The FINAL 2018 STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top 48 teams in the state, regardless of division.

Rank School Movement Preseason Rank

1

Centennial (14-0)

N/A

2

2

Chandler (13-1)

N/A

1

3

Saguaro (13-1)

N/A

3

4

Highland (11-2)

+2

18

5

Perry (11-3)

N/A

8

6

Salpointe (13-1)

-2

13

7

Pinnacle (11-2)

N/A

5

8

Liberty (10-2)

+2

16

9

Notre Dame (13-1)

-1

22

10

Williams Field (11-2)

-1

14

11

Desert Vista (10-2)

N/A

17

12

Higley (9-4)

N/A

7

13

Casteel (9-3)

N/A

23

14

Red Mountain (9-3)

N/A

12

15

Sunrise Mountain (9-3)

N/A

25

16

Cienega (9-3)

N/A

24

17

Queen Creek (8-3)

N/A

10

18

Mountain Pointe (7-5)

N/A

4

19

Millennium (9-3)

N/A

37

20

Desert Edge (9-4)

N/A

40

21

Brophy (7-4)

N/A

44

22

Sahuaro (10-3)

N/A

Unranked

23

Greenway (10-2)

N/A

Unranked

24

Basha (6-5)

N/A

36

25

Westview (8-3)

N/A

28

26

Cesar Chavez (7-4)

N/A

26

27

Marana (7-4)

N/A

11

28

Flowing Wells (8-3)

N/A

Unranked

29

Horizon (6-5)

N/A

34

30

Peoria (9-2)

N/A

43

31

Seton Catholic (8-4)

N/A

Unranked

32

Cactus (8-4)

N/A

35

33

Mingus (9-3)

N/A

Unranked

34

Northwest Christian (13-1)

+2

Unranked

35

Glendale (9-2)

-1

Unranked

36

Chaparral (5-6)

-1

15

37

Campo Verde (6-5)

N/A

Unranked

38

Thatcher (14-0)

+3

Unranked

39

Prescott (8-3)

-1

Unranked

40

Walden Grove (8-3)

-1

Unranked

41

Ironwood Ridge (6-5)

-1

33

42

Bradshaw Mountain (8-3)

+1

Unranked

43

Fairfax (7-3)

+1

45

44

Yuma Catholic (11-2)

-2

Unranked

45

Maricopa (5-6)

N/A

41

46

Canyon del Oro (7-4)

N/A

Unranked

47

Sabino (10-3)

N/A

Unranked

48

Boulder Creek (4-7)

+1

29

Teams that didn't make the final 48, along with their preseason rank:

Skyline: 9

Desert Ridge: 19

Mesa Mountain View: 20

Verrado: 21

Mesa: 27

Corona del Sol: 30

Barry Goldwater: 31

Desert Mountain: 32

Apollo: 38

Marcos de Niza: 39

Marana Mountain View:42

Tolleson: 46

Buena: 47

Mesquite: 48

