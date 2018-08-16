The C-Town Rivals Podcast, Season 6, Episode 1
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its sixth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Brett Quintyne, Ralph Amsden and Chilly preview the upcoming season for Arizona College Prep, Valley Christian, Seton Catholic, Casteel, Basha, Hamilton, Perry and Chandler.
Breakdown (80 minutes)
Intro
Arizona College Prep (1:05)
Valley Christian, with an interview from Trojans Head Coach Kirk Sundberg (3:45)
Seton Catholic (20:00)
Casteel (25:45)
Basha (32:45)
Hamilton (41:35)
Perry (53:20)
Chandler (1:02:15)
