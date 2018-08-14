The ArizonaVarsity.com Preseason Football 2A-6A Top 10
The 2018 Arizona High School football season is finally here! Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Kevin Derryberry will list their Top-10 for each reason, and a composite Top-10 will be posted beneath each table.
Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.
And if you have any complaints, praise, questions, or you just want to talk some high school football, you can reach our participants on Twitter by clicking on their name below:
Ralph Amsden (The Boss)
Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)
Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)
Cody "The Senator" Cameron (Arizona Varsity Staff)
Kevin Derryberry (Host of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast)
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Pinnacle
|
Hamilton
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Pinnacle
|
3
|
Pinnacle
|
Skyline
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Queen Creek
|
4
|
Hamilton
|
Hamilton
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Hamilton
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Perry
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Perry
|
Chaparral
|
Perry
|
6
|
Skyline
|
Chaparral
|
Queen Creek
|
Liberty
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
Queen Creek
|
Highland
|
Red Mountain
|
Perry
|
Mountain Pointe
|
8
|
Red Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
Skyline
|
Queen Creek
|
Chaparral
|
9
|
Chaparral
|
Queen Creek
|
Chaparral
|
Desert Vista
|
Liberty
|
10
|
Liberty
|
Red Mountain
|
Liberty
|
Skyline
|
Skyline
6A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Preseason Top 10 Rankings:
(Tiebreaker is highest vote, or most number of high votes)
1) Chandler
2) Pinnacle
3) Mountain Pointe
4) Hamilton
5) Queen Creek
6) Perry
6) Skyline
7) Chaparral
8) Red Mountain
9) Liberty
10) Desert Vista
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
2
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Williams Field
|
Casteel
|
Casteel
|
3
|
Marana
|
Williams Field
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Williams Field
|
4
|
Williams Field
|
Desert Mountain
|
Casteel
|
Williams Field
|
Higley
|
5
|
Verrado
|
Casteel
|
Marana
|
Notre Dame
|
Marana
|
6
|
Notre Dame
|
Cienega
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Cienega
|
Cienega
|
7
|
Casteel
|
Notre Dame
|
Cienega
|
Desert Mountain
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
8
|
Cienega
|
Marana
|
Desert Mountain
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Desert Mountain
|
9
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Verrado
|
Notre Dame
|
Verrado
|
Apollo
|
10
|
Goldwater
|
Horizon
|
Verrado
|
Marana
|
Notre Dame
5A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Preseason Top 10 Rankings:
1) Centennial
2) Higley
3) Williams Field
4) Casteel
5) Marana
6) Cienega
7) Notre Dame
8) Sunrise Mountain
9) Desert Mountain
10) Verrado
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
3
|
Cactus
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
4
|
Marcos
|
Desert Edge
|
Cactus
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
5
|
Desert Edge
|
Marcos
|
Desert Edge
|
Cactus
|
Cactus
|
6
|
Peoria
|
Arcadia
|
Greenway
|
Arcadia
|
Greenway
|
7
|
Mesquite
|
Greenway
|
Marcos
|
Deer Valley
|
Marcos
|
8
|
Buckeye
|
Deer Valley
|
Pueblo
|
Apache Junction
|
Seton
|
9
|
Moon Valley
|
Shadow Mountain
|
Seton
|
Greenway
|
Shadow Mountain
|
10
|
Greenway
|
Cactus
|
Shadow Mountain
|
Shadow Mountain
|
Pueblo
4A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Preseason Top 10 Rankings:
1) Saguaro
2) Salpointe Catholic
3) Peoria
4) Desert Edge
5) Cactus
6) Marcos de Niza
7) Greenway
8) Arcadia
9) Deer Valley
10) Shadow Mountain
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Northwest Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
2
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Northwest Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Northwest Christian
|
3
|
Northwest Christian
|
Florence
|
Sabino
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Yuma Catholic
|
4
|
Sabino
|
Sabino
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Florence
|
Show Low
|
5
|
Florence
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Snowflake
|
Sabino
|
Snowflake
|
6
|
Snowflake
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Show Low
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Sabino
|
7
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Pusch Ridge
|
8
|
Show Low
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
9
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Florence
|
Wickenburg
|
Florence
|
10
|
Catalina
|
Wickenburg
|
ALA- Gilbert
|
Snowflake
|
ALA- Gilbert
3A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Preseason Top 10 Rankings:
1) Benjamin Franklin
2) Northwest Christian
3) Yuma Catholic
4) Sabino
5) Florence
6) ALA- Queen Creek
7) Snowflake
8) Pusch Ridge
9) Show Low
10) ALA- Gilbert
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|Kevin Derryberry
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Thatcher
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Thatcher
|
2
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
Round Valley
|
3
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Santa Cruz
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Santa Cruz
|
Santa Cruz
|
4
|
Santa Cruz
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Santa Cruz
|
Thatcher
|
Phoenix Christian
|
5
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Thatcher
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
6
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Tempe Prep
|
Tempe Prep
|
St. Johns
|
Tempe Prep
|
7
|
Morenci
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
St. Johns
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
Chandler Prep
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Tempe Prep
|
St. Johns
|
9
|
Tempe Prep
|
Benson
|
Morenci
|
Pima
|
Morenci
|
10
|
Chandler Prep
|
Parker
|
Parker
|
Benson
|
Parker
2A ArizonaVarsity.com Composite Preseason Top 10 Rankings:
1) Round Valley
2) Thatcher
3) Santa Cruz
4) Phoenix Christian
5) Scottsdale Christian
6) Arizona Lutheran
7) Tempe Prep
8) St. Johns
9) Morenci
T10) Parker, Benson