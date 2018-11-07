The C-Town Rivals Podcast, Season 6, Episode 10
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its sixth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Breakdown (57 Minutes)
Brett Quintyne, Ralph Amsden and Chilly discuss first round playoff results for the Chandler-area football programs, and preview the second round playoff matchups for the five remaining schools.
Intro/Valley Christian (Interviews with Vinnie LaGatta and Kirk Sundberg)
7:19- Seton Catholic
14:36- Casteel
27:40- Basha
35:35- Perry
37:35- Chandler
Plus, the guys discuss N'Keal Harry's legacy as his last ASU home game approaches.