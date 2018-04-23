Welcome to "The Cameron Corner," a new series for Arizona Varsity in which Cody Camerontakes a look at some of the state's most impactful 2019 prospects leading up to the 2018 season. Follow Arizona Varsity on Twitter Like Arizona Varsity on Facebook

Name: Kedon Slovis School: Desert Mountain High School Position: QB Height: 6’3 Weight: 190 Graduation year: 2019 2017 Stats: 2,987 Yards passing 32 TDs 5 INTs 64% Completion percentage Kedon Slovis is a gun-slinger. The Desert Mountain quarterback finished off his Junior campaign posting big-time numbers ranking him at the top of most passing categories in the 6A division. Slovis’ 251 completions ranked him 1st in all of the 6A division last season and his 2,987 yards through the air ranked him 5th. Slovis’ arm strength and intelligence puts him far above the average quarterback. Slovis’ ability to pre-snap read a defense, go over his reads while the play progresses, and make the right throw almost every single play speaks volume to his skillset. “Last season we were one of the smaller teams in 6A. A lot of times it was make your reads and if thats not open, try to hit your check down or just throw the ball away,” Slovis said. “Coach (Kurt) Warner got mad at me a lot of times because I’d stay in there and take a huge hit trying to make a play. He’d say, ‘Hey just throw the ball away and live for another down.’ That's something I worked on and as the season went on I got a lot better at.”

@DMWolvesFB QB @Kedonslovis has set goals that him and his teammates look to accomplish for the upcoming 2018 season. I sat down with the talented QB yesterday, we analyzed and broke down some of his tape. Look out for the next Cameron Corner FT Kedon Slovis soon on @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/doh3iaPBgl — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) April 21, 2018

After watching Slovis’ film the thing that stood out to me the most was his elusiveness in the pocket. Slovis consistently made the first and second defender miss, he’d scroll out of the pocket, set his feet quickly, and make an accurate throw, sometimes 30 or 40 yards down field. Highlights:

(0:20 second mark)

Here’s the scenario: it’s 3rd and Forever, Desert Mountain lines up Quads right. After a quick pump fake right, Slovis takes a 5 step drop, unloads a bomb 50 yards in the air, landing perfectly in the outstretched receivers’ hands. Desert Mountain’s in the redzone and Slovis keeps the drive alive with the perfect pass. “We have a quad look to the right and we knew we were running a fake screen from the beginning of the play; just a quick pump fake right to try and freeze the defense,” said Slovis. “(Pre-Snap) the Corner is sitting outside and they look like their in a Cover 2 look. He’s not going to be able to stick with our receivers so we have 2 on 1 look with the safety…We beat the corner and now I’m eyeing the safety looking at his leverage. He sticks inside so I hit Vince on the outside.”

(0:37 second mark) As this play begins, Slovis faces pressures coming up from the A-Gap and front side edge rusher. Slovis makes both defenders miss and rolls to his left. He sets his feet, knowing he’s about to take a huge hit from a defender, and is till able to throw a missile 35 yards into the end zone for a Desert Mountain touchdown. This is such a hard throw to make for a right handed QB rolling to his non-throwing arm. Slovis does it to perfection. This is a special play. “Here we have a bunch right with combo routes flat, post and a corner. We have a comeback route back side, so I wanted to peak here quickly (to the trips side) and if not then I come back to my comeback route - that works 90 percent of the time,” Slovis said. “If i get to the back of my 5 step drop i get a lot of pressure from the front side, so I can’t really stick in there because the routes are still developing. I ditched that and rolled out left looking for my comeback route. As I do that I see Josh (Walker) running the post backside and he sees me scrambling to the left so he continues his route. I just planted and made the pass to Josh.”

(2:00 min mark) In a rivalry game against Chaparral High School to open the season last year, Desert Mountain found themselves trailing 20-0 at halftime. Desert Mountain eventually found their rhythm offensively and pulled within 5 towards the last minutes of the 4th Q. After a roughing the passer call which neglected a Chaparral 105 yard INT return for a TD, Desert Mountain received one last untimed down. Slovis had to regroup mentally, fire up his offense, and make the game winning throw. He did just that. “We called a double-post concept here. (Pre-snap) it looked like they were bringing a ton of pressure up front…” Slovis said. “Max (Walker) is inside and Josh (Walker) is lined up outside and we expect him to beat the corner, so its all up to the safety to see where to go. Max gets hits hard here, and I still have no idea how he stays up, but he keeps his feet somehow. The pocket really formed nicely and I got to step-up and I took advantage of that. As i stepped up, I saw the safety stay deep so I just hit Max.” Kedon Slovis has an absolute cannon of an arm and his intelligence and smart decision making really make him a special player at the quarterback position. As Slovis continues to get bigger and stronger in the weight room, and as he keeps progressing on the field with Head Coach David Sedmak and Coach Kurt Warner, I think the Sky is the Limit for this young quarterback.