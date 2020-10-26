 ArizonaVarsity - The Espo Show (Ep. 9): A Conversation with Bret Burchard
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-26 19:07:16 -0500') }}

The Espo Show (Ep. 9): A Conversation with Bret Burchard

Greg Esposito • ArizonaVarsity
Host of “The Espo Show”, Columnist The Dry Heat Index
@Espo
A lifelong student of snark and Arizona sports teams, Espo brings his decade and a half experience in local media to Arizona Varsity. Host of the Solar Panel podcast.

In episode 9 of "The Espo Show," from Greg Esposito, Espo is joined by NBA G-League head coach Bret Burchard.

Espo and Burchard talk about how he started his career in media relations as part of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, how he became an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns, and eventually head coach of the Northern Arizona Suns. We also discuss his new book Catching Confetti, which is now available on Amazon. (38 Minutes)

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breaker

Google Podcasts

OverCast

Pocket Cast

Radio Public

Spotify

iTunes

To listen to the Espo Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


