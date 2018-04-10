Welcome to "The Cameron Corner," a new series for Arizona Varsity in which Cody Cameron takes a look at some of the state's most impactful 2019 prospects leading up to the 2018 season. Follow Arizona Varsity on Twitter Like Arizona Varsity on Facebook

Name: Javin Wright School: Hamilton High School Position: Cornerback Height: 6’4 Weight: 195 Graduation Year: 2019 2017 Stats: 41 Tackles, 7 Pass Breakups, 1 Interception

Be on the lookout for the next “Cameron Corner” on @AZHSFB featuring @HuskiesGridiron CB @javinW33. Wright talked about his personal goals he set for the next season as well as this energetic and determined 2018 Husky team. pic.twitter.com/xi4JLEiVjb — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) April 6, 2018

Javin Wright is one of the top cover corners in the state of Arizona. With his 6’4 frame and blazing speed, Wright is able to go one-on-one with any Wide Receiver that lines up on the opposite side. Wright’s long wingspan along with a fantastic man coverage technique allows him to contest and win almost every 50/50 ball that’s thrown his way. “In Man coverage I’m keeping my eyes on the receiver until his hands go up . I attack the hands and I just know I can get the ball,” Wright said. What impressed me the most after watching Wright’s film was the physicality that he plays with. Wright may be one of the most talented players in coverage but make no mistake, Wright will deliver massive hits from his cornerback spot as well. Wright has no fear tackling, using his strength to punish ball carriers who get to the second level. Wright also presses wide receivers at the line with tremendous power, jamming them at the line making it difficult for the receiver to get to the top of their routes. “I’m very aggressive but I”m also intelligent, If I can get my hands on you at the line I’ll get my hands on you…” Wright said. “This is very easy for me to do because of my long arms. I like to keep (the receivers) in my range and stay on their hip.”

(00:11 second mark) A big problem young secondary players face in goal-line situations is that they keep their eyes in the backfield and bite on play-action passes. Javin Wright is a smart football player and he proves that on this play. He reads his keys, presses the running back close to his hip pocket, tips the pass with his out-stretched left arm, and makes the diving interception. What a smart and athletic play coming up big for his team. “(Pre-snap) We were playing man coverage across the board and I had the back coming out. I’m reading the backs and as the play starts I see the back come my way. I see the quarterback make a quick throw, I extended my arm and I picked off the ball,” Wright said.

(2:46 mark) This is the hardest play for a secondary player in man-to-man coverage to make at any level. The trips left offensive pick play. Both inside Perry receivers attempt to pick off Wright. To top it off, Wright is locked on one of the State’s top wide-outs, Perry’s D’Shayne James. Wright uses his speed and athleticism to dodge both pick attempts, keeps James close to his hip pocket, and gets both hands on the football causing a pass breakup. Tremendous play. “(Pre-snap) we’re playing man coverage across the board again. I’m on the top receiver locked on D’Shayne James. I’m playing inside technique because i have the sideline to help me,” said Wright. He (James) breaks inside and they try a pick route concept. I had to get on my horse and catch him. As I do that i see the ball thrown from the corner of my eye. I played the ball and got two hands on it to bat it down.” Javin Wright is a player you can stick on the opposing team’s number 1 receiver, leave him out on the island, and let him battle it out every single play. Last year Wright lined up against some of the state’s top wide receivers including Chandler’s Gunner Romney and Perry’s D’Shayne James. Wright embraced those challenges and took pride in competing with some of the top players in Arizona. “There’s a little bit of pressure but at the same time it’s a huge honor to cover those guys,” Wright said. “You know those players are going to get at least 15 targets a game, so you always have to stay focused on every single play.” This is a player who loves to compete and battle against the top players in the state. Tough and competitive, this is a great football mind set to have. Wright has early offers coming from the University of Arizona and the Air Force Academy, but with his 6’4 frame and his physical play, watch for his offer numbers to rise as we get closer to the 2018 football season.