ArizonaVarsity - The Espo Show (Ep. 9): A Conversation with Bret Burchard

In episode 9 of "The Espo Show," from Greg Esposito, Espo is joined by NBA G-League head coach Bret Burchard.

Espo and Burchard talk about how he started his career in media relations as part of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, how he became an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns, and eventually head coach of the Northern Arizona Suns. We also discuss his new book Catching Confetti, which is now available on Amazon. (38 Minutes)