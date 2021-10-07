The Devil Train Podcast: 4-1, Next Stop, Friday Night Lights
All aboard The Devil Train, where Ralph Amsden provides his weekly stream-of-consciousness thoughts about Arizona State Athletics.
You can listen to each week's podcast by selecting your preferred podcast platform on Anchor, (iTunes is still in the approval process) or pushing play on the SoundCloud link below:
On this week's episode, Ralph Amsden talks about Arizona State's dominant win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl, and previews the Friday night matchup against David Shaw and the Stanford Cardinal. Also, a rant on why Arizona State's attendance continues to dip despite the team's increasing relevance and success. (36 minutes)
