The FINAL 2018 STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48
|Rank
|School
|Movement
|Preseason Rank
|
1
|
Centennial (14-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
2
|
Chandler (13-1)
|
N/A
|
1
|
3
|
Saguaro (13-1)
|
N/A
|
3
|
4
|
Highland (11-2)
|
+2
|
18
|
5
|
Perry (11-3)
|
N/A
|
8
|
6
|
Salpointe (13-1)
|
-2
|
13
|
7
|
Pinnacle (11-2)
|
N/A
|
5
|
8
|
Liberty (10-2)
|
+2
|
16
|
9
|
Notre Dame (13-1)
|
-1
|
22
|
10
|
Williams Field (11-2)
|
-1
|
14
|
11
|
Desert Vista (10-2)
|
N/A
|
17
|
12
|
Higley (9-4)
|
N/A
|
7
|
13
|
Casteel (9-3)
|
N/A
|
23
|
14
|
Red Mountain (9-3)
|
N/A
|
12
|
15
|
Sunrise Mountain (9-3)
|
N/A
|
25
|
16
|
Cienega (9-3)
|
N/A
|
24
|
17
|
Queen Creek (8-3)
|
N/A
|
10
|
18
|
Mountain Pointe (7-5)
|
N/A
|
4
|
19
|
Millennium (9-3)
|
N/A
|
37
|
20
|
Desert Edge (9-4)
|
N/A
|
40
|
21
|
Brophy (7-4)
|
N/A
|
44
|
22
|
Sahuaro (10-3)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
23
|
Greenway (10-2)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
24
|
Basha (6-5)
|
N/A
|
36
|
25
|
Westview (8-3)
|
N/A
|
28
|
26
|
Cesar Chavez (7-4)
|
N/A
|
26
|
27
|
Marana (7-4)
|
N/A
|
11
|
28
|
Flowing Wells (8-3)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
29
|
Horizon (6-5)
|
N/A
|
34
|
30
|
Peoria (9-2)
|
N/A
|
43
|
31
|
Seton Catholic (8-4)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
32
|
Cactus (8-4)
|
N/A
|
35
|
33
|
Mingus (9-3)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
34
|
Northwest Christian (13-1)
|
+2
|
Unranked
|
35
|
Glendale (9-2)
|
-1
|
Unranked
|
36
|
Chaparral (5-6)
|
-1
|
15
|
37
|
Campo Verde (6-5)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
38
|
Thatcher (14-0)
|
+3
|
Unranked
|
39
|
Prescott (8-3)
|
-1
|
Unranked
|
40
|
Walden Grove (8-3)
|
-1
|
Unranked
|
41
|
Ironwood Ridge (6-5)
|
-1
|
33
|
42
|
Bradshaw Mountain (8-3)
|
+1
|
Unranked
|
43
|
Fairfax (7-3)
|
+1
|
45
|
44
|
Yuma Catholic (11-2)
|
-2
|
Unranked
|
45
|
Maricopa (5-6)
|
N/A
|
41
|
46
|
Canyon del Oro (7-4)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
47
|
Sabino (10-3)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
48
|
Boulder Creek (4-7)
|
+1
|
29
Teams that didn't make the final 48, along with their preseason rank:
Skyline: 9
Desert Ridge: 19
Mesa Mountain View: 20
Verrado: 21
Mesa: 27
Corona del Sol: 30
Barry Goldwater: 31
Desert Mountain: 32
Apollo: 38
Marcos de Niza: 39
Marana Mountain View:42
Tolleson: 46
Buena: 47
Mesquite: 48