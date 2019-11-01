News More News
The ArizonaVarsity.com FINAL 2019 High School Football 2A-6A Media Poll

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

ArizonaVarsity.com has resurrected the 2A-6A Media Poll Rankings! Media members from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and we tabulate the results to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and keep scrolling to view each media member's ballot.

2A FINAL Media Composite Rankings
Rank School Points

1

Phoenix Christian (8-1)

80

2

Round Valley (6-2)

69

3

Santa Cruz (7-2)

58

4

Trivium Prep (8-0)

55

5

St. Johns (8-2)

50

6

Thatcher (5-4)

29

7

Benson (6-3)

28

T8

Arizona Lutheran (7-3)

25

T8

Parker (8-1)

25

10

Bisbee (7-2)

10
Others Receiving Votes: Veritas Prep 6, Red Mesa 2, Chandler Prep 2
3A FINAL Media Composite Rankings
Rank School Points

1

Benjamin Franklin (8-1)

85

2

ALA- Queen Creek (8-1)

82

3

Northwest Christian (8-1)

73

4

Sabino (7-2)

59

5

Coolidge (8-1)

41

6

Valley Christian (7-2)

30

7

Snowflake (7-2)

27

8

Blue Ridge (7-2)

25

9

Payson (8-1)

24

10

Safford (7-2)

21
Others Receiving Votes: ALA- GN (5-4) 11, Arizona College Prep (7-2) 10, Odyssey Institute (7-2) 4, Yuma Catholic (5-4) 2
4A FINAL Media Composite Rankings
Rank School Points

1

Saguaro (8-1)

89

2

Salpointe (8-0)

82

3

Desert Edge (6-3)

67

4

Canyon del Oro (8-1)

58

5

Sahuaro (7-2)

45

6

Cactus (7-2)

42

7

Peoria (8-1)

41

8

Mesquite (7-2)

20

9

Gila Ridge (9-0)

16

10

Greenway (8-1)

15
Others receiving votes: Walden Grove (8-1) 11, Coconino (8-2) 10
5A FINAL Media Composite Rankings 
Rank School Points

1

Centennial (8-1)

90

2

Horizon (8-1)

80

3

Notre Dame Prep (8-1)

67

4

Williams Field (7-2)

62

5

Higley (7-2)

61

6

Campo Verde (7-2)

29

7

Sunrise Mountain (7-2)

31

8

Millennium (7-2)

29

9

Cienega (7-2)

17

10

Casteel (6-3)

20
Others receiving votes: Buena (7-2) 4, McClintock (6-3) 3, Sunnyslope (5-4) 1, Ironwood Ridge (5-4) 1
6A FINAL Media Composite Rankings
Rank School Points

1

Chandler (9-0)

80

2

Hamilton (8-1)

63

3

Red Mountain (8-1)

62

4

Pinnacle (7-2)

60

5

Chaparral (7-2)

43

6

Highland (7-2)

37

7

Desert Vista (7-2)

28

8

Perry (5-4)

26

9

Brophy (8-2)

25

10

Cesar Chavez (7-2)

12
Others receiving votes: Desert Ridge (5-4) 3,, Liberty (6-3) 2
Ralph Amsden's FINAL Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Hamilton

3

Santa Cruz

NWC

Desert Edge

Notre Dame

Red Mountain

4

St. Johns

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Higley

Chaparral

5

Trivium Prep

Blue Ridge

Cactus

Williams Field

Pinnacle

6

Thatcher

Payson

Sahuaro

Millennium

Highland

7

Benson

Valley Christian

Peoria

Campo Verde

Perry

8

Arizona Lutheran

ALA- GN

Mesquite

Casteel

Brophy

9

Parker

Coolidge

Greenway

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Ridge

10

Veritas Prep

ACP

Walden Grove

Cienega

Desert Vista

Ralph Amsden is the publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com, and is in his eighth year covering high school sports in Arizona. You can hear his high school, college and pro sports podcasts on ArizonaSportsCast.com and UnafraidShow.com. Appears on Sports360AZ.com from time to time, and covers recruiting and more for DevilsDigest.com.

Richard Smith's FINAL Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Round Valley

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Horizon

Hamilton

3

Santa Cruz

NWC

Desert Edge

Notre Dame

Chaparral

4

Trivium Prep

Sabino

Canyon Del Oro

Higley

Pinnacle

5

St. Johns

Coolidge

Sahuaro

Williams Field

Red Mountain

6

Thatcher

Valley Christian

Cactus

Sunrise Mountain

Highland

7

Parker

Snowflake

Peoria

Millennium

Desert Vista

8

Benson

Safford

Gila Ridge

Campo Verde

Perry

9

Bisbee

Blue Ridge

Mesquite

Casteel

Brophy

10

Arizona Lutheran

ALA- GN

Walden Grove

Cienega

Liberty

Richard Smith is the Sports Editor for YourValley.net.


Cody Cameron's FINAL Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Round Valley

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Williams Field

Hamilton

3

Arizona Lutheran

NWC

Desert Edge

Horizon

Red Mountain

4

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Higley

Pinnacle

5

St. Johns

Snowflake

Sahuaro

Notre Dame

Perry

6

Thatcher

Safford

Cactus

Campo Verde

Brophy

7

Benson

ALA- GN

Mesquite

Casteel

Highland

8

Trivium Prep

Odyssey Insitute

Peoria

Sunrise Mountain

Chaparral

9

Bisbee

Yuma Catholic

Coconino

Millennium

Desert Vista

10

Parker

Valley Christian

Gila Ridge

Sunnyslope

Desert Ridge

Cody Cameron is in his second year as part of the team at ArizonaVarsity.com. Cody went to Northern Arizona University for broadcast journalism, and then brought his expertise, experience and passion to the Phoenix area. You can also find his work at DevilsDigest.com.

Chris Eaton's FINAL Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Round Valley

NWC

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

St. Johns

ALA- QC

Desert Edge

Notre Dame

Red Mountain

4

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Higley

Hamilton

5

Trivium Prep

Coolidge

Mesquite

Williams Field

Highland

6

Parker

Snowflake

Cactus

Campo Verde

Perry

7

Veritas Prep

Safford

Sahuaro

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Vista

8

Thatcher

Payson

Peoria

Casteel

Brophy

9

Chandler Prep

Blue Ridge

Gila Ridge

Millennium

Cesar Chavez

10

Benson

ALA- GN

Walden Grove

Ironwood Ridge

Chaparral

Chris Eaton is one of the most well known high school football reporters in the state of Arizona, even if you only know him as GridironArizona. Chris joined the team at ArizonaVarsity.com back in 2018, and does a great job covering both recruiting, as well as the 5A/6A regions.

Dave Zorn's FINAL Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

NWC

Salpointe

Centennial

Chandler

2

Trivium Prep

Benjamin Franklin

Saguaro

Horizon

Red Mountain

3

Round Valley

ACP

Peoria

Williams Field

Chaparral

4

St. Johns

ALA- QC

Desert Edge

Notre Dame

Pinnacle

5

Santa Cruz

Valley Christian

Cactus

Higley

Desert Vista

6

Parker

Sabino

Greenway

Sunrise Mountain

Hamilton

7

Bisbee

Safford

Coconino

Casteel

Highland

8

Thatcher

Coolidge

Gila Ridge

Millennium

Brophy

9

Arizona Lutheran

Payson

Sahuaro

Cienega

Cesar Chavez

10

Benson

Odyssey Institute

Walden Grove

Campo Verde

Liberty

Dave Zorn is the News/Sports Director at Great Circle Media in Flagstaff, and play-by-play voice for Flagstaff and Coconino football and basketball on KAFF County Legends 93.5/AM 930.

Andy Morales' FINAL Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Trivium Prep

ALA- QC

Salpointe

Horizon

Hamilton

3

Round Valley

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Notre Dame

Chaparral

4

Santa Cruz

NWC

Sahuaro

Higley

Pinnacle

5

St. Johns

Coolidge

Desert Edge

Williams Field

Red Mountain

6

Benson

Blue Ridge

Cactus

Cienega

Brophy

7

Arizona Lutheran

Valley Christian

Peoria

Sunrise Mountain

Cesar Chavez

8

Parker

Payson

Walden Grove

McClintock

Desert Vista

9

Bisbee

Snowflake

Mesquite

Buena

Highland

10

Red Mesa

Safford

Coconino

Millennium

Perry

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014 and he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017. He has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found at AllSportsTucson.com and on AZPreps365.com.

Kevin Derryberry's FINAL Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Trivium Prep

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Red Mountain

3

Round Valley

NWC

Desert Edge

Notre Dame Prep

Pinnacle

4

Santa Cruz

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Williams Field

Hamilton

5

Benson

Coolidge

Peoria

Higley

Desert Vista

6

Thatcher

Snowflake

Cactus

Sunrise Mountain

Highland

7

Parker

Valley Christian

Gila Ridge

Millennium

Chaparral

8

St. Johns

Blue Ridge

Greenway

Campo Verde

Cesar Chavez

9

Arizona Lutheran

Payson

Walden Grove

Cienega

Perry

10

Red Mesa

Safford

Sahuaro

Buena

Brophy

Kevin Derryberry is in his sixth year as the play-by-play voice for Red Mountain Football, and also does play-by-play and PA work for the NFHS Network, the AIA, Arizona Christian University, and Major League Baseball. Derryberry also co-hosts the weekly Gridiron Scroll Podcast.

Zach Alvira's FINAL Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

Phoenix Christian

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

Chandler

2

Round Valley

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

Pinnacle

3

Santa Cruz

NWC

Desert Edge

Higley

Red Mountain

4

St. Johns

Sabino

Canyon del Oro

Notre Dame

Hamilton

5

Trivium Prep

Valley Christian

Sahuaro

Williams Field

Highland

6

Arizona Lutheran

Blue Ridge

Cactus

Campo Verde

Perry

7

Benson

Coolidge

Peoria

Casteel

Chaparral

8

Thatcher

Payson

Coconino

Millennium

Brophy

9

Parker

ALA- GN

Mesquite

Cienega

Desert Vista

10

Veritas Prep

ACP

Greenway

Sunrise Mountain

Cesar Chavez

Zach Alvira is the Sports Editor for the East Valley Tribune, Ahwatukee Foothills News and others under the Times Publications umbrella. Most of his work can be found under the company’s VarsityXtra brand.

Christopher Boan 10/24 Ballot
# 2A 3A 4A 5A 6A

1

N/A

ALA- QC

Saguaro

Centennial

N/A

2

N/A

Benjamin Franklin

Salpointe

Horizon

N/A

3

N/A

Coolidge

Canyon del Oro

Williams Field

N/A

4

N/A

NWC

Sahuaro

Notre Dame

N/A

5

N/A

Payson

Desert Edge

Higley

N/A

6

N/A

Snowflake

Peoria

Millennium

N/A

7

N/A

Sabino

Greenway

Cienega

N/A

8

N/A

Safford

Gila Ridge

Campo Verde

N/A

9

N/A

Blue Ridge

Walden Grove

Sunrise Mountain

N/A

10

N/A

Winslow

Mesquite

Buena

N/A

Christopher Boan is a sports reporter from Tucson Weekly and the Explorer Newspaper.

