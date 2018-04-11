Welcome to "The Cameron Corner," a new series for Arizona Varsity in which Cody Cameron takes a look at some of the state's most impactful 2019 prospects leading up to the 2018 season. Follow Arizona Varsity on Twitter Like Arizona Varsity on Facebook

Name: Demarcus Griffin School: Chandler High School Position: CB/WR Height: 5’9 Weight: 173 Graduation Year: 2019 2017 Stats (El Camino High School): 19 Tackles, 1 Interception, 1 Pass Deflection 8 Reception 67 Yards 1 Touchdown, 9 Carries 65 Yards 1 Touchdown

Spending his Junior campaign playing for El Camino High School in Oceanside, California, Demarcus Griffin played all over the football field. Griffin lined up at WR, RB, played DB, and returned kicks for the Wildcats. Griffin is an absolute gas burner and with his lightening quick speed, he’s a threat to take it the distance anytime he’s in possession of the football. After watching his tape, the thing that impressed me the most about Griffin’s play was his never back down mentality on the defensive side of the football. Griffin was almost always matched up with taller receivers locking down guys who easily had 6 to 7 inches on him. He showed power with his press and jam techniques at the line, and with his speed he stayed perfectly over the top of the receivers making sure he never lost position on a deep route. “My mindset (when facing taller receivers) is to always keep my feet under me and have a good base,” Griffin said. “I make sure I stay over the top and never trail behind. This gives me a good position.”

(1:11 mark) I’ve only seen this happen 3 or 4 times in my life. 4th and short, QB drops back to punt, essentially the wideouts turn into gunners running down as the coverage unit. Griffin has the awareness to locate the ball, catches it with a defender literally right next to him, and he takes off. The rest is history. “I was reading the Qb’s drop to see if he was going to pass or punt. Once I saw the ball go down I knew it was going to be a punt and I knew the gunner was coming down not focusing on the football,” Griffin said. “I saw the ball coming straight to me and I took it. I saw the sideline and I knew I could use my speed to burn the rest of the offensive players.”

(1:05 mark) Great play recognition here from Griffin. 3rd and short, Griffin presses his receivers inside and keeps his outside-in leverage. Griffin T- Steps and takes a great pursuit angle coming up with a big-time stop for his defense. “I was manned up on the top receiver….once the play started I saw that the receiver released inside,” said Griffin. “Once he released inside he tried to force me out, so I knew the quarterback was either going to cut under him or cut outside. I’m taught to keep outside contain. I saw the QB try to get to the outside and I made the play.”

(2:01 mark) Griffin is on an island, locked on a tall and fast receiver. He presses him against the sideline, keeps him at the hip, locates the football, and makes an outstanding play. “(Pre-snap) We’re in man and I’m locked on Number 4, their best athlete,” said Griffin. “From this point I knew he was going to try to use his agility against me and I knew the ball was probably going to come to him. I played him inside leverage because he’s all the way out to the numbers. Once he started running, I didn't try to go at him. I let him do his moves and I just kept my feet under me and kept my base. I squeezed to his hip and played the ball. I saw his eyes get big and I saw his arms go up. Once I saw that i just attacked his arms and made the play.”

Bonus Play: