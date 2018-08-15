The Cameron Corner: NAU Football Edition
Last week I went up to Flagstaff, Arizona to speak to two NAU Lumberjack football players about how their Arizona high school careers prepared them for the next level.
Emmanuel Butler and Wes Sutton are two of the top returning players for the NAU Lumberjacks this season. The two red-shirt Seniors are both products of Arizona high schools; Butler a graduate of Mountain Pointe High School and Sutton a graduate of Chandler High School.
Emmanuel Butler
Mountain Pointe Career Stats 34 REC 547 yards 8 TDS
Butler helped lead the Pride to a perfect 14-0 season and a 2013 State Championship victory over Hamilton High School.
The Cameron Corner 🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽 FT @NAU_Football WR @EBUTT08. Butler is one of the best WRs in all of college football. I talked to Butler about the 2013 @MPHS_Football State Championship team and how his 4 years at Mountain Pointe prepared him for the next level. @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/P4MzLacVIS— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) August 15, 2018
NAU Career Stats: 152 REC 2541 yards 26 TDS
2015 and 2016 All-Big Sky 1st Team
Since his arrival at Northern Arizona University, Butler has emerged as one of the top receivers in the entire country. Butler enters the 2018 season needing 50 receptions 502 yards and 3 touchdowns to become NAU’s all-time leader in each of those categories.
Wes Sutton
Chandler Career stats 64 tackles 5 pass deflections 4 interceptions 1 PR TD
Sutton helped lead a dominating Chandler defense to the State semi-finals in 2013. Sutton was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the 2013 season.
Cameron Corner FT. @NAU_Football DB @_WessyWes28. Sutton, a 2017 All-Big Sky 1st team DB, had a tremendous career with the @FTBL_Boosters. Sutton talked about the “competitive” culture Head Coach @aguanos instilled into him, and how that prepared him for the next level @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/Z5GFBeJeES— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) August 15, 2018
NAU Career Stats: 118 tackles 10 pass deflections 1 Forced Fumble 3 Interceptions
2017 All-Big Sky 1st Team Associated Press All-American
Sutton has rose as a veteran leader in the NAU secondary. Coming off his best season with the Lumberjacks, Sutton is poised for another huge year in his final campaign with NAU.