The FINAL 2019 STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48
|Rank
|School
|Movement
|Preseason Rank
|
1
|
Chandler (13-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
2
|
Saguaro (11-2)
|
N/A
|
3
|
3
|
Hamilton (9-3)
|
N/A
|
29
|
4
|
Salpointe (10-1)
|
N/A
|
4
|
5
|
Williams Field (12-2)
|
+2
|
6
|
6
|
Centennial (9-2)
|
N/A
|
1
|
7
|
Liberty (10-4)
|
+6
|
11
|
8
|
Red Mountain (12-2)
|
-3
|
13
|
9
|
Horizon (9-2)
|
-1
|
31
|
10
|
Campo Verde (10-3)
|
-1
|
39
|
11
|
Notre Dame (11-2)
|
-1
|
9
|
12
|
Chaparral (8-3)
|
-1
|
25
|
13
|
Pinnacle (8-3)
|
-1
|
8
|
14
|
Mesquite (10-3)
|
+8
|
42
|
15
|
Queen Creek (9-4)
|
N/A
|
14
|
16
|
Desert Vista (9-4)
|
N/A
|
5
|
17
|
Casteel (9-4)
|
N/A
|
15
|
18
|
Desert Ridge (7-5)
|
N/A
|
23
|
19
|
Highland (8-4)
|
N/A
|
10
|
20
|
Desert Edge (10-3)
|
-6
|
16
|
21
|
Higley (8-4)
|
N/A
|
12
|
22
|
Perry (7-5)
|
-2
|
7
|
23
|
Brophy (8-3)
|
N/A
|
22
|
24
|
Millennium (9-3)
|
N/A
|
18
|
25
|
ALA- Queen Creek (13-1)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
26
|
Cactus (10-3)
|
N/A
|
28
|
27
|
Cesar Chavez (8-3)
|
N/A
|
21
|
28
|
Sunrise Mountain (8-4)
|
N/A
|
19
|
29
|
Cienega (9-3)
|
N/A
|
26
|
30
|
Gila Ridge (11-2)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
31
|
Mesa Mountain View (6-6)
|
N/A
|
35
|
32
|
Peoria (9-3)
|
N/A
|
30
|
33
|
La Joya (8-3)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
34
|
Benjamin Franklin (12-2)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
35
|
Sunnyslope (6-5)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
36
|
Sahuaro (8-3)
|
N/A
|
46
|
37
|
Greenway (9-2)
|
N/A
|
45
|
38
|
Coconino (9-2)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
39
|
Buena (8-3)
|
N/A
|
41
|
40
|
Casa Grande (7-5)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
41
|
South Mountain (7-3)
|
N/A
|
48
|
42
|
Canyon del Oro (8-3)
|
N/A
|
44
|
43
|
Northwest Christian (11-2)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
44
|
Walden Grove (9-2)
|
N/A
|
47
|
45
|
Snowflake (10-3)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
46
|
Marcos de Niza (6-6)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
47
|
Sabino (8-4)
|
N/A
|
Unranked
|
48
|
Round Valley (11-2)
|
+1
|
Unranked