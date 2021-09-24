 ArizonaVarsity - The Devil Train Podcast: 2-1, Next Stop, Colorado Buffaloes
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-24 16:31:44 -0500') }} football Edit

The Devil Train Podcast: 2-1, Next Stop, Colorado Buffaloes

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

All aboard The Devil Train, where Ralph Amsden provides his weekly stream-of-consciousness thoughts about Arizona State Athletics.

You can listen to each week's podcast by selecting your preferred podcast platform on Anchor, (iTunes is still in the approval process) or pushing play on the SoundCloud link below:

On this week's episode, Ralph examines the self-inflicted wounds that led to a 27-17 loss in Provo against BYU, as well as the loss of Larry Turner-Gooden as a cornerstone recruit in the 2022 class, and then looks ahead to the start of Pac-12 play against offensively inept Colorado. (28 Minutes)

SPOTIFY // BREAKER // GOOGLE PODCASTS // POCKET CASTS // RADIO PUBLIC

