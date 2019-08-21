The C-Town Rivals Podcast: 2019 Season Preview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its seventh season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Episode Breakdown (112 minutes):
In this 2019 season-preview, the guys talk about the upcoming football seasons for the following Chandler-area schools:
Seton Catholic (2:35-6:40)
Arizona College Prep (6:41-7:40)
Valley Christian (7:41-13:10)
Casteel (13:11-20:07)
Hamilton (20:08-26:32)
Basha (26:33-32:36)
Perry (32:37-41:05)
Chandler (41:06-48:50)
Plus, interviews with Basha's Head Coach Chris McDonald (49:15-56:53), QB Gabe Friend, (57:00-1:00:11), ATH Micah Harper (1:00:52-1:05:00) and OL James Durand (1:05:22-1:08:07).