 9 Gila Ridge (9-0) 16 10 Greenway (8-1) 15

5A FINAL Media Composite Rankings Rank School Points 1 Centennial (8-1) 90 2 Horizon (8-1) 80 3 Notre Dame Prep (8-1) 67 4 Williams Field (7-2) 62 5 Higley (7-2) 61 6 Campo Verde (7-2) 29 7 Sunrise Mountain (7-2) 31 8 Millennium (7-2) 29 9 Cienega (7-2) 17 10 Casteel (6-3) 20

6A FINAL Media Composite Rankings Rank School Points 1 Chandler (9-0) 80 2 Hamilton (8-1) 63 3 Red Mountain (8-1) 62 4 Pinnacle (7-2) 60 5 Chaparral (7-2) 43 6 Highland (7-2) 37 7 Desert Vista (7-2) 28 8 Perry (5-4) 26 9 Brophy (8-2) 25 10 Cesar Chavez (7-2) 12

Ralph Amsden's FINAL Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Hamilton 3 Santa Cruz NWC Desert Edge Notre Dame Red Mountain 4 St. Johns Sabino Canyon del Oro Higley Chaparral 5 Trivium Prep Blue Ridge Cactus Williams Field Pinnacle 6 Thatcher Payson Sahuaro Millennium Highland 7 Benson Valley Christian Peoria Campo Verde Perry 8 Arizona Lutheran ALA- GN Mesquite Casteel Brophy 9 Parker Coolidge Greenway Sunrise Mountain Desert Ridge 10 Veritas Prep ACP Walden Grove Cienega Desert Vista

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Richard Smith's FINAL Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Round Valley ALA- QC Salpointe Horizon Hamilton 3 Santa Cruz NWC Desert Edge Notre Dame Chaparral 4 Trivium Prep Sabino Canyon Del Oro Higley Pinnacle 5 St. Johns Coolidge Sahuaro Williams Field Red Mountain 6 Thatcher Valley Christian Cactus Sunrise Mountain Highland 7 Parker Snowflake Peoria Millennium Desert Vista 8 Benson Safford Gila Ridge Campo Verde Perry 9 Bisbee Blue Ridge Mesquite Casteel Brophy 10 Arizona Lutheran ALA- GN Walden Grove Cienega Liberty

Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.



Cody Cameron's FINAL Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Round Valley ALA- QC Salpointe Williams Field Hamilton 3 Arizona Lutheran NWC Desert Edge Horizon Red Mountain 4 Santa Cruz Sabino Canyon del Oro Higley Pinnacle 5 St. Johns Snowflake Sahuaro Notre Dame Perry 6 Thatcher Safford Cactus Campo Verde Brophy 7 Benson ALA- GN Mesquite Casteel Highland 8 Trivium Prep Odyssey Insitute Peoria Sunrise Mountain Chaparral 9 Bisbee Yuma Catholic Coconino Millennium Desert Vista 10 Parker Valley Christian Gila Ridge Sunnyslope Desert Ridge

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's FINAL Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Round Valley NWC Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 St. Johns ALA- QC Desert Edge Notre Dame Red Mountain 4 Santa Cruz Sabino Canyon del Oro Higley Hamilton 5 Trivium Prep Coolidge Mesquite Williams Field Highland 6 Parker Snowflake Cactus Campo Verde Perry 7 Veritas Prep Safford Sahuaro Sunrise Mountain Desert Vista 8 Thatcher Payson Peoria Casteel Brophy 9 Chandler Prep Blue Ridge Gila Ridge Millennium Cesar Chavez 10 Benson ALA- GN Walden Grove Ironwood Ridge Chaparral

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's FINAL Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian NWC Salpointe Centennial Chandler 2 Trivium Prep Benjamin Franklin Saguaro Horizon Red Mountain 3 Round Valley ACP Peoria Williams Field Chaparral 4 St. Johns ALA- QC Desert Edge Notre Dame Pinnacle 5 Santa Cruz Valley Christian Cactus Higley Desert Vista 6 Parker Sabino Greenway Sunrise Mountain Hamilton 7 Bisbee Safford Coconino Casteel Highland 8 Thatcher Coolidge Gila Ridge Millennium Brophy 9 Arizona Lutheran Payson Sahuaro Cienega Cesar Chavez 10 Benson Odyssey Institute Walden Grove Campo Verde Liberty

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' FINAL Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian Benjamin Franklin Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Trivium Prep ALA- QC Salpointe Horizon Hamilton 3 Round Valley Sabino Canyon del Oro Notre Dame Chaparral 4 Santa Cruz NWC Sahuaro Higley Pinnacle 5 St. Johns Coolidge Desert Edge Williams Field Red Mountain 6 Benson Blue Ridge Cactus Cienega Brophy 7 Arizona Lutheran Valley Christian Peoria Sunrise Mountain Cesar Chavez

8 Parker Payson Walden Grove McClintock Desert Vista 9 Bisbee Snowflake Mesquite Buena Highland 10 Red Mesa Safford Coconino Millennium Perry

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Kevin Derryberry's FINAL Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Trivium Prep Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Red Mountain 3 Round Valley NWC Desert Edge Notre Dame Prep Pinnacle 4 Santa Cruz Sabino Canyon del Oro Williams Field Hamilton 5 Benson Coolidge Peoria Higley Desert Vista 6 Thatcher Snowflake Cactus Sunrise Mountain Highland 7 Parker Valley Christian Gila Ridge Millennium Chaparral 8 St. Johns Blue Ridge Greenway Campo Verde Cesar Chavez 9 Arizona Lutheran Payson Walden Grove Cienega Perry 10 Red Mesa Safford Sahuaro Buena Brophy

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Zach Alvira's FINAL Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 Phoenix Christian ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial Chandler 2 Round Valley Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon Pinnacle 3 Santa Cruz NWC Desert Edge Higley Red Mountain 4 St. Johns Sabino Canyon del Oro Notre Dame Hamilton 5 Trivium Prep Valley Christian Sahuaro Williams Field Highland 6 Arizona Lutheran Blue Ridge Cactus Campo Verde Perry 7 Benson Coolidge Peoria Casteel Chaparral 8 Thatcher Payson Coconino Millennium Brophy 9 Parker ALA- GN Mesquite Cienega Desert Vista 10 Veritas Prep ACP Greenway Sunrise Mountain Cesar Chavez

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.

Christopher Boan 10/24 Ballot # 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A 1 N/A ALA- QC Saguaro Centennial N/A 2 N/A Benjamin Franklin Salpointe Horizon N/A 3 N/A Coolidge Canyon del Oro Williams Field N/A 4 N/A NWC Sahuaro Notre Dame N/A 5 N/A Payson Desert Edge Higley N/A 6 N/A Snowflake Peoria Millennium N/A 7 N/A Sabino Greenway Cienega N/A 8 N/A Safford Gila Ridge Campo Verde N/A 9 N/A Blue Ridge Walden Grove Sunrise Mountain N/A 10 N/A Winslow Mesquite Buena N/A