The C-Town Rivals Podcast, Season 6, Episode 4
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its sixth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
To listen, click play below, or:
-To Listen Directly on Podbean: CLICK HERE
-To Listen on Itunes: CLICK HERE
Breakdown (29 minutes)
Brett Quintyne and Chilly discuss an interesting week 4 of football action for Valley Christian, Seton Catholic, Casteel, Hamilton, Perry, Chandler and Basha.
1:00- Valley Christian
2:20- Seton Catholic (including interviews with QB Vince Wallace and ATH Colten Christiensen)
8:30- Casteel
11:45- Hamilton (including an interview with Mountain Pointe Head Coach Rich Wellbrock, who Hamilton faces this week)
17:45- Perry
19:40- Chandler (including an interview with Chandler QB Jacob Conover)
23:55- Basha
For a recap of the Chandler win in Las Vegas CLICK HERE
For Chilly's Sideline Vlog from the first half of Seton Catholic's win over Mingus CLICK HERE