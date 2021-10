The Devil Train Podcast: 3-1, Next Stop, UCLA Bruins

You can listen to each week's podcast by selecting your preferred podcast platform on Anchor, (iTunes is still in the approval process) or pushing play on the SoundCloud link below:

On this week's episode, Ralph Amsden looks back at Arizona State's dominant, but boring, win over the Colorado Buffaloes. Is it time to accept that Jayden Daniels is the QB we've seen for the last 8 games, or is there another gear? A look at Arizona State's fifth commit, Robby Harrison. Finally, a quick preview of a very important Pac-12 South battle with 3-1 UCLA. (21 Minutes)