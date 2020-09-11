ArizonaVarsity - The Espo Show (Ep. 7): A Conversation with Todd Walsh

The Espo Show (Ep. 7): A Conversation with Todd Walsh
In the episode 7 of "The Espo Show," from Greg Esposito, Espo is joined by Fox Sports Arizona's Todd Walsh.
Walsh reflects on his time around the late, great Lute Olson, and reflects on the evolution of his career in radio and television in the state of Arizona. (48 Minutes)
To listen to the Espo Show on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below:
To listen to the Espo Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below: