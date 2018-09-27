The C-Town Rivals Podcast, Season 6, Episode 5
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its sixth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Breakdown (61 minutes)
Brett Quintyne and Chilly discuss the previous and upcoming weeks of football action for Valley Christian, Seton Catholic, Casteel, Hamilton, Perry, Chandler and Basha. CUSD Athletic Director Marcus Williams sits down with Brett Quintyne for an interview.
1:00- Valley Christian and Seton Catholic
8:00- An interview with Chandler Unified School District AD Marcus Williams
20:20- Casteel
30:45- Hamilton
39:15- Basha
43:15- Perry
51:20- Chandler
55:00- Perry vs Chandler preview