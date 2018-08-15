Last week I went up to Flagstaff, Arizona to speak to two NAU Lumberjack football players about how their Arizona high school careers prepared them for the next level.

Emmanuel Butler and Wes Sutton are two of the top returning players for the NAU Lumberjacks this season. The two red-shirt Seniors are both products of Arizona high schools; Butler a graduate of Mountain Pointe High School and Sutton a graduate of Chandler High School.