The C-Town Rivals Podcast, Season 6, Episode 6

Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its sixth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.

Breakdown (47 minutes)

Ralph Amsden and Chilly discuss Week 7's results for the Chandler-area football programs, and preview week 8.

Intro/Valley Christian

7:15- Seton Catholic

12:55- Casteel

24:00- Hamilton

29:55- Basha (plus Hamilton at Basha preview)

36:35- Chandler at Perry recap

