 ArizonaVarsity - The Devil Train Podcast: 2-0, Next Stop, #23 BYU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-16 20:40:17 -0500') }} football Edit

The Devil Train Podcast: 2-0, Next Stop, #23 BYU

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

All aboard The Devil Train, where Ralph Amsden provides his weekly stream-of-consciousness thoughts about Arizona State Athletics.

You can listen to each week's podcast by selecting your preferred podcast platform on Anchor, (iTunes is still in the approval process) or pushing play on the SoundCloud link below:

On this week's episode, Ralph recalls the genesis of his disdain for BYU football, reflects on the Sun Devils win over UNLV, and looks ahead to this weekend's game against the undefeated and ranked Cougars in Provo. (34 Minutes)

Support our sponsors:

AALL Insurance

People's Mortgage


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Podcast Network)

Twitter (The Devil Train)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}