ArizonaVarsity - The Cameron's Corner College Football Edition: NAU vs SUU

Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his third year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Trailing 33-28 late in the fourth quarter with seconds left on the clock, NAU Lumberjack redshirt senior quarterback, Keondre Wudtee, found redshirt freshmen wide receiver and local Higley High School product, Coleman Owen, in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown as time expired. The Lumberjacks’ thrilling 34-33 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds was their first Grand Canyon trophy game victory in the Chris Ball era.

FINAL: @NAU_Football 34 Southern Utah 33, NAU wins in thrilling fashion as WR @Colemanowen_ catches the game winning TD as time expires in the Skydome. Incredible play call from NAU OC @aaronpflugrad here, great @BigSkyFB win for the Jacks @NAUAthletics @CoachChrisBall @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/HSIB4KxNeY — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 27, 2021

Impact Players: Local Former Arizona High School Football Edition

NAU WR Coleman Owen (Higley)

The former Higley Knights' standout wide receiver finished the day hauling in four receptions for 62 yards and the game winning touchdown catch. On the final play of the game, Owen did a fantastic job of improvising off his arrow-route, flipping around into the end zone to get open, and hauling in the game-winning touchdown. NAU Head Coach, Chris Ball, on Coleman Owen and the final play to win the game: "(Coleman) is a smart, smart football player," said Ball in the postgame interview. "He made the adjustment and made the grab. Great job by (Keondre) on finding him."

Former @HIGLEYFOOTBALL standout WR @Colemanowen_ hauls in a pass a yard from the goal line, @NAU_Football scores on the very next play. NAU regains the lead over SUU 28-27 pic.twitter.com/1GRchUA2gG — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 27, 2021

NAU Cornerback Kamdan Hightower (Chaparral)

In his first collegiate game ever, true freshman Kamdan Hightower came away with one of the biggest defensive plays of the game for the Jacks. The former Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, AZ) secondary standout snagged an overthrown pass in the second quarter and returned it 58-yards to the house for a pick-six. Hightower finished with two total tackles, a pass breakup and the interception returned for a touchdown. NAU Head Coach, Chris Ball, and his thoughts on Hightower's first collegiate performance: "(Hightower played) great, he's a really smart football player and he understands our defense," said Ball. "I was talking to him before the game because I thought he'd be a little bit nervous and he said 'Coach I'm not nervous. I've been waiting for this my whole life.' He shows up everyday in practice and is just another great kid in our program. Another local kid you know down there in Phoenix at Chaparral High School. He really did a great job today."

FIRST PICK-6 of his collegiate career for former @ChapfootballAZ DB @HightowerKamdan, Hightower getting love from @CoachThompson6 and @CoachChrisBall after his 58-yard Interception return to the house @KohnerTim pic.twitter.com/4CELtUrzcH — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 27, 2021

Really nice job by @HightowerKamdan here: Keeps outside leverage, reads the leaking arrow from the bunch trips perfectly, and comes up to make the play @CoachThompson6 @ChapfootballAZ @KohnerTim pic.twitter.com/wnPb29IhZE — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 27, 2021

NAU DL Cosmas Kwete (Central)

Kwete wreaked havoc in the Thunderbird backfield during Saturday's game. The former Central High School (Phoenix, AZ) Bobcat finished with five total tackles, a half tackle for loss and a team-high three quarterback hits. One of his vicious hits you can see below.

NAU LB Harrison Beemiller (Ironwood Ridge)

Beemiller was a monster on the defensive side of the football for the Lumberjacks. The former Ironwood Ridge (Tucson, AZ) All-State Team Captain, racked up 10 total tackles and a team-high 1.5 tackles for loss in the win. Beemiller came away with the games biggest stop when he stuffed a Thunderbird RB on 4th and 1 for no gain, causing NAU to regain possession late in the fourth quarter with the turnover on downs.

Rewatching film from the NAU / SUU game, one of the biggest plays came late in the 4th Q on a 4th and 1 run attempt by SUU that was stuffed by NAU LB @hbeemiller7. Beemiller slips under a block and makes the tackle for no gain. Game is probably over if SUU gets the 1st down there pic.twitter.com/Jn4Rc9nvSA — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) March 1, 2021

Actually might be THE biggest play. Morgan Vest and Harrison Beemiller combined on a great tackle and everyone fit where they were supposed to. Just a big time team effort https://t.co/WXsgeC5Fuz — Jerry Partridge (@FBCoach_P) March 2, 2021

NAU WR Terrell Hayward (Cienega)

The former Cienega High School (Vail, AZ) two-way baller finished Saturday's game with a collegiate career high 55 yards receiving in the big win over the Thunderbirds. Hayward also finished with 122 Kick-return yards on the day.

Big 28-yard reception for former @CienegaFootball standout @RealTHayward down the left sideline. NAU in business‼️ pic.twitter.com/H9fsdOQMx1 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 27, 2021

NAU RB Jeiel Stark (Centennial)

On his first collegiate carry ever, the former Centennial High School (Peoria, AZ) product sliced through the Southern Utah defense for his first career touchdown run. Stark also caught a pass for seven yards in the game.

Southern Utah WR Brandon Schenks (Hamilton)

Brandon Schenks absolutely balled out in the Skydome on Saturday. The former Hamilton Husky (Chandler, AZ) was voted the Southern Utah Player of the Game after finishing the day with five receptions for 74 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Schenks proved that he'll be a major red zone threat for the Thunderbird offense this season.

Brandon Schenks is balling in his home state right now‼️ @BrandonSchenks hauls in a pass in the corner of the end zone for another @SUUFB TD. SUU leads NAU 13-2 in the 2nd Q @HHS_Athletics_1 @coachschenks @CoachATrain99 pic.twitter.com/xa5EkWm8uM — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 27, 2021

Brandon Schenks SZN in the Skydome right now‼️ Second TD of the game for the former Husky, @SUUFB extends their lead over NAU 20-9 @HHS_Athletics_1 @BrandonSchenks @coachschenks @CoachATrain99 pic.twitter.com/CXVlkSaNOs — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 27, 2021

Southern Utah TE Tanner McLachlan (American Leadership Academy Queen Creek)

The former ALA-Queen Creek standout hauled in Southern Utah's first touchdown of the season, after catch a first quarter touchdown. McLachlan finished the game with four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Southern Utah WR Lance Lawson (Red Mountain)

Lawson showed quick speed off the snap and tremendous athleticism from his slot position in the Thunderbirds offense. The former Red Mountain (Mesa, AZ) product finished the game hauling in 5 receptions for 47 yards.

What an incredible catch from former @RedMtnFootball baller @Lance_lawson14 snags the 4th and 3 pass right over the defender for a big @SUUFB first down @ForceFootballA2 @CoachEndersRMHS pic.twitter.com/KzGfH2uQCE — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 27, 2021