Name: Brayden Rohme School: Perry High School Position: OT Height: 6'6 Weight: 265 Graduation Year: 2019

Brayden Rohme is an offensive-line coaches’ dream player. Rohme plays with a toughness that compliments his ferocious style of play, something that’s on display on every single down. Simply put, this guy loves to destroy defensive players. Even with his big frame Rohme plays fast on his feet, allowing him to get to the edge on pulling plays, working his way up to block at the 2nd and 3rd levels of the defense. Even with all of his attributes, what puts Rohme above the rest is his work ethic. Rohme credits his father Michael Rohme, an offensive-line coach at Perry, for instilling character and a strong work ethic at a young age. “My dad has been a coach for a long time,” said Rohme. “He’s put that (toughness) into me, telling me to always work at 100 percent.” Rohme also went on to credit position coach Adam Snyder, a 10 year NFL veteran, with helping Rohme with his footwork over his career. “Coach Snyder and my dad have helped me with my positioning and footwork,” said Rohme. “They’ve helped me a lot with my speed, which has helped me as a player. They’ve helped me gain a ton of strength; I’ve gained about 40 pounds since my Sophomore season.”

Highlights



(:22 Second mark) Pass protection is not Passive Protection! A lot of times young offensive lineman will take passing plays off and they won’t strike the defender. Not Brayden Rohme. With a great base, Rohme strikes the defensive lineman between the numbers, and once the ball is caught, he drives him straight into the ground. “(Pre-snap) I see the defender in front of me is not to far outside, so it’s going to be a quick little jump block,” Rohme said. “As soon as he (the defender) jumped I knew it was go time. I hit him and I did what I love to do and thats finish. Drive him down as far as I can and I got a little hyped at the end.”

(2:19 mark) This is a quick QB counter play, a play Perry found much success running with Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year winner Brock Purdy behind center last season. Perry pulls both front-side guard and center with Rohme blocking down. You need athletic lineman who can move if you run this play. Perry most definitely has that, and Rohme makes a monster hit. “(Pre-snap) I know I'm going to down block and the guards pulling. I’m taking over the D-tackle and I’m supposed to put my hand on his hip and drive,” said Rohme. “The play starts and the next thing you know is I'm going full-speed and I just lay him out. I actually knocked down my teammate and he was mad at me for that,” Rohme said laughing. “I love finishing those plays.”

(4:01 mark) A back-side TE screen pass. Perry gets a trio of offensive lineman to create a massive wall running full speed ahead to block the defenses’ secondary players. This play is executed to perfection because of the athletic lineman. Rohme is seen once again serving up some syrup with a pancake block. “(Pre-snap) Here we’re running TE screen. I love this play,” said Rohme. “He (TE) blocks for a couple seconds, releases, then yells ball. We have three lineman blocking out there. You got to have a little speed on this play. I running full-speed and see a cornerback. It’s your time to shine. I hit him and laid him out.” Brayden Rohme loves football. He works just as hard at practice as he does in the games. He’s been well-coached over his career and he will continue to get better every single day under this tremendous Perry coaching staff. One thing is for sure, there’s no doubting Rohme’s passion for the game. “You’ll never see someone who puts out as much effort day in and day out, practice or game,” Rohme Said. “In the weight room I go hard as much as I can, always trying to get better strength wise. I got the nasty in me, I love finishing plays.” With offers coming from Northern Arizona University, University of Central Florida, and just recently an offer from Syracuse University, I expect the recruiting scene to heat-up for this big man as we get closer to the 2018 season.