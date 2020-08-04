 ArizonaVarsity - The Espo Show (Ep. 5): Jared Cohen and "The Nic Cage Spectrum"
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-04 17:09:56 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Espo Show (Ep. 5): Jared Cohen and "The Nic Cage Spectrum"

Greg Esposito • ArizonaVarsity
Columnist The Dry Heat Index
@Espo
A lifelong student of snark and Arizona sports teams, Espo brings his decade and a half experience in local media to Arizona Varsity. Host of the Solar Panel podcast.

In the fifth episode of "The Espo Show," from Greg Esposito, featuring a mix of Arizona-centric sports, pop culture, guests and humor, Espo welcomes former Sports360AZ multimedia journalist and voice of the Arizona Rattlers, Jared Cohen, to play an old favorite game of theirs- comparing Arizona Sports headlines to Nic Cage movies. (55 minutes)

Keep up with all the shows that are part of the ArizonaVarsity.com Podcast Network by subscribing on iTunes.

To listen to the Espo Show on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


To listen to the Espo Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}