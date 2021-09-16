The Devil Train Podcast: 2-0, Next Stop, #23 BYU
All aboard The Devil Train, where Ralph Amsden provides his weekly stream-of-consciousness thoughts about Arizona State Athletics.
You can listen to each week's podcast by selecting your preferred podcast platform on Anchor, (iTunes is still in the approval process) or pushing play on the SoundCloud link below:
On this week's episode, Ralph recalls the genesis of his disdain for BYU football, reflects on the Sun Devils win over UNLV, and looks ahead to this weekend's game against the undefeated and ranked Cougars in Provo. (34 Minutes)
Support our sponsors: