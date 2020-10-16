ArizonaVarsity - The County Line Column and Podcast: Week 2

The second edition of The County Line includes audio content with sound bites from the game I was at last Friday night – Williams Field at Queen Creek. Also, included are the top performers on teams around The County Line, some news and notes, the Interview of the Week with Queen Creek junior two-way star Payton Barlow, and a look ahead to this week’s games. You can listen to this week's episode of The County Line Podcast directly on Soundcloud, or by clicking play on the link below:

TCL Podcast Ep. 2 Breakdown 1:10 – Williams Field vs Queen Creek Recap & Postgame Sounds 7:05 – TCL Scoreboard 13:00 – Payton Barlow Interview of the Week. 20:15 – This week’s schedule

While you listen, let’s start with results from teams around The County Line with some comments from the coaches.

TCL SCOREBOARD

Combs – 47 Tempe – 7 “I’m glad we got in the win column. We still have a lot to work on; 135 yards in penalties from last Friday’s game is all we’ve talked about this week.” – Combs head coach Travis Miller ALA – Queen Creek – 59 Buckeye – 28 “(Logan) did a great job of taking what the defense gave him. He made great reads and decisions instead of predetermining where he was going. We settled in and played well in the second half. We are still young, but I can see us maturing, making better decisions and being more disciplined.” – ALA-QC head coach Rich Edwards

These 👇🏻 are Beast of the Week-worthy numbers. https://t.co/J0daTus415 — Andrew Luberda (@Andrew_Luberda) October 10, 2020

Benjamin Franklin – 7 Marcos de Niza – 21 “(The) kids played hard and didn’t quit. We had a hard time matching up with them physically and athletically.” – BFHS head coach Dave Jefferies Coolidge – 18 Santa Cruz – 42 “We didn’t match the physical play, intensity, and (had) too many turnovers.” – Coolidge head coach Rodger Schenks Bourgade Catholic – 42 Eastmark – 0 Arcadia – 7 Poston Butte – 50 “(Last Friday) was all about the defense. Coach Holmes made a couple of small adjustments with some alignment and assignments. It allowed guys in the box to play fast. Special teams made some big plays too with a punt block and return for a touchdown.” – Poston Butte head coach Dain Thompson

Morenci – 21 San Tan Charter – 14

I feel for @football_combs. We followed mask and social distancing rules. 3 months, still no cases. Now sitting 2 weeks, no practice, no games for issues with non-football players. We practiced while school was virtual before, not this time. Stay focused and ready. — Travis Miller (@CoachTravMiller) October 15, 2020

Going back to Casteel, Casteel – Unless you’ve been under a rock, you probably know there is a big game in Queen Creek on Friday night, when Queen Creek visits Casteel. Now, the game already has a lot of meaning for both teams that are eyeing a region championship and a berth in the Open Division playoffs. The game has extra meaning for a couple of Bulldogs – junior quarterback Devin Brown and senior free safety Hunter Barth. The former Colts’ players transferred to Queen Creek prior to the 2019 season. I expect emotions on both side of the field will be even more charged than they already would have.

NEWS AND NOTES

Twice as nice – There are a number of players on both sides of The County Line that are getting it done on both sides of the field. These guys aren’t just two-way players, they’re difference makers on offense and defense. Take a look for yourself next time you see them in action. Queen Creek: Trey Reynolds and Payton Barlow Poston Butte: Zion Burns, Nick Cocomello and Jimmy Brooks Combs: Joey Jensen and Brodee Tucker ALA-QC: Ryan Meza and Mitch Jensen Eastmark: Alex Campos and Gavin Wilson San Tan Charter: Jared Neville Benjamin Franklin: Noah Badger Coolidge: Greg Rodriguez Not nice – Combs will not practice or compete until Oct. 28, at the earliest, after at least two students tested positive for COVID-19. According to head coach Travis Miller, none of 110 players in the Yotes’ program has tested positive nor shown any symptoms. “Our staff has worked its tails off along with our players to ensure we are focused in overcoming these obstacles,” he told The County Line. “Our players want the opportunity to make the playoffs.” If the Yotes are going to make it to the postseason one thing is certain: They can’t lose anymore games off their schedule, as there is a five-game minimum in 4A to qualify for the playoffs. Additionally, Combs might need to win its remaining games, including the Battle on Gantzel against Poston Butte in the season finale on Nov. 13. Apparently, it was Pinal County that advised Combs administrators to shut down the campus for two weeks. Based on the calculations the county health department used to determine how many interactions had occurred between those who tested positive and their classmates and teachers, the number exceeded the county’s guidelines for the campus to remain open.

New Story: Capacity Increased and Additional Tickets on Sale for Friday Nights Football Game vs. Queen Creek https://t.co/4ky5pqbQX5 — Casteel Athletics (@CasteelAthletic) October 14, 2020