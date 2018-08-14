Ticker
The ArizonaVarsity.com Preseason Football 2A-6A Top 10

Ralph Amsden
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The 2018 Arizona High School football season is finally here! Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.

Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.

And if you have any complaints, praise, questions, or you just want to talk some high school football, you can reach our participants on Twitter by clicking on their name below:

Ralph Amsden (The Boss)

Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)

Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)

Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)

Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)

6A Preseason Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

2

Mountain Pointe

Pinnacle

Hamilton

Mountain Pointe

Pinnacle

3

Pinnacle

Skyline

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Queen Creek

4

Hamilton

Hamilton

Mountain Pointe

Hamilton

Red Mountain

5

Perry

Mountain Pointe

Perry

Chaparral

Perry

6

Skyline

Chaparral

Queen Creek

Liberty

Hamilton

7

Queen Creek

Highland

Red Mountain

Perry

Mountain Pointe

8

Red Mountain

Desert Vista

Skyline

Queen Creek

Chaparral

9

Chaparral

Queen Creek

Chaparral

Desert Vista

Liberty

10

Liberty

Red Mountain

Liberty

Skyline

Skyline

6A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Preseason Top 10 Rankings:

(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)

1) Chandler

2) Pinnacle

3) Mountain Pointe

4) Hamilton

5) Queen Creek

6) Perry

6) Skyline

7) Chaparral

8) Red Mountain

9) Liberty

10) Desert Vista

5A Preseason Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

2

Higley

Higley

Williams Field

Casteel

Casteel

3

Marana

Williams Field

Higley

Higley

Williams Field

4

Williams Field

Desert Mountain

Casteel

Williams Field

Higley

5

Verrado

Casteel

Marana

Notre Dame

Marana

6

Notre Dame

Cienega

Sunrise Mountain

Cienega

Cienega

7

Casteel

Notre Dame

Cienega

Desert Mountain

Sunrise Mountain

8

Cienega

Marana

Desert Mountain

Sunrise Mountain

Desert Mountain

9

Sunrise Mountain

Verrado

Notre Dame

Verrado

Apollo

10

Goldwater

Horizon

Verrado

Marana

Notre Dame

5A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Preseason Top 10 Rankings:

1) Centennial

2) Higley

3) Williams Field

4) Casteel

5) Marana

6) Cienega

7) Notre Dame

8) Sunrise Mountain

9) Desert Mountain

10) Verrado

4A Preseason Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

2

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

3

Cactus

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

Peoria

4

Marcos

Desert Edge

Cactus

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

5

Desert Edge

Marcos

Desert Edge

Cactus

Cactus

6

Peoria

Arcadia

Greenway

Arcadia

Greenway

7

Mesquite

Greenway

Marcos

Deer Valley

Marcos

8

Buckeye

Deer Valley

Pueblo

Apache Junction

Seton

9

Moon Valley

Shadow Mountain

Seton

Greenway

Shadow Mountain

10

Greenway

Cactus

Shadow Mountain

Shadow Mountain

Pueblo

4A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Preseason Top 10 Rankings:

1) Saguaro

2) Salpointe Catholic

3) Peoria

4) Desert Edge

5) Cactus

6) Marcos de Niza

7) Greenway

8) Arcadia

9) Deer Valley

10) Shadow Mountain

3A Preseason Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Yuma Catholic

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

Northwest Christian

Benjamin Franklin

2

Benjamin Franklin

Northwest Christian

Northwest Christian

Benjamin Franklin

Northwest Christian

3

Northwest Christian

Florence

Sabino

ALA- Queen Creek

Yuma Catholic

4

Sabino

Sabino

Yuma Catholic

Florence

Show Low

5

Florence

ALA- Queen Creek

Snowflake

Sabino

Snowflake

6

Snowflake

Yuma Catholic

Show Low

Pusch Ridge

Sabino

7

Pusch Ridge

Pusch Ridge

Pusch Ridge

Yuma Catholic

Pusch Ridge

8

Show Low

Snowflake

ALA- Queen Creek

ALA- Gilbert

ALA- Queen Creek

9

ALA- Queen Creek

ALA- Gilbert

Florence

Wickenburg

Florence

10

Catalina

Wickenburg

ALA- Gilbert

Snowflake

ALA- Gilbert

3A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Preseason Top 10 Rankings:

1) Benjamin Franklin

2) Northwest Christian

3) Yuma Catholic

4) Sabino

5) Florence

6) ALA- Queen Creek

7) Snowflake

8) Pusch Ridge

9) Show Low

10) ALA- Gilbert

2A Preseason Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron Kevin Derryberry

1

Thatcher

Scottsdale Christian

Thatcher

Scottsdale Christian

Thatcher

2

Round Valley

Round Valley

Round Valley

Round Valley

Round Valley

3

Phoenix Christian

Santa Cruz

Phoenix Christian

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz

4

Santa Cruz

Phoenix Christian

Santa Cruz

Thatcher

Phoenix Christian

5

Scottsdale Christian

Thatcher

Arizona Lutheran

Phoenix Christian

Arizona Lutheran

6

Arizona Lutheran

Tempe Prep

Tempe Prep

St. Johns

Tempe Prep

7

Morenci

Arizona Lutheran

St. Johns

Arizona Lutheran

Scottsdale Christian

8

St. Johns

Chandler Prep

Scottsdale Christian

Tempe Prep

St. Johns

9

Tempe Prep

Benson

Morenci

Pima

Morenci

10

Chandler Prep

Parker

Parker

Benson

Parker

2A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Preseason Top 10 Rankings:

1) Round Valley

2) Thatcher

3) Santa Cruz

4) Phoenix Christian

5) Scottsdale Christian

6) Arizona Lutheran

7) Tempe Prep

8) St. Johns

9) Morenci

T10) Parker, Benson

