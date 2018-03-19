Welcome to "The Cameron Corner," a new series for Arizona Varsity in which Cody Cameron takes a look at some of the state's most impactful 2019 prospects leading up to the 2018 season. Follow Arizona Varsity on Twitter Like Arizona Varsity on Facebook

Name: Dakota Banning School: Queen Creek High School Position: Center Height: 6’1 Weight: 255 Graduation Year: 2019 Accolades: 2016 1st Team All-Region and 2017 1st Team All-Region

New edition of “The Cameron Corner” coming out tomorrow on @AZHSFB . @QC_football Center @BanningDakota featured in tomorrow’s edition. Below, Banning talked about The Bulldogs’ toughness and there outlook on playing in the 6A next season. @TSchureman @QCHS_Athletics pic.twitter.com/jOvSmoQ4G0 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) March 16, 2018

Dakota Banning is a player you want on your offensive line. He’s strong, athletic, and a very intelligent football player. Since being brought up as a Freshman during Queen Creek’s playoff push in 2015, Banning’s confidence has grown by battling it out with experienced veterans on the Bulldogs’ line every single day at practice.

“Coming into my Freshman year I was terrified of all the players on Varsity just because they were so much bigger, faster, and better than me,” said Banning. “As I kept practicing with them I started picking up what and how they were able to do everything. I started to become faster, stronger and sometimes even better than some of the older guys I was up there with.” This past fall, Banning entered his Junior season ready to take on anybody on the opposite side of the ball. Banning became a human highlight reel for offensive line play. Banning always drives his feet after initial contact, works his way up to the second level dishing out punishing hits on linebackers, and is athletic enough to pull and block force players creating gaping holes for Queen Creek running backs . Highlights:



You need a smart, fast reacting lineman to make this play. Banning blocks the nose, and in a split-second is able to quickly diagnose the linebacker blitzing up the A-gap. Banning picks him up perfectly with a quick powerful strike right through the chest plate. “I have a nose guard over the top of me and we have a strong side cover call. (Pre-snap) we’re not seeing any blitzes. The play starts and i go to block the nose guard, the right side guard has the cover so he’s looking at the Sam and the Mike backer. The Mike ended up blitzing in my A-gap, which results in a switch call. He picks up my guy and i get the blitzing backer. We picked up both guys and Devin Larsen makes a great pass,” said Banning.