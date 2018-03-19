Welcome to "The Cameron Corner," a new series for Arizona Varsity in which Cody Cameron takes a look at some of the state's most impactful 2019 prospects leading up to the 2018 season.
Name: Dakota Banning
School: Queen Creek High School
Position: Center
Height: 6’1
Weight: 255
Graduation Year: 2019
Accolades: 2016 1st Team All-Region and 2017 1st Team All-Region
New edition of “The Cameron Corner” coming out tomorrow on @AZHSFB . @QC_football Center @BanningDakota featured in tomorrow’s edition. Below, Banning talked about The Bulldogs’ toughness and there outlook on playing in the 6A next season. @TSchureman @QCHS_Athletics pic.twitter.com/jOvSmoQ4G0— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) March 16, 2018
Dakota Banning is a player you want on your offensive line. He’s strong, athletic, and a very intelligent football player. Since being brought up as a Freshman during Queen Creek’s playoff push in 2015, Banning’s confidence has grown by battling it out with experienced veterans on the Bulldogs’ line every single day at practice.
“Coming into my Freshman year I was terrified of all the players on Varsity just because they were so much bigger, faster, and better than me,” said Banning. “As I kept practicing with them I started picking up what and how they were able to do everything. I started to become faster, stronger and sometimes even better than some of the older guys I was up there with.”
This past fall, Banning entered his Junior season ready to take on anybody on the opposite side of the ball. Banning became a human highlight reel for offensive line play. Banning always drives his feet after initial contact, works his way up to the second level dishing out punishing hits on linebackers, and is athletic enough to pull and block force players creating gaping holes for Queen Creek running backs .
Highlights:
You need a smart, fast reacting lineman to make this play. Banning blocks the nose, and in a split-second is able to quickly diagnose the linebacker blitzing up the A-gap. Banning picks him up perfectly with a quick powerful strike right through the chest plate.
“I have a nose guard over the top of me and we have a strong side cover call. (Pre-snap) we’re not seeing any blitzes. The play starts and i go to block the nose guard, the right side guard has the cover so he’s looking at the Sam and the Mike backer. The Mike ended up blitzing in my A-gap, which results in a switch call. He picks up my guy and i get the blitzing backer. We picked up both guys and Devin Larsen makes a great pass,” said Banning.
(:17 second mark) This is an incredibly hard play for a Center to make. You need a player who can flat-out run and use his athleticism to get to the force player before he makes an easy play in the backfield. Banning creates a massive hole, finishes the block, and Queen Creek scores a touchdown.
“The was our first time running this play all season. Usually we do this with a guard, but Boulder Creek’s defense allowed us to do this with the center,” Banning said. “(Pre-snap) I’m looking out there and the guy thinks he’s going to come like a bat out of hell and blow up Devin and I’m looking at him like, ‘Ok it’s time to go.’ I pull and I see the guy, but he doesn’t see me. I hit him and I keep driving and driving. I kind of feel Dylan (Borja) behind me and I look up and he had scored a touchdown.”
During the Winter sports’ season, Banning wrestled in the 285 heavy weight division, sometimes giving up as much as 30 pounds to his opponents. Banning dominated, placing 3rd in the AIA State Tournament. This past fall, Queen Creek averaged more than 400 yards on offense a game. A big reason for those monster numbers is because Dakota Banning is front and center, commanding a talented offensive line group. Pound-for-pound, Dakota Banning is one of the toughest players in the state.
“Personally, I would really like to show people that bigger isn't always better. I know I’m smaller than most guys but I’ll definitely be able to still bring it,” said Banning.