The C-Town Rivals Podcast, Season 6, Episode 9
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its sixth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Intro/Valley Christian
6:50- Seton Catholic
12:13- Casteel
18:45- Hamilton
26:50- Basha/Perry
35:20- Chandler
Plus, at 38:30 we discuss Jacob Conover's place in Arizona High school football history, and at 44:40, we debate whether the 2017 Perry Puma could beat the 2018 Perry Pumas.