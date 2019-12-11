News More News
The FINAL 2019 STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@azhsfb
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top 48 teams in the state, regardless of division. The idea was inspired by the guys at STATE FORTY EIGHT, an Arizona-inspired clothing brand whose success has given Arizonans yet another thing to be proud of. Make sure you check them out, and support a local business that supports you. Follow them on Instagram to see photos of Arizonans sporting SFE gear all over the globe- and don't forget to give them a shout out on Twitter!

The STATE FORTY EIGHT Power 48
Rank School Movement Preseason Rank

1

Chandler (13-0)

N/A

2

2

Saguaro (11-2)

N/A

3

3

Hamilton (9-3)

N/A

29

4

Salpointe (10-1)

N/A

4

5

Williams Field (12-2)

+2

6

6

Centennial (9-2)

N/A

1

7

Liberty (10-4)

+6

11

8

Red Mountain (12-2)

-3

13

9

Horizon (9-2)

-1

31

10

Campo Verde (10-3)

-1

39

11

Notre Dame (11-2)

-1

9

12

Chaparral (8-3)

-1

25

13

Pinnacle (8-3)

-1

8

14

Mesquite (10-3)

+8

42

15

Queen Creek (9-4)

N/A

14

16

Desert Vista (9-4)

N/A

5

17

Casteel (9-4)

N/A

15

18

Desert Ridge (7-5)

N/A

23

19

Highland (8-4)

N/A

10

20

Desert Edge (10-3)

-6

16

21

Higley (8-4)

N/A

12

22

Perry (7-5)

-2

7

23

Brophy (8-3)

N/A

22

24

Millennium (9-3)

N/A

18

25

ALA- Queen Creek (13-1)

N/A

Unranked

26

Cactus (10-3)

N/A

28

27

Cesar Chavez (8-3)

N/A

21

28

Sunrise Mountain (8-4)

N/A

19

29

Cienega (9-3)

N/A

26

30

Gila Ridge (11-2)

N/A

Unranked

31

Mesa Mountain View (6-6)

N/A

35

32

Peoria (9-3)

N/A

30

33

La Joya (8-3)

N/A

Unranked

34

Benjamin Franklin (12-2)

N/A

Unranked

35

Sunnyslope (6-5)

N/A

Unranked

36

Sahuaro (8-3)

N/A

46

37

Greenway (9-2)

N/A

45

38

Coconino (9-2)

N/A

Unranked

39

Buena (8-3)

N/A

41

40

Casa Grande (7-5)

N/A

Unranked

41

South Mountain (7-3)

N/A

48

42

Canyon del Oro (8-3)

N/A

44

43

Northwest Christian (11-2)

N/A

Unranked

44

Walden Grove (9-2)

N/A

47

45

Snowflake (10-3)

N/A

Unranked

46

Marcos de Niza (6-6)

N/A

Unranked

47

Sabino (8-4)

N/A

Unranked

48

Round Valley (11-2)

+1

Unranked
On the brink:
