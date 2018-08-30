The C-Town Rivals Podcast, Season 6, Episode 2
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its sixth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
To listen, click play below, or:
-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE
-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE
Breakdown (32 minutes)
Brett Quintyne and Chilly discuss the first two weeks of football action for Valley Christian, Seton Catholic, Hamilton, Perry, Chandler and Basha- plus Brett Quintyne sits down with Seton Catholic Head Coach Mike Chiurco (2:50-12:25).
For a recap of the Valley Christian win CLICK HERE
For a recap of the Chandler win CLICK HERE
For Chilly's Sideline Vlog from the Hamilton loss to Highland CLICK HERE